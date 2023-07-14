Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. If conditions are not favorable, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S. The non-U.S. companies in which the Fund invests primarily are based in developed market countries and to a lesser extent are based in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and to the extent not represented in those indexes, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Fund may invest in the securities of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), including A Shares of such companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Fund invests principally in common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of companies of any market capitalization. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, seeks to invest in companies that are temporarily undervalued for reasons Barrow Hanley can identify, understand, and believe will improve over time. In addition to valuation, Barrow Hanley typically also looks for companies with what Barrow Hanley believes are stronger than average balance sheets, attractive but sustainable dividend yields, temporarily depressed profitability, and stable-to-improving operating fundamentals. Barrow Hanley expects that the price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios of the Fund’s aggregate portfolio typically will be lower than the broad market while simultaneously delivering an opportunity for what Barrow Hanley believes is attractive dividend yield.

Barrow Hanley pursues a value-oriented strategy and strives to construct a portfolio of securities, selected on a bottom-up basis, that trade at levels below the MSCI EAFE Index across certain metrics, such as price/earnings (on normalized earnings), price to book, enterprise value to free cash flow and enterprise value to sales ratios, while simultaneously providing dividend yield above the MSCI EAFE Index. Barrow Hanley’s International Value team employs a two-stage process - incorporating both quantitative and qualitative elements - to manage their investment research effort. Initially, the team uses a valuation based, quantitative screen to narrow down a broad universe of approximately 3,800 ex-US stocks to a universe of approximately 150-200 stocks (the “guidance list”) that appear to Barrow Hanley to have attractive valuations and also exhibit stable to improving operating fundamentals, strong operating cash flow, and a responsible balance sheet. This guidance list serves as the beginning of Barrow Hanley’s research team’s qualitative assessment. The research team further refines the guidance list using sector-specific criteria (including, capital ratios for financials, price-to-net asset value metrics for energy, and other metrics), ultimately focusing on ideas that Barrow Hanley believes are compelling opportunities. In the fundamental stage of the investment process, the responsible analyst(s) conducts stock-specific research on each company of interest., including interviews with company management.