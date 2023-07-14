The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the Adviser considers to be well-positioned to become market leaders among “emerging” technology companies. Emerging technology companies are those that the Adviser believes have the potential to develop, or are expected to benefit from, new technology or significant improvements or enhancements to existing technology. Current examples of emerging technology companies include those developing, producing or distributing products or services related to computer networking, fiber optics and photonics, data storage, bandwidth enhancement, wireless and other communications technology, and high-speed voice, video and data transfer combinations. The types of companies the Adviser considers to be emerging technology companies can be expected to change over time as developments in technology occur.

The Adviser’s investment process begins with a top-down analysis of economic conditions, sectors and industries that it considers to have the best potential for emerging technology to drive long- term growth. It then focuses in on the present or potential key performers in those areas based on a highly subjective analysis of individual companies’ fundamental values such as earnings growth potential and the quality of corporate management. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on its assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects for growth. Nonetheless, the Fund tends to own stocks of small to medium capitalization companies and may own stocks of newer, less-established companies of any size. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available among emerging technology companies.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of emerging technology companies, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.