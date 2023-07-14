Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sterling Capital Special Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
BOPIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.9 -0.1 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BOPIX) Primary A (BOPAX) C (BOPCX) Retirement (STRSX)
BOPIX (Mutual Fund)

Sterling Capital Special Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.9 -0.1 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BOPIX) Primary A (BOPAX) C (BOPCX) Retirement (STRSX)
BOPIX (Mutual Fund)

Sterling Capital Special Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$29.9 -0.1 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BOPIX) Primary A (BOPAX) C (BOPCX) Retirement (STRSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Special Opportunities Fund

BOPIX | Fund

$29.90

$577 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$577 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Special Opportunities Fund

BOPIX | Fund

$29.90

$577 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.87%

BOPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Special Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joshua Haggerty

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The securities may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), or debt instruments that are convertible to common stock. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in domestically traded U.S. common stocks and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies, including ADRs. The Fund uses a multi-style approach, meaning that it not only invests across different capitalization levels but may target both value- and growth-oriented companies.

The portfolio manager looks for companies experiencing above-average revenue and profit growth as well as out-of-favor stocks that may be depressed due to what the portfolio manager believes to be temporary economic circumstances. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio manager then performs a fundamental analysis to examine the valuation, growth and momentum characteristics of a particular issuer. The portfolio manager also considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process.

The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund for a variety of reasons including but not limited to: when the factors that induced the portfolio manager to buy the stock have changed, the company faces earnings growth risk or has issued substantial new debt, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.

In addition, the Fund may engage in writing covered call options on securities to generate income from premiums received in connection with the option. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the option seller to sell a security at a specified price. Generally, a written call option is covered if a fund owns the security or instrument underlying the call or has an absolute right to acquire that security or instrument without additional cash consideration. When the Fund writes a covered call option on a security, the Fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market price of the security above the exercise price of the option. The Fund will not write a covered call option if, as a result, the aggregate fair value of all portfolio securities covering call options exceeds 50% of the fair value of its net assets.

Read More

BOPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -14.3% 35.6% 26.72%
1 Yr 8.7% -34.9% 38.6% 62.76%
3 Yr 6.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 45.28%
5 Yr 2.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 52.36%
10 Yr 3.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 49.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -56.3% 28.9% 79.04%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 63.86%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.63%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 55.82%
2018 -2.6% -13.5% 12.6% 42.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -20.5% 35.6% 23.11%
1 Yr 8.7% -34.9% 40.3% 53.74%
3 Yr 6.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.85%
5 Yr 3.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 47.52%
10 Yr 8.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 30.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -56.3% 28.9% 79.12%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 63.94%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.55%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 56.33%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 16.86%

NAV & Total Return History

BOPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOPIX Category Low Category High BOPIX % Rank
Net Assets 577 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 60.42%
Number of Holdings 36 2 4154 90.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 269 M 288 K 270 B 56.00%
Weighting of Top 10 46.61% 1.8% 106.2% 11.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.98%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.91%
  3. HCA Healthcare Inc 4.92%
  4. NXP Semiconductors NV 4.91%
  5. Danaher Corp 4.62%
  6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.33%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 4.30%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 4.08%
  9. Akamai Technologies Inc 4.06%
  10. Charles Schwab Corp 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOPIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 0.00% 130.24% 40.91%
Cash 		0.73% -102.29% 100.00% 56.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 63.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 64.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 62.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 62.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOPIX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.02% 0.00% 60.70% 2.30%
Technology 		21.06% 0.00% 48.94% 68.68%
Financial Services 		16.29% 0.00% 55.59% 21.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.00% 0.00% 30.33% 13.17%
Communication Services 		12.17% 0.00% 27.94% 8.96%
Industrials 		9.94% 0.00% 29.90% 36.60%
Real Estate 		2.51% 0.00% 31.91% 59.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 94.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 94.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 99.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 98.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOPIX % Rank
US 		94.36% 0.00% 127.77% 64.98%
Non US 		4.91% 0.00% 32.38% 27.70%

BOPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 49.27% 45.22%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 73.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.48%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.00% 0.85% 64.68%

Sales Fees

BOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.20% 0.00% 496.00% 55.51%

BOPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOPIX Category Low Category High BOPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 82.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOPIX Category Low Category High BOPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.11% -54.00% 6.06% 87.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joshua Haggerty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Joshua L. Haggerty, CFA, is an Executive Director, portfolio manager and equity analyst for Sterling Capital. He joined the CHOICE Asset Management team of Scott & Stringfellow in 2005 and Sterling Capital as part of a business realignment in January 2013. He has investment experience since 1998. Prior to joining the team, he worked for Vantage Consulting Group where his responsibilities included co-managing a long/short hedge fund. Mr. Haggerty is a graduate of James Madison University where he received his B.B.A. in Finance. He is a CFA charterholder.

Daniel Morrall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Daniel A. Morrall, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2014 and has investment experience since 2001. Dan is a senior equity analyst. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as an equity analyst for Harber Asset Management and S Squared Technology LLC, technology-biased long/short funds. Dan received his B.S. in Business and Economics from Washington and Lee University, his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, and his M.S.I.T. from Capella University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×