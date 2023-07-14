Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BMSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|69.48%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|50.14%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|80.16%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|72.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|60.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|50.72%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|91.07%
|2020
|0.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|43.18%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|24.96%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|BMSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|67.93%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|49.23%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|80.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|57.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|50.72%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|90.92%
|2020
|0.8%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|43.18%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|27.90%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|BMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.17 B
|100
|124 B
|27.14%
|Number of Holdings
|2475
|2
|8175
|2.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|604 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|22.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.16%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|55.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMSCX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|45.49%
|Cash
|6.54%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|47.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.66%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|25.87%
|Stocks
|0.46%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|38.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.32%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|36.34%
|Other
|0.01%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|34.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMSCX % Rank
|Energy
|38.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.36%
|Real Estate
|13.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.20%
|Communication Services
|10.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.97%
|Financial Services
|10.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.25%
|Basic Materials
|8.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.34%
|Technology
|7.50%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|23.14%
|Utilities
|3.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.14%
|Healthcare
|3.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.89%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|39.59%
|Industrials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.39%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|77.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMSCX % Rank
|US
|0.36%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|33.87%
|Non US
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|24.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMSCX % Rank
|Corporate
|67.17%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|12.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.05%
|Government
|10.47%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|54.74%
|Securitized
|10.35%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|63.94%
|Derivative
|0.13%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|51.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|80.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMSCX % Rank
|US
|53.24%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|69.77%
|Non US
|35.76%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|17.30%
|BMSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|27.41%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|18.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.45%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|28.00%
|BMSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|61.80%
|BMSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BMSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|52.22%
|BMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.33%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|58.85%
|BMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.52%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|64.88%
|BMSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Jeffrey Cucunato, Managing Director, is a member of the US Bonds Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. He is the lead manager for the Investment Grade Corporates and Long Duration Portfolio Team. Prior to joining the corporate bond team, Mr. Cucunato focused on interest rate products, including government and agency securities. He was also involved in the day-to-day management of BlackRock's inflation-linked bond portfolios. Mr. Cucunato joined the Portfolio Management Group in 1997. He began his career at BlackRock in 1995 as an analyst in the Account Management Group, working with international clients and alternative investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Jose Aguilar is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2016. Previously, Jose was Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2013 and Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to this, Jose was Associate of R3 Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016; Senior Vice President of PIMCO from 2013 to 2016; Credit Trader of Deutsche Bank from 2006 to 2013; Analyst of Citigroup from 2005 to 2006; Analyst of JP Morgan from 2001 to 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...