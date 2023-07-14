Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Income Stock Fund

BMIYX | Fund

$7.64

$490 M

2.54%

$0.19

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$490 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.79%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BMIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Income Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bailer

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund seeks to focus on dividend-paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (Newton), chooses stocks for the fund through a disciplined investment process that combines computer modeling techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. The fund emphasizes those stocks with value characteristics, although it may also purchase growth stocks. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any size, although it focuses on large-cap companies. The fund's investment process is designed to provide investors with investment exposure to sector weightings and risk characteristics generally similar to those of the Dow Jones U.S. Select DividendTM Index (Dow Jones Index), an index of 100 U.S. company stocks selected by dividend yield. The fund's portfolio allocations, however, may differ from those of the Dow Jones Index. The fund invests primarily in common stocks but also may invest up to 10% of its assets in convertible securities and up to 10% of its assets in preferred stocks.

Read More

BMIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -13.6% 215.2% 73.71%
1 Yr -10.5% -58.6% 197.5% 97.60%
3 Yr 2.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 84.79%
5 Yr -4.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 88.56%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 6.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -65.1% 22.3% 86.75%
2021 3.5% -25.3% 25.5% 84.46%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 83.26%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 72.84%
2018 -3.9% -9.4% 3.1% 64.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -13.6% 215.2% 70.62%
1 Yr -10.5% -58.6% 197.5% 97.69%
3 Yr 2.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 85.18%
5 Yr -2.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 82.19%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 6.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -65.1% 22.3% 86.75%
2021 3.5% -25.3% 25.5% 84.46%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 83.17%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 69.82%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 30.24%

NAV & Total Return History

BMIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BMIYX Category Low Category High BMIYX % Rank
Net Assets 490 M 1 M 151 B 61.66%
Number of Holdings 55 2 1727 73.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 157 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 57.49%
Weighting of Top 10 33.51% 5.0% 99.2% 27.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 4.63%
  2. AbbVie Inc 3.88%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.48%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.45%
  5. Medtronic PLC 3.42%
  6. Eaton Corp PLC 3.37%
  7. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.23%
  8. L3Harris Technologies Inc 3.23%
  9. PPL Corp 3.18%
  10. MetLife Inc 3.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BMIYX % Rank
Stocks 		93.44% 28.02% 125.26% 93.38%
Cash 		4.63% -88.20% 71.98% 12.99%
Preferred Stocks 		1.93% 0.00% 12.57% 2.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 19.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 20.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 22.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMIYX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.01% 0.00% 58.05% 3.08%
Healthcare 		21.17% 0.00% 30.08% 11.39%
Energy 		11.59% 0.00% 54.00% 12.30%
Industrials 		11.39% 0.00% 42.76% 51.62%
Technology 		8.31% 0.00% 54.02% 77.14%
Utilities 		7.87% 0.00% 27.04% 14.05%
Communication Services 		2.89% 0.00% 26.58% 84.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.75% 0.00% 22.74% 91.02%
Consumer Defense 		1.95% 0.00% 34.10% 95.76%
Basic Materials 		1.87% 0.00% 21.69% 79.47%
Real Estate 		1.18% 0.00% 90.54% 72.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMIYX % Rank
US 		85.76% 24.51% 121.23% 81.22%
Non US 		7.68% 0.00% 41.42% 31.93%

BMIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BMIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.04% 45.41% 57.61%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 65.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 68.11%

Sales Fees

BMIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BMIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BMIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.79% 0.00% 488.00% 76.78%

BMIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BMIYX Category Low Category High BMIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.54% 0.00% 41.90% 15.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BMIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BMIYX Category Low Category High BMIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.01% -1.51% 4.28% 14.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BMIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BMIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bailer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

David Intoppa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Intoppa, portfolio managers, is a senior research analyst on BNY Mellon AMNA's Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. He joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in 2006 and has been employed by Dreyfus since 2015.

Brian Ferguson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Keith Howell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

