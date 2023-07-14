Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Beacon Planned Return Strategy Fund

BPRLX | Fund

$10.60

$340 M

0.00%

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$340 M

Holdings in Top 10

80.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BPRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Beacon Planned Return Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Beacon Investment Advisory
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    35596365
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erman Civelek

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to capture most of the returns generated by U.S. equity markets in rising markets, and to protect against the market losses in declining markets.

This strategy utilizes a multi-pronged approach that seeks to provide equity-like returns in most market environments with bond-like volatility. The Fund’s investment strategy aims to provide a cushion against certain losses in the U.S. equity markets. The Fund seeks to accomplish its goal of mitigating downside risk in the equity markets by hedging the portfolio through the purchase of put options. Each put option helps to protect against losses in the U.S. equity indices.

“Planned return” refers to the Fund’s goal of seeking to achieve a designated level of return with a designated level of risk through the use of call and put options.

The Fund employs a long/short equity strategy by following a disciplined and systematic investment process.

The returns sought to be generated by the strategy are derived from three distinct elements:

returns from directional market movements,

returns from option premium or income, and

returns from the hedge component that creates downside protection.

The “directional market movement” component of returns is generated by the purchase of “deep-in-the-money” call options (call options that have a strike price below the market price of the underlying asset) and “at-the-money” call options (call options that have a strike price equal to the price of the underlying asset), which can provide capital appreciation. The “option premium or income” component of returns is generated by the sale of call and put options, which can provide portfolio income. The “hedge component” of returns is generated by the purchase of put options, which help to provide downside protection against losses in falling markets.

A call option gives the purchaser of the call option, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy, and the writer (seller) of the call option the obligation to sell, the security underlying the option at a specified exercise price within a specified time frame. A put option gives the purchaser of the put option, in return for a premium paid, the right to sell, and the writer (seller) of the put option the obligation to buy, the underlying security of the put option at a specified price within a specified time frame.

Put options allow investors to reduce U.S. equity market risk. Call options allow investors to participate in U.S. equity market growth.

The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective through the systematic purchase of rolling investments, which we call ”tranches.” Each investment is made up of long and short call and put options traded on the performance of a broad market index. The Fund invests in approximately 10-12 unique tranches with 10-12 unique expiration dates, which are distinct investments of call and put options that mature and roll on an ongoing basis. In other words, at any given time, the Fund will generally have one tranche with options expiring in approximately one month, a second tranche expiring in approximately two months, and so on, up to a twelfth tranche expiring in approximately twelve months. Each month, a previously purchased tranche’s options will generally expire, be exercised, or be sold at or near their expiration, and the proceeds generally are used to purchase (or roll into) a new tranche of options expiring in approximately twelve months. The use of multiple tranches benefits the Fund investors by providing multiple entry and exit points for each investment. It also takes advantage of market volatility and helps investors avoid the market timing risk by spreading investments and risk over time.

During periods of high volatility, which may coincide with market lows, options pricing may allow for a greater level of target return for a given level of downside protection. During periods of low volatility, which may coincide with market highs, market pricing may support lower target returns while maintaining the target level of downside protection. Therefore, the tranches generally seek higher target returns from market lows while maintaining downside protection at market highs.

Estimated returns for tranches of options assume the options are held until their expiration. If options are not held until expiration, returns may be higher or lower than estimates.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in the following:

Options. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivative securities, including listed and Flexible Exchange Options (“FLEX Options”). The Fund may purchase and write (i.e. sell) “put” and “call” options that are traded on national securities exchanges, as well as on electronic communications networks. In general, options can be used in many ways, such as to increase market exposure (which would have the effect of leverage without actual borrowing), to reduce overall market exposure and reduce risk (i.e., for hedging purposes), to increase the portfolio’s current income, or to reduce the cost basis of a new position. The Fund may also utilize certain options, such as various types of index or “market basket” options, in an effort to hedge against certain market-related risks, as the Adviser deems appropriate. The Fund believes that the use of options may help reduce risk and enhance investment performance.

ETFs. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in ETFs. The Fund expects to generally invest in ETFs that represent an interest in a portfolio of securities selected to replicate a US equity index.

Equities. The Fund may invest in equity securities consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. An equity security, or stock, represents a proportionate share of the ownership of a company; its value is based on the success of the company’s business, any income paid to stockholders, the value of its assets, and general market conditions. Common stocks and preferred stocks are examples of equity securities. Equity securities, such as common stocks, represent shares of ownership of a corporation. Preferred stocks are equity securities that often pay dividends at a specific rate and have a preference over common stocks in dividend payments and liquidation of assets. Some preferred stocks may be convertible into common stock. Convertible securities are securities (such as debt securities or preferred stock) that may be converted into or exchanged for a specified amount of common stock of the same or different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.

BPRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -2.8% 240.8% 66.80%
1 Yr 15.3% -4.3% 140.6% 48.70%
3 Yr 1.2%* -8.3% 18.3% 28.85%
5 Yr 0.2%* -5.0% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -34.1% 904.0% 54.50%
2021 -2.1% -28.6% 438.4% 53.76%
2020 1.4% -93.5% 8.2% 51.72%
2019 2.6% -38.9% 19.8% N/A
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -2.7% 244.0% 68.38%
1 Yr 15.3% -4.3% 140.6% 46.09%
3 Yr 1.2%* -8.3% 18.3% 26.28%
5 Yr 0.2%* -5.4% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -34.1% 904.0% 54.50%
2021 -2.1% -5.9% 438.4% 54.34%
2020 1.4% -81.2% 8.2% 63.45%
2019 2.6% -29.0% 19.8% N/A
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BPRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPRLX Category Low Category High BPRLX % Rank
Net Assets 340 M 25 17.4 B 21.35%
Number of Holdings 83 2 508 34.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 291 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 13.74%
Weighting of Top 10 80.09% 11.3% 100.0% 20.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  2. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  3. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  4. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  5. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  6. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  7. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  8. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  9. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%
  10. Option on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Jul21 11.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.24% -3.92% 100.76% 40.46%
Cash 		2.76% -0.76% 100.29% 52.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 92.37%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 94.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 93.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 93.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRLX % Rank
Technology 		25.60% 0.00% 44.43% 13.85%
Healthcare 		13.66% 0.00% 25.91% 19.91%
Financial Services 		13.29% 0.00% 29.60% 90.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.87% 0.00% 19.02% 73.59%
Communication Services 		9.39% 0.00% 21.22% 49.35%
Industrials 		8.14% 1.41% 43.91% 62.77%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 22.87% 25.54%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 69.54% 87.45%
Utilities 		2.71% 0.00% 13.35% 27.27%
Real Estate 		2.71% 0.00% 9.74% 22.08%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 60.58% 68.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRLX % Rank
US 		96.26% -3.89% 100.00% 15.27%
Non US 		0.98% -2.17% 99.33% 97.71%

BPRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.20% 6.78% 43.62%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.20% 1.75% 85.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

BPRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 76.47%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 456.80% 25.45%

BPRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPRLX Category Low Category High BPRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 94.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPRLX Category Low Category High BPRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -2.54% 14.24% 93.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BPRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erman Civelek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Mr. Civelek is responsible for portfolio management, and asset allocation at Beacon Investment Advisory Services. He leads Beacon’s monthly investment committee meetings and his particular area of expertise is alternative asset class strategies. Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. Civelek served as a lead portfolio manager at the Acertus Capital Management, LLC, where he managed three long-short equity strategies using a systematic, rules-based process designed to control risk and deliver predictable returns. He also worked at The MDE Group, where he carried out fundamental and technical analysis with respect to investment strategies and the financial markets. He developed and maintained The MDE Group’s quantitative and qualitative due diligence process used for evaluating external investment managers. Mr. Civelek graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in economics from Rutgers College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Golden Key National Honor Society beginning in his junior year. He is also a CFA charterholder and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation. He received his certified financial planner (“CFP”) designation from the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado.

John Longo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Mr. Longo plays a key role in developing Beacon’s macroeconomic outlook and serves as co-portfolio manager for several of the Beacon’s investment products. He has been with the investment management industry since 1997. He contributes to Beacon’s thought leadership in the field of investment management and strategy by representing the firm, as invited speaker, at numerous financial related conferences throughout the world. Mr. Longo is also a Professor of Finance at Rutgers Business School, and has taught in its undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA, and International Executive MBA programs for more than 15 years. Previously, Mr. Longo was a Vice President at Merrill Lynch, where he played an instrumental role in creating and managing investment strategies for Merrill Lynch’s Strategy Power product. Mr. Longo holds a Ph.D. and an M.B.A. in finance and a B.A. in computer science and economics, all from Rutgers University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) charterholder.

Christopher Shagawat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Christopher Shagawat is a portfolio manager with the Beacon Investment Advisory Services. Mr. Shagawat works directly with the senior portfolio management team in the development and implementation of Beacon Trust’s strategies, supporting the process with in-depth portfolio analysis and performance attribution. Mr. Shagawat began his career in the financial service industry from 2013 with Acertus Capital Management, a subsidiary of The MDE Group. Mr. Shagawat graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in finance from Rutgers Business School and is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

