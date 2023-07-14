Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.71 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. If conditions are not favorable, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S. The non-U.S. companies in which the Fund invests primarily are based in developed market countries and to a lesser extent are based in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and to the extent not represented in those indexes, Singapore and Hong Kong.
The Fund may invest in the securities of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), including A Shares of such companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.
The Fund invests principally in common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of companies of any market capitalization. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, seeks to invest in companies that are temporarily undervalued for reasons Barrow Hanley can identify, understand, and believe will improve over time. In addition to valuation, Barrow Hanley typically also looks for companies with what Barrow Hanley believes are stronger than average balance sheets, attractive but sustainable dividend yields, temporarily depressed profitability, and stable-to-improving operating fundamentals. Barrow Hanley expects that the price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios of the Fund’s aggregate portfolio typically will be lower than the broad market while simultaneously delivering an opportunity for what Barrow Hanley believes is attractive dividend yield.
Barrow Hanley pursues a value-oriented strategy and strives to construct a portfolio of securities, selected on a bottom-up basis, that trade at levels below the MSCI EAFE Index across certain metrics, such as price/earnings (on normalized earnings), price to book, enterprise value to free cash flow and enterprise value to sales ratios, while simultaneously providing dividend yield above the MSCI EAFE Index. Barrow Hanley’s International Value team employs a two-stage process - incorporating both quantitative and qualitative elements - to manage their investment research effort. Initially, the team uses a valuation based, quantitative screen to narrow down a broad universe of approximately 3,800 ex-US stocks to a universe of approximately 150-200 stocks (the “guidance list”) that appear to Barrow Hanley to have attractive valuations and also exhibit stable to improving operating fundamentals, strong operating cash flow, and a responsible balance sheet. This guidance list serves as the beginning of Barrow Hanley’s research team’s qualitative assessment. The research team further refines the guidance list using sector-specific criteria (including, capital ratios for financials, price-to-net asset value metrics for energy, and other metrics), ultimately focusing on ideas that Barrow Hanley believes are compelling opportunities. In the fundamental stage of the investment process, the responsible analyst(s) conducts stock-specific research on each company of interest., including interviews with company management.
|Period
|BNIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|29.64%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|66.47%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BNIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BNIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|29.64%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|61.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BNIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|BNIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.71 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|96.72%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|3900
|84.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.12 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|95.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.12%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|20.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|39.58%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|54.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|66.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|72.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|63.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|66.07%
|BNIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|21.16%
|57.02%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|37.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|BNIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BNIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|83.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BNIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|158.16%
|N/A
|BNIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.26%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|85.07%
|BNIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|BNIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.18%
|7.85%
|N/A
|BNIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Mr. Wibom joined Barrow Hanley in 2019 from Ivaldi Capital LLP in London, where he was a partner and portfolio manager, and was responsible for a Europe-focused fundamental equity strategy. Prior to this role, Mr. Wibom served as an investment manager at Eton Park International LLP for eight years, where he was a senior member of the European equity team. Mr. Wibom began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York in investment banking. Mr. Wibom received an MSc in Economics and Business, with a major in Finance, from the Stockholm School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Mr. Carter joined Barrow Hanley in 2014 from Kingstown Capital Management, where he served as an analyst. His prior experience includes analyst positions at Outpoint Capital Management and Highland Capital Management. Mr. Carter began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. He received a BSBA from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
