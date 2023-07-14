Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$1.27 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.8%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 146.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BMECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|2.77%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|10.00%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|47.44%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|19.49%
|10 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|35.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|89.64%
|2021
|6.7%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|35.26%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|94.48%
|2019
|3.1%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|100.00%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|75.73%
|Period
|BMECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|2.77%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|12.17%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|43.59%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|17.80%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|35.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|BMECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|89.64%
|2021
|6.2%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|35.84%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|53.10%
|2019
|3.1%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|10.08%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|29.13%
|BMECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.27 B
|25
|17.4 B
|14.23%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|2
|508
|30.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|267 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|23.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.79%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|48.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMECX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.19%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|46.56%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|68.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|94.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|12.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|95.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|95.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMECX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.71%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|2.52%
|Healthcare
|20.55%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|7.98%
|Consumer Defense
|11.52%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|7.14%
|Technology
|10.75%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|94.12%
|Energy
|7.80%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|7.98%
|Industrials
|7.70%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|82.77%
|Communication Services
|6.92%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|85.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.26%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|98.74%
|Utilities
|5.37%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|10.08%
|Real Estate
|1.91%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|90.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.52%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|91.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMECX % Rank
|US
|71.98%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|64.12%
|Non US
|24.21%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|14.89%
|BMECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|16.05%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|52.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.85%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|28.67%
|BMECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|91.67%
|BMECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BMECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|146.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|71.88%
|BMECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.05%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|95.91%
|BMECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BMECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.85%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|3.28%
|BMECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2019
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2018
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
CFA ,Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2010 McClements joined BlackRock following the merger with SSRM in 2005. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was vice president of SSRM's Quantitative Strategies Group where one of his responsibilities was implementing different option strategies on various equity accounts since 2004. Prior to joining SSRM, McClements was a vice president at Deutsche Asset Management where he was a derivative, program and FX trader. From 1998 to 2001, he was also a portfolio manager for the ProEquity Fund Series.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 12, 2017
4.97
5.0%
Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Christopher M. Accettella, Director since 2008, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008,is a member of the Fundamental Equity platform within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He is a trader responsible for executing equity derivatives and options trades. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2005, Mr. Accettella was an institutional sales trader with American Technology Research. From 2001 to 2003, he was with Deutsche Asset Management where he was responsible for derivatives and program trading. Prior to that, he was a senior associate in the Pacific Basin Equity Group at Scudder Investments Singapore Limited. Mr. Accettella began his investment career in 1997 as a portfolio analyst in the European Equity group of Scudder Kemper Investments, Inc. Mr. Accettella earned a BA degree in economics and Asian studies from Colgate University in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 08, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2017; Research Analyst at Sierra Global Management from 2012 to 2017.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...