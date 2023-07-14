Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
BOSOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.42 -0.08 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BOSOX) Primary
BOSOX (Mutual Fund)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.42 -0.08 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BOSOX) Primary
BOSOX (Mutual Fund)

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.42 -0.08 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BOSOX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund

BOSOX | Fund

$16.42

$915 M

0.33%

$0.06

-

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$915 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.72%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund

BOSOX | Fund

$16.42

$915 M

0.33%

$0.06

-

BOSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    56346843
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Scott

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities of small cap companies. Equity securities include common stock and any rights to purchase common stock. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy. For these purposes, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") defines small cap issuers as those with market capitalizations within the range encompassed by the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The size of companies in the Russell 2000® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 2000® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was between $32 million and $33 billion.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration". The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., good disclosure of salient ESG risk and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers.

ESG Screening: While the Adviser integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making, the Fund is also subject to ESG screening criteria. ESG screening criteria requires the Adviser to exclude securities with significant exposure to specific products or services: alcohol production; coal mining; factory farming; gambling; handguns; nuclear power fuel cycle; prison operations; tobacco manufacturing; and weapons systems. The Adviser assesses the security's revenue dependence on these specific products/services, market share (e.g., if a company is a market leader in the product despite it representing a relatively small share of the company's total revenue), and severity (e.g., the company produces a minor electronic input for a weapons system). The Adviser also exercises

its full discretion in evaluating the overall performance of each security. The Adviser considers: performance over time (relative to peers and established goals); accountability and disclosure; and impacts on stakeholders. For each potential investment, the Adviser seeks to understand the company's products and services and evaluates overall performance in four broad categories: corporate governance, human capital management, environmental impacts, and community impacts. The Fund may avoid securities it judges to have substandard performance in one or more of these areas.

Read More

BOSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -14.5% 140.9% 84.30%
1 Yr 7.0% -34.7% 196.6% 65.19%
3 Yr 10.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 24.30%
5 Yr 0.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 23.20%
10 Yr 0.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 45.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -59.3% 118.2% 8.23%
2021 8.3% -17.3% 18.6% 20.77%
2020 1.5% -21.2% 28.2% 78.28%
2019 5.1% -17.9% 8.4% 41.67%
2018 -4.0% -20.0% 0.2% 32.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -17.6% 140.9% 78.67%
1 Yr 7.0% -34.7% 196.6% 59.04%
3 Yr 10.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 23.40%
5 Yr 0.6%* -23.7% 10.7% 30.04%
10 Yr 5.2%* -9.0% 15.3% 26.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -59.3% 118.2% 8.23%
2021 8.3% -17.3% 18.6% 20.77%
2020 1.5% -21.2% 28.2% 78.28%
2019 5.1% -17.9% 8.4% 41.67%
2018 -4.0% -19.9% 0.2% 51.81%

NAV & Total Return History

BOSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOSOX Category Low Category High BOSOX % Rank
Net Assets 915 M 1.48 M 120 B 37.69%
Number of Holdings 75 2 2519 81.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 185 M 213 K 4.6 B 28.57%
Weighting of Top 10 20.64% 2.8% 101.7% 30.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc 2.58%
  2. NIC Inc 2.48%
  3. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 2.44%
  4. Cactus Inc Class A 2.35%
  5. Cantel Medical Corp 2.34%
  6. ExlService Holdings Inc 2.32%
  7. Power Integrations Inc 2.29%
  8. Bruker Corp 2.22%
  9. Medpace Holdings Inc 2.12%
  10. Flowers Foods Inc 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOSOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.09% 25.32% 100.32% 30.27%
Cash 		0.91% -79.10% 74.68% 68.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 23.64%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 24.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 22.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 22.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOSOX % Rank
Industrials 		17.61% 2.46% 37.42% 38.49%
Healthcare 		17.43% 0.00% 26.53% 7.04%
Financial Services 		15.32% 0.00% 35.52% 53.09%
Technology 		14.41% 0.00% 54.70% 45.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.81% 0.99% 47.79% 69.59%
Consumer Defense 		5.94% 0.00% 18.87% 13.92%
Real Estate 		4.79% 0.00% 29.43% 76.46%
Energy 		4.77% 0.00% 37.72% 69.42%
Utilities 		4.55% 0.00% 18.58% 10.48%
Communication Services 		2.82% 0.00% 14.85% 47.08%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 18.66% 91.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOSOX % Rank
US 		98.22% 24.89% 100.00% 17.86%
Non US 		0.87% 0.00% 36.31% 78.23%

BOSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 13.16% 46.25%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 53.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.29%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.45% 6.11%

Sales Fees

BOSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BOSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.72% 1.00% 314.00% 29.68%

BOSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOSOX Category Low Category High BOSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.33% 0.00% 37.98% 46.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOSOX Category Low Category High BOSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -2.40% 2.49% 47.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2005

16.47

16.5%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/kenneth-p-scott-cfa/

Richard Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/richard-q-williams-cfa/

Leanne Moore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2020

2.32

2.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/leanne-moore/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×