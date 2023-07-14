Chris Allen, CFA, is a senior Portfolio Manager for the Fundamental European Bond team within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group. He is the Lead Manager on Euro Government and Inflation Linked Strategies and manages Institutional and Retail mandates. He is Co-Portfolio Manager on the BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) Euro Short Duration Bond Fund which is one of the biggest BlackRock funds in the European BGF range. Mr. Allen's service with the firm dates back to 2004, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Allen began his career at MLIM as a member of the graduate training program and he initially managed Global Bond mandates before joining the Euro Fixed Income team in 2006. Mr. Allen earned a MA degree, with First Class Honours, in Mathematics from Oxford University in 2004.