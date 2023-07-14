The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the net assets of the portfolio (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of U.S. companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the trailing twelve-month range of the market capitalizations of those companies that are included in the Russell 2000® Index (“Small Cap Stocks”). For purposes of this investment policy, stocks of U.S. companies are stocks that are listed on a securities exchange or market inside the United States. Because the Russell 2000® Index (“Index”) is modified (“reconstituted”) regularly (usually each year) to replace companies that no longer qualify for inclusion in the Index due to, among other reasons, having market capitalizations that have grown too large, the Adviser uses the trailing twelve-month range of market capitalizations to mitigate the need to trade stocks in the portfolio due to Index reconstitution. Further, the Adviser will not sell from the portfolio any holdings that the Adviser believes are likely to appreciate more than the Index solely because the market capitalizations of such holdings cause the portfolio to hold less than 80% of its net assets within this range. As such, the Fund may, from time to time, hold less than 80% of its net assets within this range. The Fund attempts to achieve its objective by taking long positions in Small Cap Stocks that the Adviser believes are undervalued given their future earnings growth prospects. As part of its investment strategy, the Adviser will continue to invest in Small Cap Stocks that the Adviser believes will appreciate more than the Index. Shareholders will be notified by the Fund sixty days in advance of any change in this 80% policy. In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund will engage in trading of portfolio securities that will likely result in a high portfolio turnover rate.