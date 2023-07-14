Home
Vitals

YTD Return

18.9%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$55.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BOGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Black Oak Emerging Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Associates
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Stimpson

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the Adviser considers to be well-positioned to become market leaders among “emerging” technology companies. Emerging technology companies are those that the Adviser believes have the potential to develop, or are expected to benefit from, new technology or significant improvements or enhancements to existing technology. Current examples of emerging technology companies include those developing, producing or distributing products or services related to computer networking, fiber optics and photonics, data storage, bandwidth enhancement, wireless and other communications technology, and high-speed voice, video and data transfer combinations. The types of companies the Adviser considers to be emerging technology companies can be expected to change over time as developments in technology occur.

The Adviser’s investment process begins with a top-down analysis of economic conditions, sectors and industries that it considers to have the best potential for emerging technology to drive long- term growth. It then focuses in on the present or potential key performers in those areas based on a highly subjective analysis of individual companies’ fundamental values such as earnings growth potential and the quality of corporate management. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on its assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects for growth. Nonetheless, the Fund tends to own stocks of small to medium capitalization companies and may own stocks of newer, less-established companies of any size. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available among emerging technology companies.

The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of emerging technology companies, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Read More

BOGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -29.2% 72.6% 87.98%
1 Yr 15.5% -40.8% 65.2% 63.09%
3 Yr 7.9%* -40.4% 28.1% 29.91%
5 Yr 4.8%* -30.5% 25.6% 48.85%
10 Yr 8.6%* -15.0% 24.7% 39.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -73.9% 35.7% 8.44%
2021 6.7% -25.6% 45.1% 33.93%
2020 10.9% 1.8% 60.0% 64.62%
2019 7.0% -15.0% 13.7% 60.59%
2018 -3.1% -12.8% 31.5% 55.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -54.1% 72.3% 67.38%
1 Yr 15.5% -62.3% 65.2% 44.44%
3 Yr 7.9%* -40.4% 36.7% 35.05%
5 Yr 7.0%* -30.5% 29.2% 46.11%
10 Yr 11.3%* -15.0% 25.4% 48.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -73.9% 35.7% 8.44%
2021 6.7% -25.6% 45.1% 33.93%
2020 10.9% 1.8% 60.0% 64.62%
2019 7.0% -15.0% 13.7% 60.59%
2018 -1.0% -12.8% 31.5% 49.46%

NAV & Total Return History

BOGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOGSX Category Low Category High BOGSX % Rank
Net Assets 55.7 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 80.34%
Number of Holdings 38 10 397 83.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.9 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 78.39%
Weighting of Top 10 42.68% 7.6% 100.0% 64.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.57%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 5.14%
  3. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  4. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  5. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  6. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  7. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  8. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  9. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%
  10. Prime 0.02 1/3/22 4.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOGSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.40% 68.59% 100.53% 39.41%
Cash 		0.60% -0.53% 15.91% 58.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 98.73%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 94.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 98.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 98.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOGSX % Rank
Technology 		75.67% 2.80% 100.00% 33.05%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 38.68% 7.20%
Healthcare 		6.54% 0.00% 25.57% 12.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.47% 0.00% 32.97% 55.93%
Financial Services 		1.98% 0.00% 38.36% 68.22%
Communication Services 		0.90% 0.00% 97.05% 84.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 98.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 98.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 98.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 98.73%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 98.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOGSX % Rank
US 		89.01% 19.45% 100.53% 46.19%
Non US 		10.39% 0.00% 80.40% 42.80%

BOGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.08% 3.60% 46.75%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.03% 1.95% 51.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 41.30%

Sales Fees

BOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.69% 281.00% 11.41%

BOGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOGSX Category Low Category High BOGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 98.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOGSX Category Low Category High BOGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.61% -2.30% 2.08% 64.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BOGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2006

16.16

16.2%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

James Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.

Jeffery Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

