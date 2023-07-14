Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$490 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.5%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 69.79%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund seeks to focus on dividend-paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (Newton), chooses stocks for the fund through a disciplined investment process that combines computer modeling techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. The fund emphasizes those stocks with value characteristics, although it may also purchase growth stocks. The fund may invest in the stocks of companies of any size, although it focuses on large-cap companies. The fund's investment process is designed to provide investors with investment exposure to sector weightings and risk characteristics generally similar to those of the Dow Jones U.S. Select DividendTM Index (Dow Jones Index), an index of 100 U.S. company stocks selected by dividend yield. The fund's portfolio allocations, however, may differ from those of the Dow Jones Index. The fund invests primarily in common stocks but also may invest up to 10% of its assets in convertible securities and up to 10% of its assets in preferred stocks.
|Period
|BMISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|73.47%
|1 Yr
|-10.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|97.68%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|84.97%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|88.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|22.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|87.00%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|85.59%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|82.37%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|72.11%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|66.39%
|Period
|BMISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|70.37%
|1 Yr
|-10.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|97.77%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|85.35%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|82.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|21.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|87.00%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|85.59%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|82.28%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|70.83%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|39.70%
|BMISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|490 M
|1 M
|151 B
|61.83%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|1727
|74.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|157 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|57.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.51%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|27.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMISX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.44%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|93.55%
|Cash
|4.63%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|13.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.93%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|2.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|56.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|57.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMISX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.01%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|3.24%
|Healthcare
|21.17%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|11.55%
|Energy
|11.59%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|12.47%
|Industrials
|11.39%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|51.87%
|Technology
|8.31%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|77.31%
|Utilities
|7.87%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|14.21%
|Communication Services
|2.89%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|84.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.75%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|91.19%
|Consumer Defense
|1.95%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|95.93%
|Basic Materials
|1.87%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|79.63%
|Real Estate
|1.18%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|72.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMISX % Rank
|US
|85.76%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|81.39%
|Non US
|7.68%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|32.09%
|BMISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|6.77%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.08%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|73.99%
|BMISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|72.03%
|BMISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BMISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.79%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|76.98%
|BMISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.58%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|37.35%
|BMISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BMISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|72.25%
|BMISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Intoppa, portfolio managers, is a senior research analyst on BNY Mellon AMNA's Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. He joined BNY Mellon AMNA or a predecessor company in 2006 and has been employed by Dreyfus since 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...