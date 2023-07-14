The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies of any capitalization size. The Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including without limitation exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchanged-traded funds ("ETFs")), real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and equity participation. An equity participation is a type of loan that gives the lender a portion of equity ownership in a property, in addition to principal and interest payments. A convertible security is a bond, debenture, note, preferred stock or other security that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.

The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly (ordinarily at least 40% — unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund principally will be invested in issuers located in countries with developed securities markets. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in companies that meet the Adviser’s sustainability criteria. Fund holdings must have received at least a “satisfactory” sustainability rating by the Adviser’s Sustainability and Engagement Team (the “Sustainability Team”) based on the Sustainability Team’s written research analysis. The Sustainability Team assesses each holding as either “excellent,” “good,” “satisfactory,” or “poor.” An issuer will be rated “excellent” if the issuer, in the opinion of the Sustainability Team, has a well-developed sustainability structure, well-designed goals for the future, demonstrated successful implementation of its sustainability program and shareholder friendly corporate governance. The Sustainability Team will rate an issuer as “good” if the issuer, in the opinion of the Sustainability Team, has attributes similar to those described in “excellent” but has some deficiencies that warrant improvement. The Sustainability Team will rate an issuer as “satisfactory” if the issuer, in the opinion of the Sustainability Team, has a sustainability program in place, has a sufficient level of sustainability disclosure for the Sustainability Team to assess the issuer’s sustainability program and has a commitment to improve its sustainability program and disclosure in the near term. All other holdings assessed by the Sustainability Team that are not rated either “excellent”, “good” or “satisfactory” are rated “poor”. These ratings are subjective and may vary if the issuer has products or services that inherently promote sustainability, particularly for other products or services, or has engaged in conduct that has or has the potential to lower the sustainability reputation of the issuer in the opinion of the Sustainability Team.

The Sustainability Team uses a positive screen to identify issuers it considers to have characteristics that meet the Adviser’s sustainability criteria. The Sustainability Team assesses the sustainability of the issuer’s products, services and operations through original research and focusing on key areas such as corporate governance, internal sustainability structure, workforce and management diversity, training and employee development opportunities, safety programs and injury metrics, environmental effects such as goals and metrics for greenhouse gas emissions, energy usage, renewable energy, waste and water, supplier oversight and litigation and regulatory issues. The Sustainability Team uses primarily issuer published documents such as its sustainability report, website, publicly available financial reports such as the issuer’s 10-K and the issuer’s proxy statement to prepare the Sustainability Team’s research. The Sustainability Team also undertakes an internet search for any litigation, regulatory or reputational issues. The Sustainability Team may use third party research about industry trends for background information, but it does not rely on third party data about the issuer for its assessment of the issuer. The Sustainability Team provides a sustainability assessment for all issuers held in the Fund’s portfolio. The Sustainability Team’s ratings are subjective. No industries are automatically excluded from consideration. The Adviser will vote all securities for which it has voting authority in the best interests of its clients. The Adviser’s Governance Committee votes all proxies. The Governance Committee assesses the likely effect of the proxy proposal on the value of the issuer’s stock including the effect on the management of the issuer, the importance to shareholders of the proxy proposal and the cost of the proposal.

The Sustainability Team also engages with issuers regarding sustainability deficiencies and reviews any improvements by issuers annually.

The Fund generally invests in the equity securities of issuers believed by the Adviser to be undervalued in the marketplace, focusing on issuers that combine attractive valuations with catalysts for change. The Adviser applies a bottom-up stock selection process (i.e., one that focuses primarily on issuer-specific factors) in managing the Fund, using a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers various factors such as price-to-book value, price-to-sales and earnings ratios, dividend yields, strength of management, and cash flow to identify securities that are trading at a price that appears to be lower than the issuer's inherent value.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals, business momentum, or sustainability practices of a specific investment or industry. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

The Fund may (but is not required to) invest in derivatives, including put and call options, futures, forward contracts and swaps, in lieu of investing directly in a security, currency or instrument, for hedging and non-hedging purposes.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities ("IPO"). An IPO is a company's first offering of stock to the public. The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund's assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.