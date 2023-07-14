Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$91.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.8%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 314.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the net assets of the portfolio (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the trailing twelve-month range of the market capitalizations of those companies that are included in the Russell 2000® Index (“Small Cap Stocks”). For purposes of this investment policy, stocks of U.S. companies are stocks that are listed on a securities exchange or market inside the United States. Because the Russell 2000® Index (“Index”) is modified (“reconstituted”) regularly (usually each year) to replace companies that no longer qualify for inclusion in the Index due to, among other reasons, having market capitalizations that have grown too large, the Adviser uses the trailing twelve-month range of market capitalizations to mitigate the need to trade stocks in the portfolio due to Index reconstitution. Further, the Adviser will not sell from the portfolio any holdings that the Adviser believes are likely to appreciate more than the Index solely because the market capitalizations of such holdings cause the portfolio to hold less than 80% of its net assets within this range. As such, the Fund may, from time to time, hold less than 80% of its net assets within this range. The Fund attempts to achieve its objective by taking long positions in Small Cap Stocks that the Adviser believes are undervalued given their future earnings growth prospects. As part of its investment strategy, the Adviser will continue to invest in Small Cap Stocks that the Adviser believes will appreciate more than the Index. Shareholders will be notified by the Fund sixty days in advance of any change in this 80% policy. In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund will engage in trading of portfolio securities that will likely result in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|BOGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|7.17%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|3.24%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|75.00%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|57.09%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|61.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|BOGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|8.92%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|94.42%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|26.57%
|2019
|5.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|27.78%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|78.48%
|Period
|BOGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|7.17%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|3.07%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|75.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|44.30%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|30.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|BOGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|8.92%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|94.42%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|26.57%
|2019
|5.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|27.78%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|42.86%
|BOGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.8 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|82.34%
|Number of Holdings
|203
|2
|2519
|45.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.2 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|87.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.81%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.74%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|38.10%
|Cash
|1.25%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|60.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|5.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|7.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|4.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|4.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOGIX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.14%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|12.54%
|Financial Services
|19.93%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|14.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.72%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|7.04%
|Energy
|8.66%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|11.68%
|Technology
|8.41%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|92.96%
|Healthcare
|7.77%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|85.74%
|Consumer Defense
|5.99%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|13.57%
|Real Estate
|4.28%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|82.47%
|Basic Materials
|2.20%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|95.19%
|Communication Services
|2.15%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|65.29%
|Utilities
|0.76%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|85.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BOGIX % Rank
|US
|97.56%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|26.70%
|Non US
|1.18%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|66.50%
|BOGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|30.52%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|58.22%
|BOGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BOGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BOGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|314.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|100.00%
|BOGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|29.20%
|BOGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BOGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BOGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.43%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|84.05%
|BOGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 14, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 14, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
