Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in long positions in stocks identified by the Adviser as undervalued and takes short positions in stocks that the Adviser has identified as overvalued. The cash proceeds from short sales will be invested in short-term cash instruments to produce a return on such proceeds just below the federal funds rate. Short sales are considered speculative transactions and a form of leverage. The Fund invests, both long and short, in securities principally traded in the United States markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies operating for three years or less (“unseasoned issuers”). The Adviser will determine the size of each long or short position by analyzing the tradeoff between the attractiveness of each position and its impact on the risk of the overall portfolio. The Fund seeks to construct a portfolio that has less volatility than the United States equity market generally. The Adviser examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers including price-to-book value ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals such as return on equity, earnings growth and cash flow. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth and other investment criteria.
The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.
The Fund intends, under normal circumstances, to invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s long positions will not exceed approximately 125% of the Fund’s net assets.
The Fund’s long and short positions may involve (without limit) equity securities of foreign issuers that are traded in the markets of the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets directly in equity securities of foreign issuers.
To meet margin requirements, redemptions or pending investments, the Fund may also temporarily hold a portion of its assets in full faith and credit obligations of the United States government and in short-term notes, commercial paper or other money market instruments.
The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public.
The Fund may invest from time to time a significant portion of its assets in smaller issuers which are more volatile and less liquid than investments in issuers with larger market capitalizations.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.
In general, the Fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the Fund is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield debt obligations, such as bonds and debentures, used by corporations and other business organizations. High yield debt obligations are referred to as “junk bonds” and are not considered to be investment grade.
While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.
|Period
|BPLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|53.63%
|1 Yr
|-1.7%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|70.39%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|84.76%
|5 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|96.67%
|10 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|96.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|BPLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|33.53%
|2021
|11.8%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|10.78%
|2020
|-13.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|98.14%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|92.11%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|97.96%
|Period
|BPLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|49.72%
|1 Yr
|-1.7%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|67.60%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|84.57%
|5 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|97.26%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|90.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|BPLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|33.53%
|2021
|11.8%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|10.78%
|2020
|-13.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|98.14%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|92.11%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|98.64%
|BPLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPLEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|68.5 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|62.01%
|Number of Holdings
|229
|3
|2670
|26.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.1 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|61.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.69%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|80.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPLEX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.29%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|35.47%
|Cash
|42.73%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|45.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|97.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|95.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|91.28%
|Other
|-14.02%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|97.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPLEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.33%
|Financial Services
|17.69%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|41.33%
|Technology
|15.14%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|70.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.01%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|41.33%
|Industrials
|10.84%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|50.67%
|Energy
|7.31%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|26.00%
|Communication Services
|7.04%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|50.00%
|Consumer Defense
|4.47%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|70.67%
|Real Estate
|4.04%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|19.33%
|Basic Materials
|2.34%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|62.67%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|98.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPLEX % Rank
|US
|56.12%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|42.69%
|Non US
|15.17%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|16.37%
|BPLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.14%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|17.82%
|Management Fee
|2.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|97.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|27.27%
|BPLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BPLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|43.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BPLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|21.43%
|BPLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPLEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|97.77%
|BPLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BPLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPLEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.91%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|55.93%
|BPLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 1998
23.55
23.6%
Mr. Jones is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Long/Short Equity product. Previously, he was the Director of Research and portfolio manager for the Large Cap Value and Large Cap Value Focused products. He was a founding Partner of Boston Partners Asset Management. He joined the firm from The Boston Company Asset Management, Inc. where he spent seven years as Vice President and equity portfolio manager. Mr. Jones holds a B.A. degree in philosophy from Denison University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-two years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Mr. Regan is a portfolio manager. Prior to this role, he was a long/short generalist with Boston Partners specializing in fundamental research of stocks held in Boston Partners’ Long/Short Equity products. He rejoined the firm after spending nearly six years with Westfield Capital, where he managed the financial sector sleeves of Westfield Capital’s small, small/mid, mid, large and all cap funds. He was also a voting member on the Westfield Investment Committee. Before that, Mr. Regan was a research analyst with Boston Partners Asset Management for ten years, where he covered numerous market sectors, including the financial, consumer, and software sectors. He began his post-graduate career at Broadview International, LLC, where he was an associate specializing in technology mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Regan holds a B.A. degree in economics from Colby College, and an M.B.A. degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
