Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$68.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.0%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 250.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, principally mutual and exchange traded funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities. Fixed income securities utilized by the Fund include bonds and other instruments issued by the U.S. government, municipal governments, foreign governments, government agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign corporations, including mortgage and asset-backed securities, inflation protected securities, convertible bonds, structured instruments, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, money market funds and repurchase agreements.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any duration and may utilize derivative investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. The Adviser utilizes a quantitative model to assist in managing the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio. Duration is a measure of a debt instrument’s interest-rate sensitivity. The longer a debt instrument’s duration, the more sensitive the instrument is to shifts in interest rates. As a general rule, a 1% rise in interest rates means a 1% fall in value for every year of duration. For example, if rates were to rise 1%, a bond or debt instrument with a 5-year average duration would likely lose approximately 5% of its value. Under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration of the fixed income securities held by the Fund will not exceed ten years. The Fund may also have a negative duration. Average portfolio duration will change depending on the Adviser’s interest rate expectations and outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality, including below-investment grade securities (“high-yield” or “junk bonds”), including distressed debt. The Fund may also invest in non-U.S. denominated securities (“foreign securities”), including securities from issuers in countries whose economies are less developed (“emerging markets”). Foreign securities include securities issued by non-U.S. denominated governments, foreign government agencies, and corporations located in foreign or emerging markets.
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, foreign forward currency exchange contracts, interest rate futures or swaps, and credit default swaps. When utilizing derivatives, the Fund may purchase or sell long or short positions or create leverage. Derivative transactions may be used to enhance the Fund’s returns or liquidity, to obtain efficient exposure to certain market segments, and to adjust the duration of the portfolio.
The Fund may purchase shares of fixed income mutual funds, exchange traded funds, closed end funds and unit investment trusts to provide efficient and diversified exposure to domestic, foreign or emerging market segments, including inverse and leveraged ETFs and affiliated money market funds. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Adviser employs a tactical investment strategy with a flexible asset allocation structure. The Fund can and will adjust its allocation of investments in response to changing trends in various market segments. The Fund will invest in specific fixed income market segments when the quantitative models signal a favorable market trend in combination with the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may shift the Fund’s investments between fixed income market segments across the credit quality spectrum, including U.S. government securities, high yield securities, and cash or its equivalents.
Investment selection is primarily driven by proprietary quantitative models that evaluate macroeconomic and segment-specific technical factors to identify market trends and measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment. When selecting fixed income securities for the Fund, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.
Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.
|Period
|BNDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|66.81%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|45.07%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|45.98%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|11.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|71.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|BNDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|20.46%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|82.74%
|2020
|1.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|14.29%
|2019
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|47.66%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|29.83%
|Period
|BNDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|65.26%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|44.02%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|46.37%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|8.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|70.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|BNDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|20.46%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|82.59%
|2020
|1.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|14.29%
|2019
|1.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|43.67%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|18.93%
|BNDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|68.2 M
|100
|124 B
|89.96%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|8175
|93.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.1 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|59.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.04%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|5.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.35%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|25.73%
|Cash
|4.23%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|64.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.35%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|47.53%
|Other
|0.03%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|29.51%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|64.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|50.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Energy
|74.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.77%
|Communication Services
|25.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.81%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|70.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.41%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.47%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|72.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|76.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|34.88%
|US
|0.01%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|58.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Government
|63.58%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|1.90%
|Corporate
|24.74%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|63.80%
|Securitized
|7.14%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|69.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.55%
|Municipal
|0.14%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|31.68%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|80.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNDIX % Rank
|US
|73.65%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|36.19%
|Non US
|20.70%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|42.01%
|BNDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|67.41%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|10.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|49.33%
|BNDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BNDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BNDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|250.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|93.34%
|BNDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|72.61%
|BNDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BNDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.90%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|80.35%
|BNDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Amisha Kaus. Ms. Kaus is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since November, 2015. Ms. Kaus brings 13 years of investment industry experience to the Meeder Asset Management, Inc. , with previous experience as an investment analyst with Allegheny Financial Group from 2007 to 2015. Ms. Kaus has been a member of the team managing the Funds since November 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Donald McConnell. Mr. McDonnell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with Meeder Asset Management, Inc. since February 2022, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. McConnell was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management from 2013 – 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
