Jeffrey Cucunato, Managing Director, is a member of the US Bonds Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. He is the lead manager for the Investment Grade Corporates and Long Duration Portfolio Team. Prior to joining the corporate bond team, Mr. Cucunato focused on interest rate products, including government and agency securities. He was also involved in the day-to-day management of BlackRock's inflation-linked bond portfolios. Mr. Cucunato joined the Portfolio Management Group in 1997. He began his career at BlackRock in 1995 as an analyst in the Account Management Group, working with international clients and alternative investments.