Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$1.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 146.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BMEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 6.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock High Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Zhao

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities and equity-related instruments, including equity-linked notes. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large cap securities. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in equity-linked notes that provide exposure to equity securities and covered call options or other types of financial instruments.
With respect to the Fund’s equity investments, the Fund may invest in common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock, non-convertible preferred stock and depositary receipts. The Fund generally intends to invest in dividend paying stocks. From time to time, the Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may invest in securities from any country, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in both U.S. dollars and non-U.S. dollar currencies. BlackRock chooses investments for the Fund that it believes will provide current income and current gains.
The Fund’s portfolio, in the aggregate, will be structured in a manner designed to deliver high current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation.
The Fund intends to employ a strategy of writing (selling) covered call and put options on common stocks, indices of securities, sectors of securities and baskets of securities, primarily through structured notes. This option strategy is intended to generate current gains from option premiums as a means to enhance distributions payable to the Fund’s shareholders. As the Fund writes more covered call options, its ability to benefit from capital appreciation becomes more limited and the Fund’s total return may deviate more from the returns of the Russell 1000® Value Index, an all equity benchmark. The Fund seeks to produce a high level of current income from dividends and from option writing premiums.
The Fund may invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) that are generally in energy- and financial-related industries and in U.S. and non-U.S. real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), as well as structured products, including equity-linked notes, to maximize the Fund’s current income.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.
BMEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -2.8% 240.8% 3.16%
1 Yr 3.8% -4.3% 140.6% 6.96%
3 Yr 6.2%* -8.3% 18.3% 39.74%
5 Yr -0.3%* -5.0% 17.3% 14.41%
10 Yr -5.5%* -4.6% 13.2% 27.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -34.1% 904.0% 86.94%
2021 6.9% -28.6% 438.4% 17.92%
2020 -2.3% -93.5% 8.2% 86.90%
2019 3.8% -38.9% 19.8% 98.45%
2018 -3.2% -10.9% 12.8% 66.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -2.7% 244.0% 3.16%
1 Yr 3.8% -4.3% 140.6% 17.83%
3 Yr 6.2%* -8.3% 18.3% 56.41%
5 Yr 1.4%* -5.4% 17.3% 24.58%
10 Yr 4.7%* -4.6% 13.2% 33.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -34.1% 904.0% 86.94%
2021 6.6% -5.9% 438.4% 18.50%
2020 -2.3% -81.2% 8.2% 43.45%
2019 3.8% -29.0% 19.8% 5.43%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.8% 25.24%

NAV & Total Return History

BMEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BMEAX Category Low Category High BMEAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.27 B 25 17.4 B 13.86%
Number of Holdings 108 2 508 30.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 267 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 22.90%
Weighting of Top 10 25.79% 11.3% 100.0% 47.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  2. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  3. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  4. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  5. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  6. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  7. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  8. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  9. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%
  10. PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES LOCK UP Prvt 4.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BMEAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.19% -3.92% 100.76% 46.18%
Cash 		3.81% -0.76% 100.29% 67.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 93.89%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 11.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 95.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 94.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMEAX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.71% 0.00% 29.60% 2.10%
Healthcare 		20.55% 0.00% 25.91% 7.56%
Consumer Defense 		11.52% 0.00% 22.87% 6.72%
Technology 		10.75% 0.00% 44.43% 93.70%
Energy 		7.80% 0.00% 69.54% 7.56%
Industrials 		7.70% 1.41% 43.91% 82.35%
Communication Services 		6.92% 0.00% 21.22% 84.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.26% 0.00% 19.02% 98.32%
Utilities 		5.37% 0.00% 13.35% 9.66%
Real Estate 		1.91% 0.00% 9.74% 89.92%
Basic Materials 		0.52% 0.00% 60.58% 90.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BMEAX % Rank
US 		71.98% -3.89% 100.00% 63.74%
Non US 		24.21% -2.17% 99.33% 14.50%

BMEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.20% 6.78% 32.51%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.20% 1.75% 52.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 83.33%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.02% 0.28% 28.44%

Sales Fees

BMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 4.75% 5.75% 92.59%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 146.00% 0.00% 456.80% 71.43%

BMEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BMEAX Category Low Category High BMEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.77% 0.00% 3.76% 95.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BMEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BMEAX Category Low Category High BMEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.64% -2.54% 14.24% 12.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BMEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BMEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund

Kyle McClements

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

CFA ,Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2010 McClements joined BlackRock following the merger with SSRM in 2005. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was vice president of SSRM's Quantitative Strategies Group where one of his responsibilities was implementing different option strategies on various equity accounts since 2004. Prior to joining SSRM, McClements was a vice president at Deutsche Asset Management where he was a derivative, program and FX trader. From 1998 to 2001, he was also a portfolio manager for the ProEquity Fund Series.

Tony DeSpirito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "

Christopher Accettella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Christopher M. Accettella, Director since 2008, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008,is a member of the Fundamental Equity platform within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He is a trader responsible for executing equity derivatives and options trades. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2005, Mr. Accettella was an institutional sales trader with American Technology Research. From 2001 to 2003, he was with Deutsche Asset Management where he was responsible for derivatives and program trading. Prior to that, he was a senior associate in the Pacific Basin Equity Group at Scudder Investments Singapore Limited. Mr. Accettella began his investment career in 1997 as a portfolio analyst in the European Equity group of Scudder Kemper Investments, Inc. Mr. Accettella earned a BA degree in economics and Asian studies from Colgate University in 1997.

Tom Pierce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2017; Research Analyst at Sierra Global Management from 2012 to 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

