Russell 1000 ® Index at the time of investment. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index was between $0.97 billion and $2.4 trillion.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest also include preferred stocks, convertible debt securities, and other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities of large-cap companies. In addition to U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign large-cap companies that are traded in the U.S., including companies located in emerging markets, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with large-sized market capitalizations (“large-cap companies”). The Fund defines large-cap companies as those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies in theIn selecting investments for the Fund, Bright Rock Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to identify high quality businesses by applying its disciplined, bottom-up fundamental research process, which takes into account a company’s history of earnings stability and growth; proprietary products, processes and/or services; leadership or competitive positions in the market or industry; balance sheet strength; and experience of management teams. The Fund will invest in both growth and value stocks, and will maintain exposure across a variety of industry sectors. The Adviser utilizes a proprietary quality screening methodology to determine companies that meet the Adviser’s criteria for inclusion in the quality universe. The Adviser may sell an investment in the Fund’s portfolio when the investment no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investments in high quality businesses or when a more attractive investment opportunity arises.