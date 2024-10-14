Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 10/14/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$106 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.6%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|6.5%
|27.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-15.7%
|-0.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|0.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.7%
|-6.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.8%
|-1.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-35.0%
|-10.2%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-25.3%
|-3.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|1.0%
|39.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-57.7%
|-25.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.8%
|9.5%
|N/A
|Period
|BPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|6.5%
|30.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-15.7%
|2.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|2.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.9%
|-3.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.2%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-30.1%
|-9.4%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-19.6%
|0.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|1.0%
|39.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.9%
|-20.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
|BPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|380 K
|4.15 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|22
|15
|55
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64 M
|262 K
|2.64 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.57%
|26.2%
|99.1%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.70%
|38.10%
|125.47%
|N/A
|Cash
|1.30%
|-24.43%
|13.61%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.34%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.67%
|44.05%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.15%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPMAX % Rank
|Energy
|98.70%
|2.79%
|122.55%
|N/A
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.58%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.99%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.91%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.15%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.51%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.06%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.81%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.93%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.67%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPMAX % Rank
|US
|98.70%
|34.05%
|125.47%
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.32%
|N/A
|BPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.81%
|4.26%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.70%
|1.25%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|0.00%
|75.00%
|N/A
|BPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|N/A
|BPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|BPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.36%
|-7.28%
|3.40%
|N/A
|BPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2017
1.3
1.3%
Benton Cook, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined BP Capital Fund Advisors in June 2017, where he serves as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Cook was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group (2016 â€“ 2017), and before that he was a Portfolio Manager with A.G. Hill Partners (2009 â€“ 2015) and Opsis Capital Management (2005 -2009). Mr. Cook previously held positions as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook has an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. He is also a CFA charter holder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
4.75
4.8%
Toby Loftin is the managing member of BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC and the portfolio manager. Mr. Loftin founded BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC in 2013. Prior thereto, between 2010 and the formation of the firm, Mr. Loftin served as a member of TBPâ€™s Investment Committee, and managed the midstream/MLP assets. Before joining TBP, Mr. Loftin was a partner of Steelpath Fund Advisors and Steelpath Capital Management (formerly Alerian) (2009-2010). He also served as Director of Institutional Equity Research Sales with Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets from 2003-2009. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy (1995) and a Master of Science-Finance from University of Texas at San Antonio (1999).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.49
|9.25
|6.64
|9.25
