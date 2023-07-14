Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SGI Small Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
BOGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.06 -0.11 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BOGIX) Primary
BOGIX (Mutual Fund)

SGI Small Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.06 -0.11 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BOGIX) Primary
BOGIX (Mutual Fund)

SGI Small Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.06 -0.11 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BOGIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI Small Cap Core Fund

BOGIX | Fund

$28.06

$91.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$91.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 314.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI Small Cap Core Fund

BOGIX | Fund

$28.06

$91.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.29%

BOGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bogle
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    3550239
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harden

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the net assets of the portfolio (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the trailing twelve-month range of the market capitalizations of those companies that are included in the Russell 2000® Index (“Small Cap Stocks”). For purposes of this investment policy, stocks of U.S. companies are stocks that are listed on a securities exchange or market inside the United States. Because the Russell 2000® Index (“Index”) is modified (“reconstituted”) regularly (usually each year) to replace companies that no longer qualify for inclusion in the Index due to, among other reasons, having market capitalizations that have grown too large, the Adviser uses the trailing twelve-month range of market capitalizations to mitigate the need to trade stocks in the portfolio due to Index reconstitution. Further, the Adviser will not sell from the portfolio any holdings that the Adviser believes are likely to appreciate more than the Index solely because the market capitalizations of such holdings cause the portfolio to hold less than 80% of its net assets within this range. As such, the Fund may, from time to time, hold less than 80% of its net assets within this range. The Fund attempts to achieve its objective by taking long positions in Small Cap Stocks that the Adviser believes are undervalued given their future earnings growth prospects. As part of its investment strategy, the Adviser will continue to invest in Small Cap Stocks that the Adviser believes will appreciate more than the Index. Shareholders will be notified by the Fund sixty days in advance of any change in this 80% policy. In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund will engage in trading of portfolio securities that will likely result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

BOGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -14.5% 140.9% 7.17%
1 Yr 17.4% -34.7% 196.6% 3.24%
3 Yr 1.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 75.00%
5 Yr -3.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 57.09%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 61.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -59.3% 118.2% 8.92%
2021 -6.3% -17.3% 18.6% 94.42%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 26.57%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 27.78%
2018 -6.1% -20.0% 0.2% 78.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BOGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -17.6% 140.9% 7.17%
1 Yr 17.4% -34.7% 196.6% 3.07%
3 Yr 1.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 75.00%
5 Yr -0.8%* -23.7% 10.7% 44.30%
10 Yr 4.8%* -9.0% 15.3% 30.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BOGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -59.3% 118.2% 8.92%
2021 -6.3% -17.3% 18.6% 94.42%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 26.57%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 27.78%
2018 -3.4% -19.9% 0.2% 42.86%

NAV & Total Return History

BOGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BOGIX Category Low Category High BOGIX % Rank
Net Assets 91.8 M 1.48 M 120 B 82.34%
Number of Holdings 203 2 2519 45.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.2 M 213 K 4.6 B 87.59%
Weighting of Top 10 10.81% 2.8% 101.7% 70.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goosehead Insurance Inc Class A 1.40%
  2. Sohu.com Ltd ADR 1.31%
  3. Medifast Inc 1.28%
  4. Canadian Solar Inc 1.27%
  5. UFP Industries Inc 1.25%
  6. ModivCare Inc 1.23%
  7. Evolent Health Inc A 1.23%
  8. Providence Svc 1.21%
  9. Cowen Inc 1.17%
  10. Huron Consulting Group Inc 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BOGIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.74% 25.32% 100.32% 38.10%
Cash 		1.25% -79.10% 74.68% 60.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 5.78%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 7.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 4.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 4.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOGIX % Rank
Industrials 		24.14% 2.46% 37.42% 12.54%
Financial Services 		19.93% 0.00% 35.52% 14.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.72% 0.99% 47.79% 7.04%
Energy 		8.66% 0.00% 37.72% 11.68%
Technology 		8.41% 0.00% 54.70% 92.96%
Healthcare 		7.77% 0.00% 26.53% 85.74%
Consumer Defense 		5.99% 0.00% 18.87% 13.57%
Real Estate 		4.28% 0.00% 29.43% 82.47%
Basic Materials 		2.20% 0.00% 18.66% 95.19%
Communication Services 		2.15% 0.00% 14.85% 65.29%
Utilities 		0.76% 0.00% 18.58% 85.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BOGIX % Rank
US 		97.56% 24.89% 100.00% 26.70%
Non US 		1.18% 0.00% 36.31% 66.50%

BOGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BOGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 13.16% 30.52%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 90.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 58.22%

Sales Fees

BOGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BOGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BOGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 314.00% 1.00% 314.00% 100.00%

BOGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BOGIX Category Low Category High BOGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 29.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BOGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BOGIX Category Low Category High BOGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -2.40% 2.49% 84.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BOGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BOGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.

Aash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×