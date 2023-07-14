Home
Boston Partners All Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
BPAIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.46 -0.11 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (BPAVX) Primary Inst (BPAIX)
Boston Partners All Cap Value Fund

BPAIX | Fund

$31.46

$1.56 B

1.00%

$0.31

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$1.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Boston Partners All Cap Value Fund

BPAIX | Fund

$31.46

$1.56 B

1.00%

$0.31

0.84%

BPAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Partners All Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Partners
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    39945111
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Duilio Ramallo

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks of issuers across the capitalization spectrum and identified by the Adviser as having value characteristics.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

The Adviser examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers including price to book value ratios and price to earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return on equity and earnings growth and cash flow. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth and other investment criteria.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non U.S. dollar denominated securities.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, including investments that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.

The Fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (“IPO”). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities that can be converted into common stock, such as certain debt securities and preferred stock.

The Fund may hedge overall portfolio exposure up to 40% of its net assets through the purchase and sale of index and individual put and call options.

In general, the Fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the Fund is limited to investing less than 25% of its total assets in any one industry.

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned policies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash and eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures.

BPAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -12.7% 217.8% 46.77%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.4% 200.0% 44.87%
3 Yr 10.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 22.16%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 31.85%
10 Yr 4.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 18.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -65.1% 22.3% 34.12%
2021 9.1% -25.3% 25.5% 38.91%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 25.78%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 16.39%
2018 -3.7% -9.4% 3.1% 59.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BPAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -12.7% 217.8% 44.32%
1 Yr 4.6% -58.4% 200.0% 41.43%
3 Yr 10.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 22.07%
5 Yr 4.3%* -14.9% 32.0% 26.32%
10 Yr 8.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 10.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BPAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -65.1% 22.3% 34.12%
2021 9.1% -25.3% 25.5% 38.99%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 25.69%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 16.39%
2018 -2.5% -8.9% 3.3% 53.27%

NAV & Total Return History

BPAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BPAIX Category Low Category High BPAIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.56 B 1 M 151 B 38.69%
Number of Holdings 139 2 1727 21.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 344 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 43.02%
Weighting of Top 10 19.47% 5.0% 99.2% 89.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.04%
  2. Bank of America Corp 2.32%
  3. AbbVie Inc 2.08%
  4. Pfizer Inc 1.85%
  5. Medtronic PLC 1.81%
  6. McKesson Corp 1.76%
  7. Fleetcor Technologies Inc 1.67%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.67%
  9. American International Group Inc 1.66%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BPAIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 28.02% 125.26% 45.75%
Cash 		1.65% -88.20% 71.98% 47.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.42%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 9.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 12.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPAIX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.26% 0.00% 30.08% 6.56%
Financial Services 		22.76% 0.00% 58.05% 19.42%
Technology 		14.40% 0.00% 54.02% 22.74%
Industrials 		13.62% 0.00% 42.76% 21.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.70% 0.00% 22.74% 17.51%
Energy 		7.44% 0.00% 54.00% 55.60%
Basic Materials 		4.03% 0.00% 21.69% 32.95%
Communication Services 		3.10% 0.00% 26.58% 81.58%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 0.00% 34.10% 93.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 90.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 85.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BPAIX % Rank
US 		91.72% 24.51% 121.23% 58.38%
Non US 		6.63% 0.00% 41.42% 36.42%

BPAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BPAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.04% 45.41% 56.67%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 75.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 30.16%

Sales Fees

BPAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BPAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BPAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 488.00% 48.69%

BPAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BPAIX Category Low Category High BPAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 41.61% 61.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BPAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BPAIX Category Low Category High BPAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% -1.51% 4.28% 42.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BPAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BPAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Duilio Ramallo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Ramallo is the senior portfolio manager for Boston Partners Premium Equity product. Previously, Mr. Ramallo was the assistant portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value products. Prior to his portfolio management role, Mr. Ramallo was a research analyst for Boston Partners. He joined the firm from Deloitte & Touche L.L.P., where he spent three years, most recently in their Los Angeles office. Mr. Ramallo holds a B.A. degree in economics/business from the University of California at Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (inactive). He has twenty-five years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

