To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund seeks to focus on dividend-paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (Newton), chooses stocks for the fund through a disciplined investment process that combines computer modeling techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. The fund emphasizes those stocks with value characteristics, although it may also purchase growth stocks. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any size, although it focuses on large-cap companies. The fund's investment process is designed to provide investors with investment exposure to sector weightings and risk characteristics generally similar to those of the Dow Jones U.S. Select DividendTM Index (Dow Jones Index), an index of 100 U.S. company stocks selected by dividend yield. The fund's portfolio allocations, however, may differ from those of the Dow Jones Index. The fund invests primarily in common stocks but also may invest up to 10% of its assets in convertible securities and up to 10% of its assets in preferred stocks.