Trending ETFs

BNAIX (Mutual Fund)

BNAIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.86 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 8.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.32%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BNAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron New Asia Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anuj Aggarwal

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund that, under normal circumstances, invests 80% of its net assets in the common stock of companies located in Asia, which consists of all countries and markets in Asia, but including all other developed, developing, and frontier countries and markets in the Asian region. Certain developing market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of developing market countries with newer or even less developed economies and markets, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The Adviser considers a company or other issuer to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. The Fund currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been
defined in such a way that the Fund has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may purchase securities of companies of any market capitalization but expects to emphasize mid and large-sized companies. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes has significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. 
For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of issuers located in Asia, the Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depository receipts with respect to issuers located in Asia. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities. 
The Fund’s investments are generally traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars, so the Adviser buys and sells foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. The Adviser usually does not hedge against possible fluctuations in exchange rates, but exposure to a particular currency that the Adviser believes is overvalued may be hedged if the Fund has a substantial position in securities traded in that currency. The Fund may buy and sell currencies for cash at current exchange rates, or using an agreement to purchase or sell a specified currency at a specified future date or within a specified time period, at a price set at the time of the contract. 
The investment policy of the Fund relating to the types of securities in which 80% of the Fund’s assets must be invested may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ notice. 
Read More

BNAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -1.6% 17.6% 33.33%
1 Yr 3.5% -21.2% 15.9% 50.88%
3 Yr N/A* -19.5% 10.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 4.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.6% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -40.0% 5.2% 78.95%
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BNAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -14.0% 17.6% 31.58%
1 Yr 3.5% -26.8% 15.5% 35.09%
3 Yr N/A* -19.5% 10.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 8.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BNAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -40.0% 5.2% 78.95%
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BNAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BNAIX Category Low Category High BNAIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.86 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 98.28%
Number of Holdings 82 35 1746 29.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.29 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 31.35% 17.7% 60.0% 91.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 5.81%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd ADR 3.78%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BNAIX % Rank
Stocks 		92.33% 82.14% 99.81% 87.93%
Cash 		7.67% 0.13% 15.78% 13.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 84.48%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 84.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 93.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 84.48%

BNAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BNAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 8.59% 0.19% 10.06% 3.45%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.19% 1.00% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 46.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

BNAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BNAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BNAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.32% 9.00% 222.00% 11.76%

BNAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BNAIX Category Low Category High BNAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.76% 87.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BNAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BNAIX Category Low Category High BNAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.00% -1.41% 4.89% 94.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BNAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BNAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anuj Aggarwal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Anuj joined Baron in 2012 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager of Baron New Asia Fund in 2021. In 2020, Anuj was named assistant portfolio manager of Baron Emerging Markets Fund. From 2005 to 2007, Anuj was an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities. From 2007 to 2009, he worked at Crestview Partners as an associate. In the summer of 2011 he was an associate at Eagle Capital Management. Anuj graduated from MIT with a B.S. in Management Science in 2005 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 2012.

Michael Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Michael Kass has been the portfolio manager of Baron International Growth Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund since their respective inceptions on December 31, 2008 and December 31, 2010. He joined the Adviser in 2007 to develop an international growth strategy. From 1996 until 2003, Mr. Kass co-managed the Furman Selz Large Cap Growth portfolios, and beginning in 1998, he co-founded the Artemis Funds, a long-short strategy with a similar discipline as Large Cap Growth. In 2003, Mr. Kass formed Artemis Advisors, LLC to acquire the Artemis Funds from ING Furman Selz. Mr. Kass spent ten years in equity investment management at ING Furman Selz, and was named a senior managing director and portfolio manager in 1996. From 1989 until 1993, he was an associate in investment banking at Lazard Frères. Mr. Kass began his career in 1987 as an analyst in corporate finance at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tulane University with a B.A. in Economics in 1987.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

