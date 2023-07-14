Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund

mutual fund
BMPEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.85 +0.02 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BMPEX) Primary
BMPEX (Mutual Fund)

Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.85 +0.02 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BMPEX) Primary
BMPEX (Mutual Fund)

Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.85 +0.02 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BMPEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund

BMPEX | Fund

$19.85

$54.4 M

0.03%

$0.01

1.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.1%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

Net Assets

$54.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund

BMPEX | Fund

$19.85

$54.4 M

0.03%

$0.01

1.58%

BMPEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Beck, Mack & Oliver Partners Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Beck, Mack & Oliver
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Beck

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of common stocks and securities convertible into or exercisable for common stocks issued by companies of any size, but it may also invest in preferred stocks and fixed, variable and floating rate fixed-income securities such as investment grade notes, bonds and debentures. The Fund generally

seeks to invest in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies which it believes have sound, long-term fundamentals. The Fund may also invest in the securities of business development companies (“BDCs”) and other registered investment companies that invest in BDCs. As a non-diversified fund, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of companies.

The Adviser relies primarily on fundamental analyses to identify companies, sectors and industries that, in its judgment, are undervalued relative to their potential and whose growth should exceed that anticipated by the market. The Adviser seeks to purchase the securities of companies at prices that are below intrinsic value.

The Fund may invest in equity or fixed-income securities of any credit quality. With respect to fixed-income securities, the Adviser monitors interest rate outlooks, the shape of the yield curve and other economic factors to achieve an appropriate maturity profile for the Fund. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity, and the weighted average maturity of the portfolio may vary substantially over time. Up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). Investment grade debt securities are debt securities rated in one of the top four categories by a national rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Certain fixed-income securities held by the Fund may be illiquid.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Adviser’s investment process does not identify other appropriate investments for the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if, in its judgment, an issuer experiences a decline in its financial condition, an erosion in profits, earnings or cash flow, or becomes overvalued. The Adviser may also consider the issuer’s weighting in the portfolio and any trends in inflation, recession or interest rates in purchasing and selling securities for the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

BMPEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -14.3% 35.6% 7.77%
1 Yr 20.1% -34.9% 38.6% 2.95%
3 Yr 18.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 0.39%
5 Yr 9.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 8.78%
10 Yr 3.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 48.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -56.3% 28.9% 52.21%
2021 24.0% -20.5% 152.6% 0.31%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 84.51%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 5.69%
2018 -3.2% -13.5% 12.6% 58.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -20.5% 35.6% 6.27%
1 Yr 20.1% -34.9% 40.3% 1.51%
3 Yr 18.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 0.72%
5 Yr 9.8%* -29.8% 97.2% 11.16%
10 Yr 6.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 49.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -56.3% 28.9% 52.29%
2021 24.0% -20.5% 152.6% 0.31%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 84.43%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 5.69%
2018 -3.2% -10.9% 12.6% 76.40%

NAV & Total Return History

BMPEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BMPEX Category Low Category High BMPEX % Rank
Net Assets 54.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 89.58%
Number of Holdings 29 2 4154 95.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.4 M 288 K 270 B 85.96%
Weighting of Top 10 52.91% 1.8% 106.2% 6.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Blackstone Inc 7.90%
  2. Apollo Global Management Inc Pfd 6.48%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.11%
  4. Credit Acceptance Corp 5.56%
  5. Microsoft Corp 5.45%
  6. Lumen Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 5.44%
  7. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A 5.32%
  8. Enstar Group Ltd 5.27%
  9. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A 5.19%
  10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR 4.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BMPEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.00% 130.24% 26.11%
Cash 		0.36% -102.29% 100.00% 72.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 62.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 62.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 60.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 60.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMPEX % Rank
Financial Services 		38.72% 0.00% 55.59% 1.00%
Communication Services 		13.91% 0.00% 27.94% 4.90%
Healthcare 		13.62% 0.00% 60.70% 72.82%
Technology 		12.86% 0.00% 48.94% 92.65%
Industrials 		10.25% 0.00% 29.90% 34.07%
Energy 		3.95% 0.00% 41.64% 54.44%
Real Estate 		2.73% 0.00% 31.91% 51.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.31% 0.00% 30.33% 97.86%
Basic Materials 		1.64% 0.00% 25.70% 83.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 94.03%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 99.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMPEX % Rank
US 		86.42% 0.00% 127.77% 87.09%
Non US 		13.22% 0.00% 32.38% 7.70%

BMPEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BMPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.01% 49.27% 14.74%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 97.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BMPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BMPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 39.66%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BMPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 496.00% 31.69%

BMPEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BMPEX Category Low Category High BMPEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.03% 0.00% 24.06% 81.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BMPEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BMPEX Category Low Category High BMPEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -54.00% 6.06% 71.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BMPEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BMPEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Senior Member of Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC. Mr. Beck has been Senior Member of Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC since 1998. He joined the firm in 1986 and became a partner in 1988. Mr. Beck worked at Standish, Ayer & Wood from 1982 to 1985 and at IBM from 1977 to 1980. He was born in 1955 and received a B.A.degree from Wesleyan University in 1977 and an M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School (Dartmouth College) in 1982.

Richard Fitzgerald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Richard Fitzgerald has been a Portfolio Manager of Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC since 2016. Prior to his association with BM&O, Rich worked at Twin Capital Management from 2012 to 2015, Jefferies Investment Advisers from 2011 to 2012, and Castle Point Capital Management from 2008 to 2010. In addition, he has private equity and investment banking experience. Rich received a B.A. degree from the University of Chicago in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×