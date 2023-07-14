Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.86 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 8.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.32%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BNAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|33.33%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|50.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.6%
|4.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BNAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.9%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|78.95%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|BNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.86 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|98.28%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|35
|1746
|29.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.29 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.35%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|91.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BNAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.33%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|87.93%
|Cash
|7.67%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|13.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|84.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|84.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|93.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|84.48%
|BNAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|8.59%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|3.45%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|N/A
|BNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|87.93%
|BNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BNAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.00%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|94.83%
|BNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Anuj joined Baron in 2012 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager of Baron New Asia Fund in 2021. In 2020, Anuj was named assistant portfolio manager of Baron Emerging Markets Fund. From 2005 to 2007, Anuj was an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities. From 2007 to 2009, he worked at Crestview Partners as an associate. In the summer of 2011 he was an associate at Eagle Capital Management. Anuj graduated from MIT with a B.S. in Management Science in 2005 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Michael Kass has been the portfolio manager of Baron International Growth Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund since their respective inceptions on December 31, 2008 and December 31, 2010. He joined the Adviser in 2007 to develop an international growth strategy. From 1996 until 2003, Mr. Kass co-managed the Furman Selz Large Cap Growth portfolios, and beginning in 1998, he co-founded the Artemis Funds, a long-short strategy with a similar discipline as Large Cap Growth. In 2003, Mr. Kass formed Artemis Advisors, LLC to acquire the Artemis Funds from ING Furman Selz. Mr. Kass spent ten years in equity investment management at ING Furman Selz, and was named a senior managing director and portfolio manager in 1996. From 1989 until 1993, he was an associate in investment banking at Lazard Frères. Mr. Kass began his career in 1987 as an analyst in corporate finance at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tulane University with a B.A. in Economics in 1987.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
