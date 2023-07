California Money Fund invests primarily in a broad range of short-term obligations and derivative securities such as beneficial interests in municipal trust certificates and partnership trusts (“Municipal Obligations”) issued by or on behalf of the State of California and its authorities, agencies, instrumentalities and political subdivisions. The Fund may also invest in Municipal Obligations issued by or on behalf of other states, territories and possessions of the United States, the District of Columbia and their respective authorities, agencies, instrumentalities and political subdivisions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least

80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in Municipal Obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer of the obligation, is exempt from taxation under the Constitution or statutes of California, including municipal securities issued by the State of California and its political subdivisions, as well as certain other governmental issuers, such as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam, that pay interest that, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income tax and from California personal income tax (“California Municipal Obligations”). Additionally, the Fund may not invest less than 80% of its assets in securities the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes, except during defensive periods or during periods of unusual market conditions. Dividends paid by the Fund that are derived from interest on California Municipal Obligations are exempt from regular federal and California State personal income tax. Municipal Obligations in which the Fund may invest will also not be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund invests in securities maturing in 397 days or less (with certain exceptions) and the portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate instruments, and transact in securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

The securities purchased by the Fund are subject to the quality, diversification, and other requirements of Rule 2a‑7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and other rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund will only purchase securities that present minimal credit risk as determined by BlackRock, the Fund’s investment manager, pursuant to guidelines approved by the Trust’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”).