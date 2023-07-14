Home
Trending ETFs

BPLSX (Mutual Fund)

BPLSX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

Net Assets

$68.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BPLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Partners Long/Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Partners
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    3563805
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Jones

Fund Description

The Fund invests in long positions in stocks identified by the Adviser as undervalued and takes short positions in stocks that the Adviser has identified as overvalued. The cash proceeds from short sales will be invested in short-term cash instruments to produce a return on such proceeds just below the federal funds rate. Short sales are considered speculative transactions and a form of leverage. The Fund invests, both long and short, in securities principally traded in the United States markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies operating for three years or less (“unseasoned issuers”). The Adviser will determine the size of each long or short position by analyzing the tradeoff between the attractiveness of each position and its impact on the risk of the overall portfolio. The Fund seeks to construct a portfolio that has less volatility than the United States equity market generally. The Adviser examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers including price-to-book value ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals such as return on equity, earnings growth and cash flow. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth and other investment criteria.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

The Fund intends, under normal circumstances, to invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s long positions will not exceed approximately 125% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund’s long and short positions may involve (without limit) equity securities of foreign issuers that are traded in the markets of the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets directly in equity securities of foreign issuers.

To meet margin requirements, redemptions or pending investments, the Fund may also temporarily hold a portion of its assets in full faith and credit obligations of the United States government and in short-term notes, commercial paper or other money market instruments.

The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public.

The Fund may invest from time to time a significant portion of its assets in smaller issuers which are more volatile and less liquid than investments in issuers with larger market capitalizations.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

In general, the Fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the Fund is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield debt obligations, such as bonds and debentures, used by corporations and other business organizations. High yield debt obligations are referred to as “junk bonds” and are not considered to be investment grade.

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.

Read More

BPLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -14.1% 30.8% 51.40%
1 Yr 0.8% -16.2% 40.2% 58.66%
3 Yr -1.0%* -21.9% 28.2% 67.68%
5 Yr -6.7%* -14.3% 15.5% 95.33%
10 Yr -3.8%* -8.3% 5.6% 90.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -54.0% 17.4% 26.01%
2021 12.4% -22.5% 24.1% 10.18%
2020 -12.0% -19.4% 24.1% 97.52%
2019 -0.3% -5.5% 12.9% 91.45%
2018 -4.9% -14.0% 2.4% 97.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -33.0% 30.8% 47.49%
1 Yr 0.8% -52.8% 40.2% 55.87%
3 Yr -1.0%* -21.5% 28.2% 67.28%
5 Yr -6.7%* -14.1% 16.6% 95.89%
10 Yr -1.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 84.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -54.0% 17.4% 26.01%
2021 12.4% -22.5% 24.1% 10.18%
2020 -12.0% -19.4% 24.1% 97.52%
2019 -0.3% -5.5% 12.9% 91.45%
2018 -4.9% -14.0% 2.4% 97.96%

NAV & Total Return History

BPLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPLSX Category Low Category High BPLSX % Rank
Net Assets 68.5 M 818 K 5.18 B 61.45%
Number of Holdings 229 3 2670 26.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.1 M -175 M 1.1 B 61.40%
Weighting of Top 10 22.69% 1.5% 100.0% 80.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPLSX % Rank
Stocks 		71.29% -2.90% 119.13% 34.88%
Cash 		42.73% -67.46% 106.99% 44.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 96.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 94.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 90.70%
Other 		-14.02% -35.22% 39.56% 97.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPLSX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.11% 0.00% 100.00% 16.67%
Financial Services 		17.69% 0.00% 83.83% 40.67%
Technology 		15.14% 0.00% 43.24% 70.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.01% 0.00% 88.83% 40.67%
Industrials 		10.84% 0.00% 31.93% 50.00%
Energy 		7.31% 0.00% 32.57% 25.33%
Communication Services 		7.04% 0.00% 32.32% 49.33%
Consumer Defense 		4.47% 0.00% 33.38% 70.00%
Real Estate 		4.04% 0.00% 10.93% 18.67%
Basic Materials 		2.34% 0.00% 28.58% 62.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 98.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPLSX % Rank
US 		56.12% -24.26% 116.70% 42.11%
Non US 		15.17% -43.01% 95.82% 15.79%

BPLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.39% 0.44% 13.51% 14.37%
Management Fee 2.25% 0.00% 2.50% 97.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 25.00%

Sales Fees

BPLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 40.63%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 479.00% 20.71%

BPLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPLSX Category Low Category High BPLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 97.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPLSX Category Low Category High BPLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.16% -3.33% 2.16% 63.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BPLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 1998

23.55

23.6%

Mr. Jones is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Long/Short Equity product. Previously, he was the Director of Research and portfolio manager for the Large Cap Value and Large Cap Value Focused products. He was a founding Partner of Boston Partners Asset Management. He joined the firm from The Boston Company Asset Management, Inc. where he spent seven years as Vice President and equity portfolio manager. Mr. Jones holds a B.A. degree in philosophy from Denison University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-two years of investment experience.

Patrick Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Mr. Regan is a portfolio manager. Prior to this role, he was a long/short generalist with Boston Partners specializing in fundamental research of stocks held in Boston Partners’ Long/Short Equity products. He rejoined the firm after spending nearly six years with Westfield Capital, where he managed the financial sector sleeves of Westfield Capital’s small, small/mid, mid, large and all cap funds. He was also a voting member on the Westfield Investment Committee. Before that, Mr. Regan was a research analyst with Boston Partners Asset Management for ten years, where he covered numerous market sectors, including the financial, consumer, and software sectors. He began his post-graduate career at Broadview International, LLC, where he was an associate specializing in technology mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Regan holds a B.A. degree in economics from Colby College, and an M.B.A. degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

