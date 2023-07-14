Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.9%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$577 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.6%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The securities may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or debt instruments that are convertible to common stock. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in domestically traded U.S. common stocks and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies, including ADRs. The Fund uses a multi-style approach, meaning that it not only invests across different capitalization levels but may target both value- and growth-oriented companies.
The portfolio manager looks for companies experiencing above-average revenue and profit growth as well as out-of-favor stocks that may be depressed due to what the portfolio manager believes to be temporary economic circumstances. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio manager then performs a fundamental analysis to examine the valuation, growth and momentum characteristics of a particular issuer. The portfolio manager also considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process.
The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund for a variety of reasons including but not limited to: when the factors that induced the portfolio manager to buy the stock have changed, the company faces earnings growth risk or has issued substantial new debt, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.
In addition, the Fund may engage in writing covered call options on securities to generate income from premiums received in connection with the option. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the option seller to sell a security at a specified price. Generally, a written call option is covered if a fund owns the security or instrument underlying the call or has an absolute right to acquire that security or instrument without additional cash consideration. When the Fund writes a covered call option on a security, the Fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market price of the security above the exercise price of the option. The Fund will not write a covered call option if, as a result, the aggregate fair value of all portfolio securities covering call options exceeds 50% of the fair value of its net assets.
|Period
|BOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|26.72%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|62.76%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|45.28%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|52.36%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|49.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|BOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|79.04%
|2021
|6.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|63.86%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.63%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|55.82%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|42.77%
|Period
|BOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|23.11%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|53.74%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|44.85%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|47.52%
|10 Yr
|8.3%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|30.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|BOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|79.12%
|2021
|6.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|63.94%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.55%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|56.33%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|16.86%
|BOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|577 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|60.42%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|4154
|90.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|269 M
|288 K
|270 B
|56.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.61%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|11.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.27%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|40.91%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|56.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|63.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|64.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|62.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|62.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOPIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.02%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|2.30%
|Technology
|21.06%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.68%
|Financial Services
|16.29%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|21.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.00%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|13.17%
|Communication Services
|12.17%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|8.96%
|Industrials
|9.94%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|36.60%
|Real Estate
|2.51%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|59.04%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|94.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|94.64%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|99.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOPIX % Rank
|US
|94.36%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|64.98%
|Non US
|4.91%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|27.70%
|BOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|45.22%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|73.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.48%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|64.68%
|BOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.20%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|55.51%
|BOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|82.39%
|BOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.11%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|87.51%
|BOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Joshua L. Haggerty, CFA, is an Executive Director, portfolio manager and equity analyst for Sterling Capital. He joined the CHOICE Asset Management team of Scott & Stringfellow in 2005 and Sterling Capital as part of a business realignment in January 2013. He has investment experience since 1998. Prior to joining the team, he worked for Vantage Consulting Group where his responsibilities included co-managing a long/short hedge fund. Mr. Haggerty is a graduate of James Madison University where he received his B.B.A. in Finance. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Daniel A. Morrall, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2014 and has investment experience since 2001. Dan is a senior equity analyst. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as an equity analyst for Harber Asset Management and S Squared Technology LLC, technology-biased long/short funds. Dan received his B.S. in Business and Economics from Washington and Lee University, his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, and his M.S.I.T. from Capella University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
