Principal investments

In order to achieve the Fund's objective, the Fund employs an asset allocation strategy that seeks to maximize total return. The Advisor does not represent or guarantee that the Fund will meet this total return goal.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities and derivatives to gain exposure to equity, fixed income, and alternative asset class securities, including, but not limited to, convertible bonds and real estate securities, including real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and real estate operating companies. The Fund may gain exposure to issuers located within and outside the United States, including securities of issuers in both developed (including the United States) and emerging markets countries.

Investments in fixed income securities may include, but are not limited to, debt securities of governments throughout the world (including the United States), their agencies and instrumentalities, debt securities of corporations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity greater than one year and such securities may

be either investment grade or high yield (lower-rated or "junk bonds") securities. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in other open-end investment companies advised by the Advisor and third-party passively managed exchanged-traded funds ("ETFs") to gain exposure to certain asset classes. The Fund may also take active positions on volatility to generate returns or to hedge the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include index options, futures, forward agreements, swap agreements (including, interest rate, credit default and inflation swaps), equity participation notes and equity linked notes. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging against a specific security or currency (except with respect to equity participation notes and equity linked notes), or to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; to obtain exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions for individual markets, currencies or securities. Futures on indices, forward agreements, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps may also be used to adjust the Fund's portfolio duration.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO").

Management process

The Advisor will manage the Fund's portfolio using the following investment process as described below:

The strategy invests in the full spectrum of instruments and markets globally. The Advisor believes that the Advisor is able to improve the return outcome and risk management of the Fund by employing a well diversified strategy across a broad global opportunity set. Returns are generated from asset allocation across markets, currency and security selection.

Asset allocation decisions are primarily driven by UBS AM (Americas)'s assessment of valuation and prevailing market conditions in the United States and around the world. Using a systematic approach, the portfolio management team analyzes the asset classes and investments across equities, fixed income, and alternative asset classes (including currency), considering both fundamental valuation, economic and other market indicators. Regarding valuation, the Advisor evaluates whether asset classes and investments are attractively priced relative to fundamentals. The starting point is to assess the intrinsic value of an asset class, as determined by the fundamentals that drive an asset class' future cash flow. The intrinsic value represents a long term anchor point to which the Advisor believes the asset class will eventually revert.

Fair value estimates of asset classes and markets are an output of UBS AM (Americas)'s proprietary valuation models. Discounting the asset's future cash flow using a discount rate that appropriately reflects the inherent investment risk associated with holding the asset gives the asset's fair value. The competitive advantage of the Advisor's models lies in the quality and consistency of the inputs used and, therefore, the reliability of valuation conclusions. The discrepancy between actual market level and fair value (the price/value discrepancy) is the primary valuation signal used in identifying investment opportunities.

Next, the Advisor assesses additional market indicators and considers the effect that other determinants of economic growth and overall market volatility will have on each asset class. While in theory price/value discrepancies may resolve themselves quickly and linearly, in practice price/value discrepancy can grow larger before it resolves. While valuation models have proven effective at identifying longer-term price/value discrepancies, in the shorter term other factors can swamp valuation considerations. Thus, the Advisor incorporates an additional discipline in our idea generation process. The Advisor refers to this additional step in its idea generation process as market behavior analysis. Adding this step helps the Advisor to understand what other market indicators might drive the market towards or away from fundamental value. The Advisor performs systematic analysis of non-valuation drivers using models measuring sentiment, momentum and flows, market stress, the stage of the economic cycle, as well as an assessment of the general macroeconomic landscape. Conversely, valuation considerations tend to dominate when an asset class is substantially above or below fair value, but the Advisor recognizes that the use of market behavior analysis during these periods is very important to helping improve the timing in and out of these asset classes with very stretched valuations.

The asset allocation process is structured around the Investment Solutions Investment Committee (the "ISIC

Committee") meetings, which provides a forum for debate and the exploration of all ramifications of any investment decision, rather than aiming for a consensus to be reached. Instead, any voting member of the ISIC Committee can sponsor a trade idea, preparing a detailed investment thesis to support the view. An investment thesis has to define the investment rationale based on valuation and market behavioral influences, the time scale for it being realized, the transaction costs and the potential milestones the Advisor would expect to evaluate whether or not the view is correct. The sponsor is then responsible for convincing another member of the ISIC Committee to support the idea as co-sponsor.

Bottom up selection across active equity and fixed income markets can be utilized as part of the asset allocation process at the asset class level. With respect to specific equity securities for inclusion in the Fund's equity asset classes, the Advisor may utilize fundamental valuation, quantitative and growth-oriented strategies. The Advisor's bottom up fixed income security selection strategy combines judgments about the absolute value of the fixed income universe and the relative value of issuer sectors, maturity intervals, security durations, credit qualities and coupon segments, as well as specific circumstances facing the issuers of fixed income securities.

The Advisor uses both fundamental valuation and market behavior analysis to make the two-pronged determination of risk budget and risk allocation. The Advisor works closely with the Risk Management team, members of which attend the ISIC Committee meetings, to determine the appropriate amount of risk capital to allocate to the underlying trade ideas given the strategy's risk budget and objectives, prevailing investment opportunities, and other strategy exposures. To assist in this process the Risk Management team performs scenario and correlation analysis to better understand the risk and diversification of the overall strategy, and attempts to ensure that unintended factor exposures are identified, managed and monitored.