Bright Rock Quality Large Cap Fund

mutual fund
BQLCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.13 +0.05 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BQLCX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bright Rock Quality Large Cap Fund

BQLCX | Fund

$20.13

$316 M

0.74%

$0.15

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$316 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BQLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bright Rock Quality Large Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bright Rock
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    15168636
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Butler

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with large-sized market capitalizations (“large-cap companies”). The Fund defines large-cap companies as those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the
Russell 1000® Index at the time of investment. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was between $0.97 billion and $2.4 trillion.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest also include preferred stocks, convertible debt securities, and other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities of large-cap companies. In addition to U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign large-cap companies that are traded in the U.S., including companies located in emerging markets, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
In selecting investments for the Fund, Bright Rock Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to identify high quality businesses by applying its disciplined, bottom-up fundamental research process, which takes into account a company’s history of earnings stability and growth; proprietary products, processes and/or services; leadership or competitive positions in the market or industry; balance sheet strength; and experience of management teams. The Fund will invest in both growth and value stocks, and will maintain exposure across a variety of industry sectors. The Adviser utilizes a proprietary quality screening methodology to determine companies that meet the Adviser’s criteria for inclusion in the quality universe. The Adviser may sell an investment in the Fund’s portfolio when the investment no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investments in high quality businesses or when a more attractive investment opportunity arises.
BQLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BQLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -14.3% 35.6% 69.81%
1 Yr 2.1% -34.9% 38.6% 88.14%
3 Yr 4.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 61.40%
5 Yr 3.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 41.26%
10 Yr 3.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 48.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BQLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -56.3% 28.9% 60.44%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.42%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 80.13%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 47.32%
2018 -2.1% -13.5% 12.6% 29.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BQLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -20.5% 35.6% 63.07%
1 Yr 2.1% -34.9% 40.3% 80.38%
3 Yr 4.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 61.51%
5 Yr 3.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 49.78%
10 Yr 6.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 57.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BQLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -56.3% 28.9% 60.52%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.88%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 80.05%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 47.83%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 51.82%

NAV & Total Return History

BQLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BQLCX Category Low Category High BQLCX % Rank
Net Assets 316 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 69.41%
Number of Holdings 43 2 4154 87.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M 288 K 270 B 70.04%
Weighting of Top 10 38.78% 1.8% 106.2% 22.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.26%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.23%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.94%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.90%
  6. Linde PLC 3.54%
  7. Danaher Corp 3.51%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.51%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 3.43%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 3.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BQLCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 0.00% 130.24% 57.81%
Cash 		1.34% -102.29% 100.00% 40.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 68.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 68.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 66.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 66.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BQLCX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.27% 0.00% 55.59% 3.68%
Healthcare 		16.07% 0.00% 60.70% 22.28%
Technology 		12.42% 0.00% 48.94% 93.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.80% 0.00% 30.33% 63.71%
Communication Services 		8.75% 0.00% 27.94% 42.11%
Consumer Defense 		8.61% 0.00% 47.71% 20.90%
Industrials 		8.42% 0.00% 29.90% 60.11%
Energy 		5.14% 0.00% 41.64% 21.21%
Utilities 		3.35% 0.00% 20.91% 20.90%
Basic Materials 		3.17% 0.00% 25.70% 32.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 96.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BQLCX % Rank
US 		94.91% 0.00% 127.77% 62.26%
Non US 		3.75% 0.00% 32.38% 31.55%

BQLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BQLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.01% 49.27% 48.15%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 73.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 40.70%

Sales Fees

BQLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BQLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BQLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.40% 0.00% 496.00% 58.64%

BQLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BQLCX Category Low Category High BQLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 24.06% 41.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BQLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BQLCX Category Low Category High BQLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -54.00% 6.06% 39.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BQLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BQLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Butler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Douglas S. Butler, CFA®, CFP® Doug Butler has worked in the investment business since 1991. Douglas Butler has served as Director of Research of Rockland Trust since 2004. Prior to joining Rockland Trust, Mr. Butler had a consulting business, specializing in mergers and acquisitions consulting for private manufacturing firms in the Chicago area. Prior to that, Mr. Butler was an equity portfolio manager for Sanford C. Bernstein. Mr. Butler is a CFA charter holder and has also received his designation as a Certified Financial PlannerTM.

David Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2010

12.02

12.0%

David Smith has worked in the investment management field since 1990. As the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager, he is responsible for the oversight and direction of Bright Rock Capital. He also is responsible for managing client portfolios. In this capacity, Mr. Smith is involved in performing research and setting investment policy. Prior to joining Bright Rock Capital in 2010, Mr. Smith was a founding partner, Senior Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of Mellon Growth Advisors (MGA), a subsidiary of Mellon Financial Corporation. He was the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s MGA Small Cap Growth, MGA Small/Mid Cap Growth, and MGA Mid Cap Growth strategies. Previously, Mr. Smith was a Principal at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA) where he led the US Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies in its Global Fundamental Strategies group. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of real estate securities at the Tuckerman Group, SSgA’s real estate subsidiary. Mr. Smith holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst and a M.S. in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. He is a CFA charter holder, a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. Mr. Smith serves on the SSgA Advisory Council and on the MSF Advisory Board for the MSF Program at the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. He is also on the Board of Directors of Cardinal Cushing Centers Inc. and the Investment Committee for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

