Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
BNSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.08 -0.16 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BISCX) Primary A (BNSCX)
BNSCX (Mutual Fund)

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.08 -0.16 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BISCX) Primary A (BNSCX)
BNSCX (Mutual Fund)

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.08 -0.16 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BISCX) Primary A (BNSCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund

BNSCX | Fund

$16.08

$141 M

0.00%

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$141 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund

BNSCX | Fund

$16.08

$141 M

0.00%

1.43%

BNSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    UBS U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    UBS Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Wabnik

Fund Description

Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of US small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies are those companies within the range of the largest and smallest company in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. However, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in securities outside of this range. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock; equity securities of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"); and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures and forward currency agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, futures on indices may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; or to obtain exposure to certain markets.

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO").

Management process

In selecting securities, the Advisor seeks to invest in companies that possess dominant market positions or franchises, a major technological edge, or a unique competitive advantage. To this end, the Advisor considers earnings revision trends, positive stock price momentum and sales acceleration when selecting securities.

The Fund may invest in emerging growth companies, which are companies that the Advisor expects to experience above-average earnings or cash flow growth or meaningful changes in underlying asset values.

The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.

Read More

BNSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -21.9% 50.1% 68.41%
1 Yr 7.5% -72.8% 36.6% 73.14%
3 Yr -7.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 75.39%
5 Yr -5.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 64.25%
10 Yr -2.6%* -23.1% 11.9% 66.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -82.1% 547.9% 64.32%
2021 -9.4% -69.3% 196.9% 77.82%
2020 12.5% -28.2% 32.1% 20.90%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 58.52%
2018 -3.3% -14.5% 20.4% 41.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -24.8% 50.1% 67.23%
1 Yr 7.5% -72.8% 36.6% 71.11%
3 Yr -7.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 75.39%
5 Yr -3.3%* -42.6% 14.6% 57.09%
10 Yr 4.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 37.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -82.1% 547.9% 64.32%
2021 -9.4% -69.3% 196.9% 77.82%
2020 12.5% -28.2% 32.1% 20.90%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 58.52%
2018 -1.0% -14.5% 20.4% 24.28%

NAV & Total Return History

BNSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BNSCX Category Low Category High BNSCX % Rank
Net Assets 141 M 183 K 28 B 78.79%
Number of Holdings 91 6 1336 51.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 78.79%
Weighting of Top 10 21.51% 5.9% 100.0% 49.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Generac Holdings Inc 3.03%
  2. MaxLinear Inc 2.69%
  3. Herc Holdings Inc 2.48%
  4. Chart Industries Inc 2.46%
  5. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc 2.26%
  6. Performance Food Group Co 2.23%
  7. Pure Storage Inc Class A 2.21%
  8. Staar Surgical Co 2.20%
  9. Wix.com Ltd 2.18%
  10. Vital Farms Inc Ordinary Shares 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BNSCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 77.52% 101.30% 52.86%
Cash 		2.70% -1.30% 22.49% 41.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 7.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 23.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 4.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 3.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNSCX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.19% 0.00% 47.90% 40.57%
Technology 		23.52% 2.91% 75.51% 60.27%
Industrials 		20.40% 0.00% 36.64% 18.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.10% 0.00% 40.68% 39.56%
Financial Services 		6.47% 0.00% 42.95% 55.39%
Energy 		3.63% 0.00% 55.49% 33.00%
Communication Services 		2.75% 0.00% 15.31% 41.58%
Real Estate 		2.32% 0.00% 15.31% 45.45%
Consumer Defense 		2.29% 0.00% 13.56% 78.96%
Basic Materials 		1.33% 0.00% 10.30% 72.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 34.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNSCX % Rank
US 		96.13% 67.06% 99.56% 29.12%
Non US 		1.18% 0.00% 26.08% 81.31%

BNSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.05% 27.56% 29.86%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 67.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.96%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.40% 37.91%

Sales Fees

BNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 52.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 73.95%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BNSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 3.00% 439.00% 56.08%

BNSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BNSCX Category Low Category High BNSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 8.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BNSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BNSCX Category Low Category High BNSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -4.08% 1.10% 71.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BNSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BNSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Wabnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1997

24.68

24.7%

David Wabnik is responsible for overseeing and managing the US Small Cap Growth Equity portfolios at UBS Asset Management. David has been a portfolio manager with the firm since 1995. He served as a small cap portfolio manager/senior research analyst with Value Line Asset Management for four years prior to joining the firm. He also served as a tax accountant at Morgan Stanley.

Samuel Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2011

10.6

10.6%

Samuel Kim is responsible for managing the US Small Cap Growth Equity portfolios while also providing generalist research coverage. Samuel Kim joined the firm in 2003. Prior to joining the firm, he held portfolio management/analyst responsibilities in the small and micro cap arenas with Blackrock Financial Management for five years. Before his work at Blackrock, he served as a small cap growth analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×