Trending ETFs

Name

As of 10/14/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/14/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BPMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BP Capital TwinLine MLP Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    bp capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    1605594
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benton D. Cook

Fund Description

BPMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 6.5% 27.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -15.7% -0.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 0.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% -6.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% -1.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -35.0% -10.2% N/A
2022 N/A -25.3% -3.3% N/A
2021 N/A 1.0% 39.2% N/A
2020 N/A -57.7% -25.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.8% 9.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 6.5% 30.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -15.7% 2.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 2.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -20.9% -3.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.2% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -30.1% -9.4% N/A
2022 N/A -19.6% 0.4% N/A
2021 N/A 1.0% 39.2% N/A
2020 N/A -54.9% -20.9% N/A
2019 N/A 0.5% 13.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BPMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPMAX Category Low Category High BPMAX % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 380 K 4.15 B N/A
Number of Holdings 22 15 55 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 64 M 262 K 2.64 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 60.57% 26.2% 99.1% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP 9.46%
  2. Targa Resources Corp 6.81%
  3. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 6.39%
  4. Energy Transfer Partners LP 6.33%
  5. Phillips 66 Partners LP 5.82%
  6. Williams Partners LP 5.58%
  7. Shell Midstream Partners LP 5.16%
  8. Antero Midstream GP LP 5.11%
  9. Kinder Morgan Inc P 5.06%
  10. MPLX LP Partnership Units 4.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPMAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.70% 38.10% 125.47% N/A
Cash 		1.30% -24.43% 13.61% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.34% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.67% 44.05% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.15% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPMAX % Rank
Energy 		98.70% 2.79% 122.55% N/A
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.58% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.99% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 2.91% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.15% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.51% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.06% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 3.81% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 6.93% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 3.67% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPMAX % Rank
US 		98.70% 34.05% 125.47% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 29.32% N/A

BPMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.81% 4.26% N/A
Management Fee 1.10% 0.70% 1.25% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 75.00% N/A

BPMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPMAX Category Low Category High BPMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.13% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPMAX Category Low Category High BPMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.36% -7.28% 3.40% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BPMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benton D. Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2017

1.3

1.3%

Benton Cook, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined BP Capital Fund Advisors in June 2017, where he serves as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Cook was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group (2016 â€“ 2017), and before that he was a Portfolio Manager with A.G. Hill Partners (2009 â€“ 2015) and Opsis Capital Management (2005 -2009). Mr. Cook previously held positions as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook has an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a CFA charter holder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.

Toby Loftin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

4.75

4.8%

Toby Loftin is the managing member of BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC and the portfolio manager. Mr. Loftin founded BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC in 2013. Prior thereto, between 2010 and the formation of the firm, Mr. Loftin served as a member of TBPâ€™s Investment Committee, and managed the midstream/MLP assets. Before joining TBP, Mr. Loftin was a partner of Steelpath Fund Advisors and Steelpath Capital Management (formerly Alerian) (2009-2010). He also served as Director of Institutional Equity Research Sales with Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets from 2003-2009. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy (1995) and a Master of Science-Finance from University of Texas at San Antonio (1999).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 9.25 6.64 9.25

