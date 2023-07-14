The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, principally mutual and exchange traded funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities. Fixed income securities utilized by the Fund include bonds and other instruments issued by the U.S. government, municipal governments, foreign governments, government agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign corporations, including mortgage and asset-backed securities, inflation protected securities, convertible bonds, structured instruments, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, money market funds and repurchase agreements.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any duration and may utilize derivative investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. The Adviser utilizes a quantitative model to assist in managing the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio. Duration is a measure of a debt instrument’s interest-rate sensitivity. The longer a debt instrument’s duration, the more sensitive the instrument is to shifts in interest rates. As a general rule, a 1% rise in interest rates means a 1% fall in value for every year of duration. For example, if rates were to rise 1%, a bond or debt instrument with a 5-year average duration would likely lose approximately 5% of its value. Under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration of the fixed income securities held by the Fund will not exceed ten years. The Fund may also have a negative duration. Average portfolio duration will change depending on the Adviser’s interest rate expectations and outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality, including below-investment grade securities (“high-yield” or “junk bonds”), including distressed debt. The Fund may also invest in non-U.S. denominated securities (“foreign securities”), including securities from issuers in countries whose economies are less developed (“emerging markets”). Foreign securities include securities issued by non-U.S. denominated governments, foreign government agencies, and corporations located in foreign or emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, foreign forward currency exchange contracts, interest rate futures or swaps, and credit default swaps. When utilizing derivatives, the Fund may purchase or sell long or short positions or create leverage. Derivative transactions may be used to enhance the Fund’s returns or liquidity, to obtain efficient exposure to certain market segments, and to adjust the duration of the portfolio.

The Fund may purchase shares of fixed income mutual funds, exchange traded funds, closed end funds and unit investment trusts to provide efficient and diversified exposure to domestic, foreign or emerging market segments, including inverse and leveraged ETFs and affiliated money market funds. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Adviser employs a tactical investment strategy with a flexible asset allocation structure. The Fund can and will adjust its allocation of investments in response to changing trends in various market segments. The Fund will invest in specific fixed income market segments when the quantitative models signal a favorable market trend in combination with the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may shift the Fund’s investments between fixed income market segments across the credit quality spectrum, including U.S. government securities, high yield securities, and cash or its equivalents.

Investment selection is primarily driven by proprietary quantitative models that evaluate macroeconomic and segment-specific technical factors to identify market trends and measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment. When selecting fixed income securities for the Fund, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.