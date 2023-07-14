Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$1.56 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks of issuers across the capitalization spectrum and identified by the Adviser as having value characteristics.
The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.
The Adviser examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers including price to book value ratios and price to earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return on equity and earnings growth and cash flow. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth and other investment criteria.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non U.S. dollar denominated securities.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.
The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities that can be converted into common stock, such as certain debt securities and preferred stock.
The Fund may hedge overall portfolio exposure up to 40% of its net assets through the purchase and sale of index and individual put and call options.
In general, the Fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the Fund is limited to investing less than 25% of its total assets in any one industry.
While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.
|Period
|BPAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|46.77%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|44.87%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|22.16%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|31.85%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|18.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|BPAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|34.12%
|2021
|9.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|38.91%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|25.78%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|16.39%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|59.25%
|BPAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.56 B
|1 M
|151 B
|38.69%
|Number of Holdings
|139
|2
|1727
|21.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|344 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|43.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.47%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|89.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.35%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|45.75%
|Cash
|1.65%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|47.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|17.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|11.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|12.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPAIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.26%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|6.56%
|Financial Services
|22.76%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|19.42%
|Technology
|14.40%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|22.74%
|Industrials
|13.62%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|21.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.70%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|17.51%
|Energy
|7.44%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|55.60%
|Basic Materials
|4.03%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|32.95%
|Communication Services
|3.10%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|81.58%
|Consumer Defense
|2.70%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|93.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|90.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|85.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BPAIX % Rank
|US
|91.72%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|58.38%
|Non US
|6.63%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|36.42%
|BPAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|56.67%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|30.16%
|BPAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BPAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BPAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|48.69%
|BPAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|61.98%
|BPAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BPAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BPAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|42.63%
|BPAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2002
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2005
17.42
17.4%
Mr. Ramallo is the senior portfolio manager for Boston Partners Premium Equity product. Previously, Mr. Ramallo was the assistant portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value products. Prior to his portfolio management role, Mr. Ramallo was a research analyst for Boston Partners. He joined the firm from Deloitte & Touche L.L.P., where he spent three years, most recently in their Los Angeles office. Mr. Ramallo holds a B.A. degree in economics/business from the University of California at Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (inactive). He has twenty-five years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
