Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$27.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BOYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boyar Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boyar Value Fund
  • Inception Date
    May 05, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Boyar

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities that are believed by the Adviser to be intrinsically undervalued, including common stock, preferred stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock. The Fund primarily invests in equity securities traded on domestic exchanges and/or in the over-the-counter markets, which may include equities of foreign issuers listed on domestic exchanges. Intrinsic value, as the Adviser defines it, is the estimated current worth that would accrue to the stockholders of a company, either through liquidation of corporate assets upon termination of operations, or through the sale or merger of the entire enterprise as a continuing business.

The Adviser believes that stock market prices often fail to accurately reflect the underlying intrinsic value of companies. To find undervalued stocks, the Adviser evaluates a company and its assets as the Adviser believes any acquisition-minded business executive would. The Adviser takes the company’s balance sheet, tears it apart, and reconstructs it in accordance with the Adviser’s view of economic reality - as opposed to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). GAAP requires that U.S. publicly traded companies must “depreciate” or decrease in value certain assets on their balance sheet (such as buildings) that in many instances increase in value overtime. The Adviser identifies assets on a company’s balance sheet that the Adviser considers to be undervalued relative to their true value (as opposed to the value GAAP requires such assets to be listed at). We then adjust those items to our perception of their current market value. The information derived from this analysis helps us determine the intrinsic or private market value of a business. Economic reality, according to the Adviser, is thus the result from when you tear a company’s balance sheet apart and find these hidden or undervalued assets. If the Adviser determines that it would purchase the assets of a company at a significant discount to intrinsic value, the Adviser believes that after a reasonable period of time, either the stock market will accurately reflect those values, or the assets of the company will be acquired by a third party (such as a company in a similar line of business, or a private equity firm, will purchase the entire company).

The Adviser utilizes a “buy and hold” investment strategy, which reflects the determination to grow capital and maintain purchasing power by holding stocks for the long term. A long-term orientation may seem stodgy, but the Adviser believes that this approach is as important to investment success as picking the right stocks at the right price and at the right time. Holding the equity of companies that the Adviser considers to be good investment opportunities, which equity is then purchased at bargain prices, provides the opportunity for appreciation without the return-eroding effects of commissions and capital gains taxes. The Adviser employs a variety of different investment strategies and techniques to uncover opportunities for the Fund. The Fund has no policy regarding the minimum or maximum market capitalization of companies in which it may invest.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. As a result of these temporary defensive positions, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

BOYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -13.6% 215.2% 13.68%
1 Yr 11.4% -58.6% 197.5% 12.94%
3 Yr 5.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 57.87%
5 Yr 0.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 46.68%
10 Yr 4.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 29.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -65.1% 22.3% 91.48%
2021 8.7% -25.3% 25.5% 42.97%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 26.45%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.72%
2018 -2.5% -9.4% 3.1% 22.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -13.6% 215.2% 12.70%
1 Yr 11.4% -58.6% 197.5% 11.14%
3 Yr 5.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 58.25%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 46.29%
10 Yr 5.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 39.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -65.1% 22.3% 91.48%
2021 8.7% -25.3% 25.5% 43.06%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 26.36%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.28%
2018 -1.6% -8.9% 3.3% 21.54%

NAV & Total Return History

BOYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOYAX Category Low Category High BOYAX % Rank
Net Assets 27.2 M 1 M 151 B 94.27%
Number of Holdings 50 2 1727 79.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 16 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 89.99%
Weighting of Top 10 53.87% 5.0% 99.2% 3.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.10%
  2. Ameriprise Financial Inc 8.59%
  3. Dreyfus Instl Money Market Money Mkt 8.32%
  4. The Home Depot Inc 6.43%
  5. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Govt MMkt Hmltn 5.90%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.93%
  7. The Walt Disney Co 4.39%
  8. Bank of America Corp 4.05%
  9. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.61%
  10. Milestone Treasury Obligations Instl 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOYAX % Rank
Stocks 		93.51% 28.02% 125.26% 93.22%
Cash 		5.74% -88.20% 71.98% 5.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.74% 0.00% 12.57% 5.54%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 57.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 58.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 59.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOYAX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.17% 0.00% 58.05% 16.29%
Communication Services 		19.67% 0.00% 26.58% 0.58%
Technology 		17.65% 0.00% 54.02% 10.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.14% 0.00% 22.74% 1.91%
Healthcare 		8.99% 0.00% 30.08% 95.84%
Consumer Defense 		5.98% 0.00% 34.10% 78.47%
Industrials 		5.26% 0.00% 42.76% 93.85%
Basic Materials 		1.98% 0.00% 21.69% 76.39%
Real Estate 		0.15% 0.00% 90.54% 82.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 95.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 98.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOYAX % Rank
US 		93.51% 24.51% 121.23% 51.12%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 95.53%

BOYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.04% 45.41% 17.43%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 37.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BOYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.00% 5.75% 78.41%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BOYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 47.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 488.00% 0.39%

BOYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOYAX Category Low Category High BOYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 41.90% 83.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOYAX Category Low Category High BOYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -1.51% 4.28% 97.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Boyar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 1998

24.09

24.1%

Mr. Boyar is the Portfolio Manager, the president and chief investment officer with Mark Boyar & Company, Inc. He has been the president of the firm since 1983. As the Portfolio Manager, Mr. Boyar is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the portfolio.

Jonathan Boyar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Mr. Jonathan Boyar is President of Boyar’s Intrinsic Value Research LLC which publishes Asset Analysis Focus, an institutionally-oriented research service that focuses on uncovering intrinsically undervalued companies for investment and merger and acquisition activity.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

