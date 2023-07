The fund is a retail money market fund that invests in municipal money market securities. The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Although the fund seeks to maintain a $1.00 share price, there is no guarantee it will be able to do so.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in cash-equivalent, high-quality debt securities with interest payments exempt from federal income tax. Cities, counties, other municipalities and U.S. territories may issue these securities. A high-quality debt security is one that an independent rating agency rates in its top two credit quality categories or that the advisor determines to be of comparable credit quality.

The portfolio managers also may buy cash-equivalent, high-quality debt securities with interest payments exempt from regular federal income tax, but not exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax. Cities, counties, and other municipalities usually issue these securities (called private activity bonds) to fund for-profit private projects, such as hospitals and athletic stadiums. The fund may invest no more than 20% of its assets in these securities.