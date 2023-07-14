Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.6%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$27.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.9%
Expense Ratio 1.53%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities that are believed by the Adviser to be intrinsically undervalued, including common stock, preferred stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock. The Fund primarily invests in equity securities traded on domestic exchanges and/or in the over-the-counter markets, which may include equities of foreign issuers listed on domestic exchanges. Intrinsic value, as the Adviser defines it, is the estimated current worth that would accrue to the stockholders of a company, either through liquidation of corporate assets upon termination of operations, or through the sale or merger of the entire enterprise as a continuing business.
The Adviser believes that stock market prices often fail to accurately reflect the underlying intrinsic value of companies. To find undervalued stocks, the Adviser evaluates a company and its assets as the Adviser believes any acquisition-minded business executive would. The Adviser takes the company’s balance sheet, tears it apart, and reconstructs it in accordance with the Adviser’s view of economic reality - as opposed to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). GAAP requires that U.S. publicly traded companies must “depreciate” or decrease in value certain assets on their balance sheet (such as buildings) that in many instances increase in value overtime. The Adviser identifies assets on a company’s balance sheet that the Adviser considers to be undervalued relative to their true value (as opposed to the value GAAP requires such assets to be listed at). We then adjust those items to our perception of their current market value. The information derived from this analysis helps us determine the intrinsic or private market value of a business. Economic reality, according to the Adviser, is thus the result from when you tear a company’s balance sheet apart and find these hidden or undervalued assets. If the Adviser determines that it would purchase the assets of a company at a significant discount to intrinsic value, the Adviser believes that after a reasonable period of time, either the stock market will accurately reflect those values, or the assets of the company will be acquired by a third party (such as a company in a similar line of business, or a private equity firm, will purchase the entire company).
The Adviser utilizes a “buy and hold” investment strategy, which reflects the determination to grow capital and maintain purchasing power by holding stocks for the long term. A long-term orientation may seem stodgy, but the Adviser believes that this approach is as important to investment success as picking the right stocks at the right price and at the right time. Holding the equity of companies that the Adviser considers to be good investment opportunities, which equity is then purchased at bargain prices, provides the opportunity for appreciation without the return-eroding effects of commissions and capital gains taxes. The Adviser employs a variety of different investment strategies and techniques to uncover opportunities for the Fund. The Fund has no policy regarding the minimum or maximum market capitalization of companies in which it may invest.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. As a result of these temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|BOYAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|13.68%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|12.94%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|57.87%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|46.68%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|29.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|BOYAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|91.48%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|42.97%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|26.45%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|79.72%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|22.85%
|BOYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOYAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.2 M
|1 M
|151 B
|94.27%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|1727
|79.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|89.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.87%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|3.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOYAX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.51%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|93.22%
|Cash
|5.74%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|5.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.74%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|5.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|57.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|58.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|59.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOYAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.17%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|16.29%
|Communication Services
|19.67%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|0.58%
|Technology
|17.65%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|10.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.14%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|1.91%
|Healthcare
|8.99%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|95.84%
|Consumer Defense
|5.98%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|78.47%
|Industrials
|5.26%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|93.85%
|Basic Materials
|1.98%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|76.39%
|Real Estate
|0.15%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|82.71%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|95.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|98.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOYAX % Rank
|US
|93.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|51.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|95.53%
|BOYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.53%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|17.43%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BOYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|78.41%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BOYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|47.62%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BOYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|0.39%
|BOYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOYAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.45%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|83.26%
|BOYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BOYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOYAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|97.52%
|BOYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 1998
24.09
24.1%
Mr. Boyar is the Portfolio Manager, the president and chief investment officer with Mark Boyar & Company, Inc. He has been the president of the firm since 1983. As the Portfolio Manager, Mr. Boyar is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2018
3.55
3.6%
Mr. Jonathan Boyar is President of Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research LLC which publishes Asset Analysis Focus, an institutionally-oriented research service that focuses on uncovering intrinsically undervalued companies for investment and merger and acquisition activity.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
