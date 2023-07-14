The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities of small cap companies. Equity securities include common stock and any rights to purchase common stock. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy. For these purposes, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") defines small cap issuers as those with market capitalizations within the range encompassed by the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The size of companies in the Russell 2000® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 2000® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was between $32 million and $33 billion.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration". The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., good disclosure of salient ESG risk and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers.

ESG Screening: While the Adviser integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making, the Fund is also subject to ESG screening criteria. ESG screening criteria requires the Adviser to exclude securities with significant exposure to specific products or services: alcohol production; coal mining; factory farming; gambling; handguns; nuclear power fuel cycle; prison operations; tobacco manufacturing; and weapons systems. The Adviser assesses the security's revenue dependence on these specific products/services, market share (e.g., if a company is a market leader in the product despite it representing a relatively small share of the company's total revenue), and severity (e.g., the company produces a minor electronic input for a weapons system). The Adviser also exercises

its full discretion in evaluating the overall performance of each security. The Adviser considers: performance over time (relative to peers and established goals); accountability and disclosure; and impacts on stakeholders. For each potential investment, the Adviser seeks to understand the company's products and services and evaluates overall performance in four broad categories: corporate governance, human capital management, environmental impacts, and community impacts. The Fund may avoid securities it judges to have substandard performance in one or more of these areas.