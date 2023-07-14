Home
Trending ETFs

Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II

mutual fund
BPSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.56 -0.21 -0.82%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (BPSCX) Primary Inst (BPSIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II

BPSCX | Fund

$25.56

$840 M

0.73%

$0.19

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$840 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BPSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Partners
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    3543535
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Dabora

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks of issuers with small market capitalizations and identified by the Adviser as having value characteristics. A small market capitalization issuer generally is considered to be one whose market capitalization is, at the time the Fund makes the investment, similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index. The Russell 2000® Value Index is an unmanaged index that contains stocks from the Russell 2000® Index with less than average growth orientation. As of November 30, 2021, the median market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Value Index was $1.0 billion and the largest stock was $18.3 billion. Please note that this range is as of a particular point in time and is subject to change.

The Fund generally invests in the equity securities of small companies. The Adviser will seek to invest in companies it considers to be well managed and to have attractive fundamental financial characteristics. The Adviser believes greater potential for price appreciation exists among small companies since they tend to be less widely followed by other securities analysts and thus may be more likely to be undervalued by the market. The Fund may invest from time to time a portion of its assets, not to exceed 20% (under normal conditions) at the time of purchase, in companies with larger market capitalizations.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

The Adviser examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers including price to book value ratios and price to earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals such as return on equity, earnings growth and cash flow. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth and other investment criteria.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in non U.S. dollar-denominated securities.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public.

In general, the Fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the Fund is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry.

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.

BPSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -10.6% 21.3% 45.77%
1 Yr 2.7% -16.4% 28.1% 68.11%
3 Yr 11.2%* -15.7% 112.5% 52.42%
5 Yr -0.4%* -24.5% 42.5% 45.34%
10 Yr 3.2%* -21.2% 23.2% 21.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -36.7% 212.9% 57.65%
2021 8.2% -38.4% 60.6% 58.09%
2020 0.3% -9.3% 66.8% 59.53%
2019 5.7% -5.9% 7.6% 14.60%
2018 -4.8% -12.3% -1.2% 37.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -12.9% 21.3% 44.25%
1 Yr 2.7% -16.4% 46.4% 64.29%
3 Yr 11.2%* -15.7% 112.5% 51.73%
5 Yr -0.4%* -19.0% 42.5% 52.71%
10 Yr 4.6%* -10.1% 23.2% 41.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -36.7% 212.9% 57.65%
2021 8.2% -38.4% 60.6% 58.09%
2020 0.3% -7.6% 66.8% 59.53%
2019 5.7% -5.9% 7.6% 14.60%
2018 -4.8% -12.3% -1.2% 60.40%

NAV & Total Return History

BPSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPSCX Category Low Category High BPSCX % Rank
Net Assets 840 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 35.50%
Number of Holdings 184 10 1551 29.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M 812 K 2.82 B 36.11%
Weighting of Top 10 16.32% 4.8% 95.7% 58.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 2.20%
  2. WESCO International Inc 2.09%
  3. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 2.08%
  4. SLM Corp 1.98%
  5. Change Healthcare Inc Ordinary Shares 1.97%
  6. Walker & Dunlop Inc 1.68%
  7. Energizer Holdings Inc 1.63%
  8. PennyMac Financial Services Inc Class A 1.57%
  9. Concentrix Corp Ordinary Shares 1.54%
  10. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 1.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 14.38% 100.16% 45.95%
Cash 		1.33% -52.43% 47.85% 52.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 15.10%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 14.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 12.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 13.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPSCX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.90% 0.00% 35.71% 32.45%
Industrials 		16.87% 0.65% 48.61% 51.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.23% 0.00% 51.62% 22.52%
Energy 		10.58% 0.00% 29.42% 20.75%
Technology 		10.11% 0.00% 34.03% 40.62%
Healthcare 		7.33% 0.00% 25.76% 33.33%
Consumer Defense 		3.96% 0.00% 13.22% 47.46%
Communication Services 		3.71% 0.00% 24.90% 18.76%
Real Estate 		3.35% 0.00% 44.41% 76.16%
Basic Materials 		1.68% 0.00% 67.30% 96.03%
Utilities 		0.27% 0.00% 13.86% 78.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPSCX % Rank
US 		96.37% 11.42% 100.16% 28.88%
Non US 		2.30% 0.00% 78.53% 55.80%

BPSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.05% 37.36% 43.17%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 67.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 36.32%

Sales Fees

BPSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 71.83%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 7.00% 252.00% 20.95%

BPSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPSCX Category Low Category High BPSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 7.65% 37.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPSCX Category Low Category High BPSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.43% 4.13% 60.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BPSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Dabora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Mr. Dabora is a senior portfolio manager for Boston Partners Small Cap Value, Small Cap Value II, and Small/Mid Cap Value portfolios as well as the Alpha Blue Capital L.P. product. Prior to managing Boston Partners small cap value portfolios, he was an assistant portfolio manager for Boston Partners Premium Equity product. Additionally, he was a research analyst with responsibility for a wide variety of industries. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. He joined the firm from The Boston Company Asset Management, Inc. where he was an equity analyst in their Los Angeles and Greenbrae, California offices. Mr. Dabora holds a B.S. degree in business administration from Pennsylvania State University and an M.B.A. degree from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-three years of investment experience.

George Gumpert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2005

16.43

16.4%

Mr. Gumpert is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Small Cap Value, Small Cap Value II, and Small/Mid Cap Value portfolios. Prior to managing Boston Partners small cap value portfolios, he was a research analyst and specialized in the small capitalization sectors of the equity market. Mr. Gumpert holds a B.A. degree in economics from Amherst College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-one years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

