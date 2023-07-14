Home
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Income Fund

mutual fund
BMSKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.74 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (BMSIX) Primary C (BMSCX) A (BMSAX) Retirement (BMSKX)
BlackRock Income Fund

BMSKX | Fund

$8.74

$2.17 B

6.42%

$0.56

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BlackRock Income Fund

BMSKX | Fund

$8.74

$2.17 B

6.42%

$0.56

0.57%

BMSKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Aug 02, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    35392071
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Garfin

Fund Description

BMSKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -7.2% 18.1% 69.20%
1 Yr -0.7% -18.7% 21.2% 47.46%
3 Yr -4.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 78.90%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% 33.56%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 21.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -31.8% 18.4% 48.85%
2021 -2.7% -14.3% 15.8% 91.22%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 44.14%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 24.61%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -11.7% 18.1% 67.65%
1 Yr -0.7% -18.7% 38.5% 46.55%
3 Yr -4.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 78.86%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% 30.44%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 21.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -31.8% 18.4% 48.85%
2021 -2.7% -14.3% 15.8% 91.07%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 44.14%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 27.56%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BMSKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BMSKX Category Low Category High BMSKX % Rank
Net Assets 2.17 B 100 124 B 26.84%
Number of Holdings 2475 2 8175 2.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 604 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 22.24%
Weighting of Top 10 23.16% 4.3% 105.0% 54.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 9.58%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 7.57%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 1.49%
  4. Blackstone Private Credit Fund 4.7% 0.74%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3.54% 0.63%
  6. TransDigm, Inc. 6.25% 0.57%
  7. General Mtrs Finl Co FRN 5.7% 0.53%
  8. Realpage Inc Tl-B 0.51%
  9. Realpage Inc Tl-B 0.51%
  10. Realpage Inc Tl-B 0.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BMSKX % Rank
Bonds 		89.00% -150.81% 180.51% 45.20%
Cash 		6.54% -261.12% 258.91% 47.24%
Convertible Bonds 		3.66% 0.00% 33.50% 25.58%
Stocks 		0.46% -38.22% 261.12% 37.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% 0.00% 13.21% 36.05%
Other 		0.01% -25.82% 276.99% 32.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMSKX % Rank
Energy 		38.63% 0.00% 100.00% 30.85%
Real Estate 		13.66% 0.00% 100.00% 15.68%
Communication Services 		10.82% 0.00% 100.00% 16.45%
Financial Services 		10.13% 0.00% 100.00% 35.73%
Basic Materials 		8.84% 0.00% 100.00% 11.83%
Technology 		7.50% 0.00% 29.61% 22.62%
Utilities 		3.66% 0.00% 100.00% 22.62%
Healthcare 		3.27% 0.00% 100.00% 24.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.89% 0.00% 89.95% 39.07%
Industrials 		1.61% 0.00% 100.00% 40.62%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 43.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMSKX % Rank
US 		0.36% -40.06% 261.12% 33.58%
Non US 		0.10% -0.10% 18.33% 24.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMSKX % Rank
Corporate 		67.17% 0.00% 97.25% 12.12%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.87% 0.00% 100.00% 37.76%
Government 		10.47% 0.00% 99.43% 54.45%
Securitized 		10.35% 0.00% 99.65% 63.65%
Derivative 		0.13% -0.52% 72.98% 51.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 45.11%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMSKX % Rank
US 		53.24% -151.11% 194.51% 69.48%
Non US 		35.76% -136.75% 104.82% 17.01%

BMSKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BMSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 26.65% 91.85%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 2.29% 17.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.70% 26.22%

Sales Fees

BMSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BMSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BMSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 632.00% 51.37%

BMSKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BMSKX Category Low Category High BMSKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.42% 0.00% 15.93% 35.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BMSKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BMSKX Category Low Category High BMSKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.52% -1.55% 11.51% 28.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BMSKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

BMSKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Garfin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2012

9.92

9.9%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.

James Keenan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jeffrey Cucunato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Jeffrey Cucunato, Managing Director, is a member of the US Bonds Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. He is the lead manager for the Investment Grade Corporates and Long Duration Portfolio Team. Prior to joining the corporate bond team, Mr. Cucunato focused on interest rate products, including government and agency securities. He was also involved in the day-to-day management of BlackRock's inflation-linked bond portfolios. Mr. Cucunato joined the Portfolio Management Group in 1997. He began his career at BlackRock in 1995 as an analyst in the Account Management Group, working with international clients and alternative investments.

Jose Aguilar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Jose Aguilar is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2016. Previously, Jose was Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2013 and Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to this, Jose was Associate of R3 Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009.

Ronie Ganguly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016; Senior Vice President of PIMCO from 2013 to 2016; Credit Trader of Deutsche Bank from 2006 to 2013; Analyst of Citigroup from 2005 to 2006; Analyst of JP Morgan from 2001 to 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

