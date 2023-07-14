Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.3%
1 yr return
18.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
Net Assets
$190 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.7%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 88.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a non-diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies of any capitalization size. The Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including without limitation exchange-traded and over-the-counter common and preferred stocks, warrants, options, rights, convertible securities, sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts and shares, trust certificates, participatory notes, limited partnership interests, shares of other investment companies (including exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”)) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and equity participation. An equity participation is a type of loan that gives the lender a portion of equity ownership in a property, in addition to principal and interest payments. A convertible security is a bond, debenture, note, preferred stock or other security that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or formula.
The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly (ordinarily at least 40% — unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund principally will be invested in issuers located in countries with developed securities markets, but may also invest in issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries).
The Fund generally invests in the equity securities of issuers believed by the Adviser to be undervalued in the marketplace, focusing on issuers that combine attractive valuations with catalysts for change. The Adviser applies a bottom-up stock selection process (i.e., one that focuses primarily on issuer-specific factors) in managing the Fund, using a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers various factors such as price-to-book value, price-to-sales and earnings ratios, dividend yields, strength of management, and cash flow to identify securities that are trading at a price that appears to be lower than the issuer’s inherent value.
The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.
The Fund may (but is not required to) invest in derivatives, including put and call options, futures, forward contracts and swaps, in lieu of investing directly in a security, currency or instrument, for hedging and non-hedging purposes.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.
The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”).An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.
While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.
|Period
|BPGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|2.13%
|1 Yr
|18.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|18.98%
|3 Yr
|14.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|85.77%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|78.39%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BPGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|81.44%
|2021
|9.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|72.57%
|2020
|0.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|80.75%
|2019
|4.0%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|55.05%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|14.35%
|BPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|190 M
|199 K
|133 B
|64.91%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|1
|9075
|30.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|75.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.74%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|92.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.71%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|16.19%
|Cash
|3.29%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|79.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|29.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|38.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|21.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|25.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPGIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.22%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|84.36%
|Technology
|16.62%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|73.46%
|Industrials
|13.50%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|2.75%
|Financial Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|36.23%
|Energy
|10.91%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|4.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.05%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|24.23%
|Communication Services
|5.98%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|95.93%
|Basic Materials
|5.69%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|1.65%
|Consumer Defense
|4.18%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|93.39%
|Utilities
|1.31%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|62.00%
|Real Estate
|0.51%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|79.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPGIX % Rank
|US
|51.76%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|82.60%
|Non US
|44.95%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|10.90%
|BPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|48.57%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|90.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|47.21%
|BPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|73.96%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BPGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|88.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|92.20%
|BPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.40%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|20.24%
|BPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.38%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|42.39%
|BPGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Hart is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this, he was the portfolio manager for the Boston Partners International Small Cap Value product and before that, an assistant portfolio manager for the Boston Partners Small Cap Value products for three years. Previously, he was a research analyst and specialized in conglomerates, engineering and construction, building, machinery, aerospace & defense, and REITs sectors of the equity market. He joined the firm from Fidelity Investments where he was a research analyst. Mr. Hart holds a B.S. degree in finance, with a concentration in corporate finance from Clemson University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has twenty-nine years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Mr. Jones is a portfolio manager on Boston Partners Global Equity and International Equity products. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst specializing in the energy, metals and mining sectors of the equity market and was a global generalist. He joined the firm from Cambridge Associates where he was a consulting associate specializing in hedge fund clients. Mr. Jones holds a B.A. degree in economics from Bowdoin College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has sixteen years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
