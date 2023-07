The fund invests most of its assets in high-quality, very short-term debt securities issued by corporations, banks and federal, state and local governments.

Under normal market conditions, 25% or more of the fund’s assets are invested in obligations of issuers in the financial services industry. The debt securities in which the fund invests may include municipal securities and variable-rate securities. A municipal security is a taxable or tax-exempt debt obligation issued by or on behalf of a state, its political subdivisions, agencies or instrumentalities, the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory or possession. A variable-rate security is a debt obligation that provides for specified periodic interest rate adjustments based on changes in some index, such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Ginnie Mae is supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, they are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations.

To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.