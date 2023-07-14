The Fund invests in a broad and diverse group of small‑cap stocks that the Adviser determines to be value stocks. Value stocks are those the Adviser determines are priced cheaply relative to some financial measures of worth (“value measures”), such as the ratio of price to book, price to earnings, price to sales, or price to cash flow. Small‑cap securities are selected by relative ranking on value measures to establish a broad and diverse portfolio, as determined by the Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach. The Adviser’s statistical, evidence-based approach is derived from research and academic theory using market and financial data from multiple decades to identify the types of securities and portfolio construction rules that the Adviser expects to generate higher returns relative to the overall US equity market over the long-term. The Adviser uses a market capitalization approach to weight the securities in the Fund’s portfolio subject to risk constraints. This means that a security’s weight in the Fund’s portfolio at the time of purchase is roughly proportional to its market capitalization relative to the other securities in the portfolio. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity or equity-related securities (“common stocks”) of small‑cap companies at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, the Adviser considers small‑cap stocks to be those of companies that have a market capitalization generally in the lowest 10% of total market capitalization or smaller than the 1,000th largest US company, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. As of September 30, 2022, the stocks in this group had a market capitalization of less than $10.8 billion. This dollar amount will change with market conditions. The Fund primarily invests in small‑cap stocks that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE American, and Nasdaq.

The Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information, when available, as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the

Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Adviser.

The Adviser will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” to a different market capitalization category after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in small‑cap stocks at any point in time.

Use of the term “omni” in the name refers to the fact that the Fund intends to invest in a broad and diverse group of small‑cap value stocks that approximately reflect the risk and return of all small‑cap value stocks as a whole.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions and portfolio positioning to reflect a profile of a universe of stocks, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.