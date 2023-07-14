Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.1%
1 yr return
20.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
18.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
Net Assets
$54.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.9%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of common stocks and securities convertible into or exercisable for common stocks issued by companies of any size, but it may also invest in preferred stocks and fixed, variable and floating rate fixed-income securities such as investment grade notes, bonds and debentures. The Fund generally
seeks to invest in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies which it believes have sound, long-term fundamentals. The Fund may also invest in the securities of business development companies (“BDCs”) and other registered investment companies that invest in BDCs. As a non-diversified fund, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of companies.
The Adviser relies primarily on fundamental analyses to identify companies, sectors and industries that, in its judgment, are undervalued relative to their potential and whose growth should exceed that anticipated by the market. The Adviser seeks to purchase the securities of companies at prices that are below intrinsic value.
The Fund may invest in equity or fixed-income securities of any credit quality. With respect to fixed-income securities, the Adviser monitors interest rate outlooks, the shape of the yield curve and other economic factors to achieve an appropriate maturity profile for the Fund. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity, and the weighted average maturity of the portfolio may vary substantially over time. Up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). Investment grade debt securities are debt securities rated in one of the top four categories by a national rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Certain fixed-income securities held by the Fund may be illiquid.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Adviser’s investment process does not identify other appropriate investments for the Fund. The Adviser may sell a security if, in its judgment, an issuer experiences a decline in its financial condition, an erosion in profits, earnings or cash flow, or becomes overvalued. The Adviser may also consider the issuer’s weighting in the portfolio and any trends in inflation, recession or interest rates in purchasing and selling securities for the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|BMPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|7.77%
|1 Yr
|20.1%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|2.95%
|3 Yr
|18.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|0.39%
|5 Yr
|9.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|8.78%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|48.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|52.21%
|2021
|24.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|0.31%
|2020
|1.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|84.51%
|2019
|7.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|5.69%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|58.39%
|Period
|BMPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|6.27%
|1 Yr
|20.1%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|1.51%
|3 Yr
|18.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|0.72%
|5 Yr
|9.8%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|11.16%
|10 Yr
|6.9%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|49.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|52.29%
|2021
|24.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|0.31%
|2020
|1.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|84.43%
|2019
|7.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|5.69%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|76.40%
|BMPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMPEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.4 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|89.58%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|2
|4154
|95.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.4 M
|288 K
|270 B
|85.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.91%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|6.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMPEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|26.11%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|72.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|62.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|62.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|60.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|60.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMPEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|38.72%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|1.00%
|Communication Services
|13.91%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|4.90%
|Healthcare
|13.62%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|72.82%
|Technology
|12.86%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|92.65%
|Industrials
|10.25%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|34.07%
|Energy
|3.95%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|54.44%
|Real Estate
|2.73%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|51.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.31%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|97.86%
|Basic Materials
|1.64%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|83.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|94.03%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMPEX % Rank
|US
|86.42%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|87.09%
|Non US
|13.22%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|7.70%
|BMPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|14.74%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BMPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BMPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|39.66%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BMPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|31.69%
|BMPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMPEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.03%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|81.34%
|BMPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BMPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMPEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|71.70%
|BMPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Senior Member of Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC. Mr. Beck has been Senior Member of Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC since 1998. He joined the firm in 1986 and became a partner in 1988. Mr. Beck worked at Standish, Ayer & Wood from 1982 to 1985 and at IBM from 1977 to 1980. He was born in 1955 and received a B.A.degree from Wesleyan University in 1977 and an M.B.A. from the Amos Tuck School (Dartmouth College) in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Richard Fitzgerald has been a Portfolio Manager of Beck, Mack & Oliver LLC since 2016. Prior to his association with BM&O, Rich worked at Twin Capital Management from 2012 to 2015, Jefferies Investment Advisers from 2011 to 2012, and Castle Point Capital Management from 2008 to 2010. In addition, he has private equity and investment banking experience. Rich received a B.A. degree from the University of Chicago in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
