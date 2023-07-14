Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.9%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$55.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.7%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the Adviser considers to be well-positioned to become market leaders among “emerging” technology companies. Emerging technology companies are those that the Adviser believes have the potential to develop, or are expected to benefit from, new technology or significant improvements or enhancements to existing technology. Current examples of emerging technology companies include those developing, producing or distributing products or services related to computer networking, fiber optics and photonics, data storage, bandwidth enhancement, wireless and other communications technology, and high-speed voice, video and data transfer combinations. The types of companies the Adviser considers to be emerging technology companies can be expected to change over time as developments in technology occur.
The Adviser’s investment process begins with a top-down analysis of economic conditions, sectors and industries that it considers to have the best potential for emerging technology to drive long- term growth. It then focuses in on the present or potential key performers in those areas based on a highly subjective analysis of individual companies’ fundamental values such as earnings growth potential and the quality of corporate management. The Adviser generally does not base stock selections on a company’s size, but rather on its assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects for growth. Nonetheless, the Fund tends to own stocks of small to medium capitalization companies and may own stocks of newer, less-established companies of any size. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available among emerging technology companies.
The Fund has adopted a policy that it will invest at least 80% of its net assets, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of emerging technology companies, as determined by the Adviser. This policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
|Period
|BOGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.9%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|87.98%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|63.09%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|29.91%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|48.85%
|10 Yr
|8.6%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|39.89%
* Annualized
|2022
|-28.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|8.44%
|2021
|6.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|33.93%
|2020
|10.9%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|64.62%
|2019
|7.0%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|60.59%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|55.91%
|YTD
|18.9%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|67.38%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|44.44%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|35.05%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|46.11%
|10 Yr
|11.3%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|48.61%
* Annualized
|2022
|-28.6%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|8.44%
|2021
|6.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|33.93%
|2020
|10.9%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|64.62%
|2019
|7.0%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|60.59%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|49.46%
|BOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.7 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|80.34%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|10
|397
|83.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.9 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|78.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.68%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|64.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|39.41%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|58.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|98.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|94.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|98.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|98.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOGSX % Rank
|Technology
|75.67%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|33.05%
|Industrials
|9.44%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|7.20%
|Healthcare
|6.54%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|12.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.47%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|55.93%
|Financial Services
|1.98%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|68.22%
|Communication Services
|0.90%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|84.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|98.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|98.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|98.73%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|98.73%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|98.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOGSX % Rank
|US
|89.01%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|46.19%
|Non US
|10.39%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|42.80%
|BOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|46.75%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|51.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|41.30%
|BOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BOGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|11.41%
|BOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|98.73%
|BOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.61%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|64.35%
|BOGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2006
16.16
16.2%
Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
