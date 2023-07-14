The Fund seeks to capture most of the returns generated by U.S. equity markets in rising markets, and to protect against the market losses in declining markets.

This strategy utilizes a multi-pronged approach that seeks to provide equity-like returns in most market environments with bond-like volatility. The Fund’s investment strategy aims to provide a cushion against certain losses in the U.S. equity markets. The Fund seeks to accomplish its goal of mitigating downside risk in the equity markets by hedging the portfolio through the purchase of put options. Each put option helps to protect against losses in the U.S. equity indices.

“Planned return” refers to the Fund’s goal of seeking to achieve a designated level of return with a designated level of risk through the use of call and put options.

The Fund employs a long/short equity strategy by following a disciplined and systematic investment process.

The returns sought to be generated by the strategy are derived from three distinct elements:

● returns from directional market movements,

● returns from option premium or income, and

● returns from the hedge component that creates downside protection.

The “directional market movement” component of returns is generated by the purchase of “deep-in-the-money” call options (call options that have a strike price below the market price of the underlying asset) and “at-the-money” call options (call options that have a strike price equal to the price of the underlying asset), which can provide capital appreciation. The “option premium or income” component of returns is generated by the sale of call and put options, which can provide portfolio income. The “hedge component” of returns is generated by the purchase of put options, which help to provide downside protection against losses in falling markets.

A call option gives the purchaser of the call option, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy, and the writer (seller) of the call option the obligation to sell, the security underlying the option at a specified exercise price within a specified time frame. A put option gives the purchaser of the put option, in return for a premium paid, the right to sell, and the writer (seller) of the put option the obligation to buy, the underlying security of the put option at a specified price within a specified time frame.

Put options allow investors to reduce U.S. equity market risk. Call options allow investors to participate in U.S. equity market growth.

The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective through the systematic purchase of rolling investments, which we call ”tranches.” Each investment is made up of long and short call and put options traded on the performance of a broad market index. The Fund invests in approximately 10-12 unique tranches with 10-12 unique expiration dates, which are distinct investments of call and put options that mature and roll on an ongoing basis. In other words, at any given time, the Fund will generally have one tranche with options expiring in approximately one month, a second tranche expiring in approximately two months, and so on, up to a twelfth tranche expiring in approximately twelve months. Each month, a previously purchased tranche’s options will generally expire, be exercised, or be sold at or near their expiration, and the proceeds generally are used to purchase (or roll into) a new tranche of options expiring in approximately twelve months. The use of multiple tranches benefits the Fund investors by providing multiple entry and exit points for each investment. It also takes advantage of market volatility and helps investors avoid the market timing risk by spreading investments and risk over time.

During periods of high volatility, which may coincide with market lows, options pricing may allow for a greater level of target return for a given level of downside protection. During periods of low volatility, which may coincide with market highs, market pricing may support lower target returns while maintaining the target level of downside protection. Therefore, the tranches generally seek higher target returns from market lows while maintaining downside protection at market highs.

Estimated returns for tranches of options assume the options are held until their expiration. If options are not held until expiration, returns may be higher or lower than estimates.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in the following:

Options. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivative securities, including listed and Flexible Exchange Options (“FLEX Options”). The Fund may purchase and write (i.e. sell) “put” and “call” options that are traded on national securities exchanges, as well as on electronic communications networks. In general, options can be used in many ways, such as to increase market exposure (which would have the effect of leverage without actual borrowing), to reduce overall market exposure and reduce risk (i.e., for hedging purposes), to increase the portfolio’s current income, or to reduce the cost basis of a new position. The Fund may also utilize certain options, such as various types of index or “market basket” options, in an effort to hedge against certain market-related risks, as the Adviser deems appropriate. The Fund believes that the use of options may help reduce risk and enhance investment performance.

ETFs. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in ETFs. The Fund expects to generally invest in ETFs that represent an interest in a portfolio of securities selected to replicate a US equity index.

Equities. The Fund may invest in equity securities consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. An equity security, or stock, represents a proportionate share of the ownership of a company; its value is based on the success of the company’s business, any income paid to stockholders, the value of its assets, and general market conditions. Common stocks and preferred stocks are examples of equity securities. Equity securities, such as common stocks, represent shares of ownership of a corporation. Preferred stocks are equity securities that often pay dividends at a specific rate and have a preference over common stocks in dividend payments and liquidation of assets. Some preferred stocks may be convertible into common stock. Convertible securities are securities (such as debt securities or preferred stock) that may be converted into or exchanged for a specified amount of common stock of the same or different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.