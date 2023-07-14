Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 246.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|48.57%
|1 Yr
|-6.3%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|47.14%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|72.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|89.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|92.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|BPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|71.98%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|85.71%
|2020
|3.0%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|24.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|65.33%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|45.71%
|1 Yr
|-6.3%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|47.14%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-30.3%
|8.5%
|72.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|9.6%
|83.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|4.6%
|89.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|BPRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|71.98%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|85.71%
|2020
|3.0%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|24.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|65.33%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|N/A
|BPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.21 B
|6.3 M
|61.7 B
|32.23%
|Number of Holdings
|282
|6
|1306
|27.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.16 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|37.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.65%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|88.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|107.37%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|4.27%
|Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|10.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.07%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|37.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|52.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|50.24%
|Cash
|-7.53%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|96.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPRCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.95%
|0.00%
|99.95%
|21.43%
|Energy
|0.05%
|0.00%
|10.65%
|64.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.33%
|57.14%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.29%
|57.14%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.16%
|57.14%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.13%
|57.14%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.29%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|57.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.30%
|85.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.99%
|85.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.13%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPRCX % Rank
|US
|0.09%
|0.00%
|29.38%
|10.90%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.04%
|49.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPRCX % Rank
|Government
|87.86%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|47.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.34%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|22.27%
|Securitized
|2.82%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|48.82%
|Corporate
|1.93%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|50.71%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|27.01%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|63.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPRCX % Rank
|US
|105.39%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|7.58%
|Non US
|1.98%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|45.02%
|BPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|6.25%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|28.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.71%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|54.67%
|BPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|55.56%
|BPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BPRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|246.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|99.50%
|BPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.95%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|55.45%
|BPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.95%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|44.23%
|BPRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.133
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.096
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.123
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.079
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.075
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.069
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2017
5.29
5.3%
Chris Allen, CFA, is a senior Portfolio Manager for the Fundamental European Bond team within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group. He is the Lead Manager on Euro Government and Inflation Linked Strategies and manages Institutional and Retail mandates. He is Co-Portfolio Manager on the BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) Euro Short Duration Bond Fund which is one of the biggest BlackRock funds in the European BGF range. Mr. Allen's service with the firm dates back to 2004, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Allen began his career at MLIM as a member of the graduate training program and he initially managed Global Bond mandates before joining the Euro Fixed Income team in 2006. Mr. Allen earned a MA degree, with First Class Honours, in Mathematics from Oxford University in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2018
4.22
4.2%
Mr. Rogal began his career at BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Rogal earned a BA degree in economics and biology from Cornell University in 2006, with concentrations in statistics and genetics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, for which he currently serves on the alumni board of directors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
