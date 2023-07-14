Home
Trending ETFs

BPRCX (Mutual Fund)

BPRCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund

BPRCX | Fund

$9.08

$3.21 B

5.95%

$0.54

1.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 246.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BPRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    5005159
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Allen

Fund Description

BPRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -10.2% 200.9% 48.57%
1 Yr -6.3% -19.6% 151.3% 47.14%
3 Yr -5.6%* -30.3% 8.5% 72.14%
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 9.6% 89.50%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.6% 92.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -52.3% -2.9% 71.98%
2021 -0.5% -4.0% 3.8% 85.71%
2020 3.0% -11.0% 7.7% 24.50%
2019 1.3% 0.2% 4.1% 65.33%
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -20.7% 200.9% 45.71%
1 Yr -6.3% -19.6% 151.3% 47.14%
3 Yr -5.6%* -30.3% 8.5% 72.64%
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 9.6% 83.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.6% 89.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -52.3% -2.9% 71.98%
2021 -0.5% -4.0% 3.8% 85.71%
2020 3.0% -11.0% 7.7% 24.50%
2019 1.3% 0.2% 4.1% 65.33%
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BPRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPRCX Category Low Category High BPRCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.21 B 6.3 M 61.7 B 32.23%
Number of Holdings 282 6 1306 27.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 B -122 M 35.7 B 37.91%
Weighting of Top 10 34.65% 9.2% 100.0% 88.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 17.71%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 6.60%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 5.63%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 4.24%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.04%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 3.78%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.73%
  8. China (People's Republic Of) 1.99% 3.72%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 3.61%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRCX % Rank
Bonds 		107.37% 59.62% 150.30% 4.27%
Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 29.58% 10.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 3.96% 37.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 52.13%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 50.24%
Cash 		-7.53% -50.72% 30.48% 96.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.95% 0.00% 99.95% 21.43%
Energy 		0.05% 0.00% 10.65% 64.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.33% 57.14%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.29% 57.14%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.16% 57.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.13% 57.14%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.29%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 57.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.30% 85.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.99% 85.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.13% 71.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRCX % Rank
US 		0.09% 0.00% 29.38% 10.90%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 49.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRCX % Rank
Government 		87.86% 6.70% 112.97% 47.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.34% 0.00% 18.36% 22.27%
Securitized 		2.82% 0.00% 58.03% 48.82%
Corporate 		1.93% 0.00% 50.64% 50.71%
Derivative 		0.05% -20.72% 17.98% 27.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 63.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPRCX % Rank
US 		105.39% 13.82% 120.98% 7.58%
Non US 		1.98% -8.42% 54.30% 45.02%

BPRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.03% 8.35% 6.25%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 0.99% 28.91%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.71%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.40% 54.67%

Sales Fees

BPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 55.56%

Trading Fees

BPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 246.00% 0.00% 246.00% 99.50%

BPRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPRCX Category Low Category High BPRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.95% 0.00% 10.33% 55.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPRCX Category Low Category High BPRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.95% -0.06% 6.71% 44.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BPRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2017

5.29

5.3%

Chris Allen, CFA, is a senior Portfolio Manager for the Fundamental European Bond team within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group. He is the Lead Manager on Euro Government and Inflation Linked Strategies and manages Institutional and Retail mandates. He is Co-Portfolio Manager on the BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) Euro Short Duration Bond Fund which is one of the biggest BlackRock funds in the European BGF range. Mr. Allen's service with the firm dates back to 2004, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Allen began his career at MLIM as a member of the graduate training program and he initially managed Global Bond mandates before joining the Euro Fixed Income team in 2006. Mr. Allen earned a MA degree, with First Class Honours, in Mathematics from Oxford University in 2004.

David Rogal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Mr. Rogal began his career at BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Rogal earned a BA degree in economics and biology from Cornell University in 2006, with concentrations in statistics and genetics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, for which he currently serves on the alumni board of directors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

