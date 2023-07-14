Home
Trending ETFs

BPGIX (Mutual Fund)

BPGIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$190 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BPGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Partners Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Partners
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    9214178
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Hart

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a non-diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies of any capitalization size. The Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including without limitation exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”)) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and equity participation. An equity participation is a type of loan that gives the lender a portion of equity ownership in a property, in addition to principal and interest payments. A convertible security is a bond, debenture, note, preferred stock or other security that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.

The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly (ordinarily at least 40% — unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund principally will be invested in issuers located in countries with developed securities markets, but may also invest in issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries).

The Fund generally invests in the equity securities of issuers believed by the Adviser to be undervalued in the marketplace, focusing on issuers that combine attractive valuations with catalysts for change. The Adviser applies a bottom-up stock selection process (i.e., one that focuses primarily on issuer-specific factors) in managing the Fund, using a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers various factors such as price-to-book value, price-to-sales and earnings ratios, dividend yields, strength of management, and cash flow to identify securities that are trading at a price that appears to be lower than the issuer’s inherent value.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

The Fund may (but is not required to) invest in derivatives, including put and call options, futures, forward contracts and swaps, in lieu of investing directly in a security, currency or instrument, for hedging and non-hedging purposes.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”).An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.

Read More

BPGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -35.6% 29.2% 2.13%
1 Yr 18.5% 17.3% 252.4% 18.98%
3 Yr 14.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 85.77%
5 Yr 3.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 78.39%
10 Yr 5.1%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -24.3% 957.1% 81.44%
2021 9.4% -38.3% 47.1% 72.57%
2020 0.4% -54.2% 0.6% 80.75%
2019 4.0% -76.0% 54.1% 55.05%
2018 -4.3% -26.1% 47.8% 14.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -35.6% 29.2% 2.13%
1 Yr 18.5% 11.4% 252.4% 17.73%
3 Yr 14.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 84.18%
5 Yr 3.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 77.18%
10 Yr 6.3%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -24.3% 957.1% 81.44%
2021 9.4% -33.1% 47.1% 72.82%
2020 0.4% -44.4% 1.8% 85.87%
2019 4.0% -6.5% 54.1% 62.37%
2018 -4.3% -14.4% 47.8% 11.00%

NAV & Total Return History

BPGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPGIX Category Low Category High BPGIX % Rank
Net Assets 190 M 199 K 133 B 64.91%
Number of Holdings 113 1 9075 30.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 75.77%
Weighting of Top 10 18.74% 9.1% 100.0% 92.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sony Corp 2.93%
  2. Sony Corp 2.93%
  3. Sony Corp 2.93%
  4. Sony Corp 2.93%
  5. Sony Corp 2.93%
  6. Sony Corp 2.93%
  7. Sony Corp 2.93%
  8. Sony Corp 2.93%
  9. Sony Corp 2.93%
  10. Sony Corp 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPGIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 61.84% 125.47% 16.19%
Cash 		3.29% -174.70% 23.12% 79.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 29.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 38.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 21.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 25.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPGIX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.22% 0.00% 35.42% 84.36%
Technology 		16.62% 0.00% 49.87% 73.46%
Industrials 		13.50% 0.00% 44.06% 2.75%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 38.42% 36.23%
Energy 		10.91% 0.00% 21.15% 4.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.05% 0.00% 40.94% 24.23%
Communication Services 		5.98% 0.00% 57.66% 95.93%
Basic Materials 		5.69% 0.00% 38.60% 1.65%
Consumer Defense 		4.18% 0.00% 73.28% 93.39%
Utilities 		1.31% 0.00% 29.12% 62.00%
Real Estate 		0.51% 0.00% 39.48% 79.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPGIX % Rank
US 		51.76% 0.13% 103.82% 82.60%
Non US 		44.95% 0.58% 99.46% 10.90%

BPGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 44.27% 48.57%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.82% 90.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 47.21%

Sales Fees

BPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 73.96%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 0.00% 395.00% 92.20%

BPGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPGIX Category Low Category High BPGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.40% 0.00% 3.26% 20.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPGIX Category Low Category High BPGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -4.27% 12.65% 42.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BPGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Hart is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this, he was the portfolio manager for the Boston Partners International Small Cap Value product and before that, an assistant portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Small Cap Value products for three years. Previously, he was a research analyst and specialized in conglomerates, engineering and construction, building, machinery, aerospace & defense, and REITs sectors of the equity market. He joined the firm from Fidelity Investments where he was a research analyst. Mr. Hart holds a B.S. degree in finance, with a concentration in corporate finance from Clemson University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-nine years of investment experience.

Joseph Feeney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.

Joshua Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Mr. Jones is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst specializing in the energy, metals and mining sectors of the equity market and was a global generalist. He joined the firm from Cambridge Associates where he was a consulting associate specializing in hedge fund clients. Mr. Jones holds a B.A. degree in economics from Bowdoin College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

