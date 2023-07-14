Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baird Core Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund

BMNIX | Fund

$10.18

$2 B

2.88%

$0.29

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$2 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BMNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baird Core Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baird
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    190552879
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Schleicher

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds and debentures, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax (including the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”)). These municipal obligations may include debt obligations of states, territories and possessions of the U.S., as well as political subdivisions, agencies and financing authorities thereof that provide income exempt from federal income tax (including the federal AMT).
The Fund invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of federally tax‑exempt municipal obligations issued by governmental authorities throughout the U.S. and its territories. The Fund may invest in all types of municipal obligations, including pre‑refunded bonds, general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and municipal lease participations. The Fund may also invest in zero coupon bonds which are issued at substantial discounts from their value at maturity and pay no cash income to their holders until they mature. Municipal obligations in which the Fund invests may include fixed, variable or floating rate instruments. The Fund may purchase municipal obligations on a when‑issued or delayed delivery basis or enter into forward commitments to purchase municipal obligations.
The Fund invests principally in investment grade municipal obligations, rated at the time of purchase by at least one major rating agency, but may invest up to 10% of its net assets in non‑investment grade municipal obligations (sometimes referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in unrated municipal obligations that are determined by Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (the “Advisor”) to be comparable in quality to the rated obligations. After purchase, a municipal obligation may cease to be rated or may have its rating reduced below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, the Advisor will consider whether to continue to hold the municipal obligation. The Fund may hold municipal obligations with a “D” or similar credit rating indicating at least a partial payment default.
The Advisor attempts to keep the duration of the Fund’s portfolio substantially equal to that of its benchmark, the Bloomberg 1-15 Year Municipal Bond Index. The duration of the Fund’s benchmark as of March 31, 2022 was 4.30 years. While obligations of any maturity may be purchased, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s dollar‑weighted average effective maturity is generally expected to be between three and ten years. Effective maturity takes into account the possibility that a bond may have prepayments or may be called by the issuer before its stated maturity date.
The Advisor considers many market factors when selecting investments for the Fund. Among the factors considered are the nominal level and trend in interest rates, the slope of the municipal yield curve, income tax rates, market sector valuations, credit trends, supply and demand flows, regional economic strength, as well as legal and regulatory trends.
The Advisor generally will sell a debt obligation when on a relative basis and in the Advisor’s opinion, it will no longer help the Fund attain its objective.
Read More

BMNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -60.4% 31.9% 54.29%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.3% 24.65%
3 Yr -2.2%* -20.5% 51.7% 24.44%
5 Yr -0.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 11.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -76.8% 4.7% 24.41%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 33.27%
2020 1.0% -66.1% 60.0% 8.12%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 36.04%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 16.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -60.4% 31.9% 53.19%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.1% 19.71%
3 Yr -2.2%* -20.5% 51.7% 25.55%
5 Yr 0.2%* -11.5% 29.3% 12.43%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -76.8% 4.7% 24.47%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 33.33%
2020 1.0% -66.1% 60.0% 8.18%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 27.42%
2018 0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 2.67%

NAV & Total Return History

BMNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BMNIX Category Low Category High BMNIX % Rank
Net Assets 2 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 18.92%
Number of Holdings 1827 1 14000 4.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 143 M -317 M 8.64 B 29.52%
Weighting of Top 10 7.92% 2.4% 101.7% 89.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 1.09%
  2. JACKSONVILLE FLA POLLUTION CTL REV 0.14% 1.01%
  3. CALIFORNIA ST PUB WKS BRD LEASE REV 5% 0.99%
  4. HIGHLANDS CNTY FLA HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 0.52% 0.98%
  5. INDIANA FIN AUTH HEALTH SYS REV 0.12% 0.94%
  6. PORT PORT ARTHUR TEX NAV DIST ENVIRONMENTAL FACS REV 0.04% 0.92%
  7. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.86%
  8. BURKE CNTY GA DEV AUTH POLLUTN CTL REV 0.03% 0.79%
  9. TEXAS MUN GAS ACQUISITION & SUPPLY CORP II GAS SUPPLY REV 1.42% 0.78%
  10. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.17% 0.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BMNIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.55% 65.51% 150.86% 38.60%
Cash 		0.44% -50.86% 33.96% 61.01%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 71.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 70.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 69.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 69.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMNIX % Rank
Municipal 		98.44% 44.39% 100.00% 52.82%
Government 		1.09% 0.00% 52.02% 1.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.44% 0.00% 33.95% 64.61%
Securitized 		0.03% 0.00% 5.93% 1.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 69.49%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 74.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMNIX % Rank
US 		98.97% 37.86% 142.23% 23.88%
Non US 		0.58% 0.00% 62.14% 58.92%

BMNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.02% 6.50% 90.23%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 10.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.44% 16.21%

Sales Fees

BMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BMNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 283.00% 81.00%

BMNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BMNIX Category Low Category High BMNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.88% 0.00% 4.45% 52.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BMNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BMNIX Category Low Category High BMNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -0.53% 5.33% 73.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BMNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BMNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Schleicher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Erik's responsibilities include portfolio management, credit research and strategy development in the municipal sector. Erik obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2017 and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Erik was a Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management where he was responsible for managing tax-free fixed income strategies and credit research.

Duane McAllister

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Duane has more than 30 years of investment experience managing fixed income portfolios, with a primary focus on the municipal market. He plays a lead role in the formulation and implementation of investment strategy with a major portion of his time allocated to municipal portfolio management and credit research. Duane obtained his undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1991. He is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Duane was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management where he was the lead portfolio manager for tax-free fixed income strategies.

Joseph Czechowicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Joe's responsibilities include portfolio management, credit research and strategy development in the municipal sector. Joe obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and his MBA with a concentration in applied security analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2017 and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Joe was a Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management where he was responsible for managing tax-free fixed income strategies and credit research.

Lyle Fitterer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Lyle has over 30 years of investment experience managing fixed income portfolios, with a primary focus on the municipal market. He plays a lead role in the formulation and implementation of investment strategy with a major portion of his time allocated to municipal portfolio management and credit research. Lyle received his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1996. Lyle is currently a member of the CFA Institute and is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Lyle served as the co-head of Global Fixed Income and the head of the Municipal Fixed Income team at Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM).

Gabe Diederich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Gabe's responsibilities include helping to set and implement investment strategy with a major portion of his time allocated to municipal portfolio management and credit research. Gabe received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of Wisconsin at Madison School of Business and his MBA from Marquette University magna cum laude. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2012 and is active in the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Gabe is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts (NFMA) and the Chicago Municipal Analysts Society. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Gabe spent 17 years at Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) and its predecessor firm, Strong Capital Management. At WFAM Gabe was a municipal portfolio manager working on over $40B in client municipal assets including mutual funds and institutional separate accounts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

