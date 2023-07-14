Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Meeder Tactical Income Fund

mutual fund
BNDIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.0 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Adv (FLBDX) Primary Adv (BNDAX) Inst (BNDIX)
BNDIX (Mutual Fund)

Meeder Tactical Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.0 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Adv (FLBDX) Primary Adv (BNDAX) Inst (BNDIX)
BNDIX (Mutual Fund)

Meeder Tactical Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.0 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Adv (FLBDX) Primary Adv (BNDAX) Inst (BNDIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meeder Tactical Income Fund

BNDIX | Fund

$9.00

$68.2 M

4.00%

$0.36

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$68.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 250.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meeder Tactical Income Fund

BNDIX | Fund

$9.00

$68.2 M

4.00%

$0.36

0.90%

BNDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meeder Tactical Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meeder Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Meeder

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, principally mutual and exchange traded funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities. Fixed income securities utilized by the Fund include bonds and other instruments issued by the U.S. government, municipal governments, foreign governments, government agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign corporations, including mortgage and asset-backed securities, inflation protected securities, convertible bonds, structured instruments, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, money market funds and repurchase agreements.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any duration and may utilize derivative investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. The Adviser utilizes a quantitative model to assist in managing the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio. Duration is a measure of a debt instrument’s interest-rate sensitivity. The longer a debt instrument’s duration, the more sensitive the instrument is to shifts in interest rates. As a general rule, a 1% rise in interest rates means a 1% fall in value for every year of duration. For example, if rates were to rise 1%, a bond or debt instrument with a 5-year average duration would likely lose approximately 5% of its value. Under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration of the fixed income securities held by the Fund will not exceed ten years. The Fund may also have a negative duration. Average portfolio duration will change depending on the Adviser’s interest rate expectations and outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality, including below-investment grade securities (“high-yield” or “junk bonds”), including distressed debt. The Fund may also invest in non-U.S. denominated securities (“foreign securities”), including securities from issuers in countries whose economies are less developed (“emerging markets”). Foreign securities include securities issued by non-U.S. denominated governments, foreign government agencies, and corporations located in foreign or emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, foreign forward currency exchange contracts, interest rate futures or swaps, and credit default swaps. When utilizing derivatives, the Fund may purchase or sell long or short positions or create leverage. Derivative transactions may be used to enhance the Fund’s returns or liquidity, to obtain efficient exposure to certain market segments, and to adjust the duration of the portfolio.

The Fund may purchase shares of fixed income mutual funds, exchange traded funds, closed end funds and unit investment trusts to provide efficient and diversified exposure to domestic, foreign or emerging market segments, including inverse and leveraged ETFs and affiliated money market funds. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Adviser employs a tactical investment strategy with a flexible asset allocation structure. The Fund can and will adjust its allocation of investments in response to changing trends in various market segments. The Fund will invest in specific fixed income market segments when the quantitative models signal a favorable market trend in combination with the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may shift the Fund’s investments between fixed income market segments across the credit quality spectrum, including U.S. government securities, high yield securities, and cash or its equivalents.

Investment selection is primarily driven by proprietary quantitative models that evaluate macroeconomic and segment-specific technical factors to identify market trends and measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment. When selecting fixed income securities for the Fund, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.

Read More

BNDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -7.2% 18.1% 66.81%
1 Yr -0.3% -18.7% 21.2% 45.07%
3 Yr -3.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 45.98%
5 Yr -0.3%* -29.7% 29.3% 11.83%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 71.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -31.8% 18.4% 20.46%
2021 -1.8% -14.3% 15.8% 82.74%
2020 1.8% -20.2% 60.6% 14.29%
2019 1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 47.66%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 0.7% 29.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -11.7% 18.1% 65.26%
1 Yr -0.3% -18.7% 38.5% 44.02%
3 Yr -3.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 46.37%
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.7% 30.1% 8.61%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 70.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -31.8% 18.4% 20.46%
2021 -1.8% -14.3% 15.8% 82.59%
2020 1.8% -20.2% 60.6% 14.29%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 43.67%
2018 -0.3% -12.3% 1.5% 18.93%

NAV & Total Return History

BNDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BNDIX Category Low Category High BNDIX % Rank
Net Assets 68.2 M 100 124 B 89.96%
Number of Holdings 13 2 8175 93.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 59.01%
Weighting of Top 10 97.04% 4.3% 105.0% 5.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.67% 45.21%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.43% 30.83%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.03% 27.40%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.28% 17.70%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 16.11%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.76% 15.20%
  7. DoubleLine Low Dur Emerg Mkts Fxd Inc I 8.00%
  8. Lord Abbett Floating Rate I 5.00%
  9. BBH Limited Duration I 4.99%
  10. Diamond Hill Short Dur Securitized Bd Y 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BNDIX % Rank
Bonds 		94.35% -150.81% 180.51% 25.73%
Cash 		4.23% -261.12% 258.91% 64.97%
Convertible Bonds 		1.35% 0.00% 33.50% 47.53%
Other 		0.03% -25.82% 276.99% 29.51%
Stocks 		0.02% -38.22% 261.12% 64.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 13.21% 50.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNDIX % Rank
Energy 		74.11% 0.00% 100.00% 18.77%
Communication Services 		25.89% 0.00% 100.00% 8.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.81%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 70.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.01%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.41%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 72.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 76.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNDIX % Rank
Non US 		0.01% -0.10% 18.33% 34.88%
US 		0.01% -40.06% 261.12% 58.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNDIX % Rank
Government 		63.58% 0.00% 99.43% 1.90%
Corporate 		24.74% 0.00% 97.25% 63.80%
Securitized 		7.14% 0.00% 99.65% 69.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.40% 0.00% 100.00% 70.55%
Municipal 		0.14% 0.00% 54.26% 31.68%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 80.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BNDIX % Rank
US 		73.65% -151.11% 194.51% 36.19%
Non US 		20.70% -136.75% 104.82% 42.01%

BNDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BNDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 26.65% 67.41%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.29% 10.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.70% 49.33%

Sales Fees

BNDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BNDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BNDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 250.00% 0.00% 632.00% 93.34%

BNDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BNDIX Category Low Category High BNDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.00% 0.00% 15.93% 72.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BNDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BNDIX Category Low Category High BNDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -1.55% 11.51% 80.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BNDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

BNDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Meeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

Amisha Kaus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Amisha Kaus. Ms. Kaus is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since November, 2015. Ms. Kaus brings 13 years of investment industry experience to the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. , with previous experience as an investment analyst with Allegheny Financial Group from 2007 to 2015. Ms. Kaus has been a member of the team managing the Funds since November 2015.

Joseph Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

Yuntaek Pae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 16, 2021

1.12

1.1%

Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.

Donald McConnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Donald McConnell. Mr. McDonnell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since February 2022, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. McConnell was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management from 2013 – 2022.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×