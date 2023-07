The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign mid-capitalization companies, principally common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that are traded on major U.S. exchanges. Although the Fund principally invests in U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in equity securities (consisting of common stocks, ordinary shares and ADRs) of foreign companies. The Fund defines mid-capitalization companies as those companies with a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index at the time of investment.

When analyzing equity securities to be purchased by the Fund, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (the “Advisor”) emphasizes a company’s growth prospects. The Fund’s investments are selected using a variety of both quantitative techniques and fundamental research in seeking to maximize the Fund’s expected return while controlling risk.

The Fund seeks a portfolio comprised of companies which reflect “PRIME” growth factors. These factors are analyzed as part of the Advisor’s investment process and are represented in the following ways:

• Durable P rofitability. Companies with attractive margins and favorable margin trends can drive superior earnings growth.

• Sustainable R evenue Growth. Solid barriers to entry, favorable pricing and demonstrated product/service track record can aid top-line prospects.

• Favorable I ndustry dynamics.

• M anagement strength and integrity is a critical element of a high quality company. Growth, profitability and shareholder returns provide insight into management effectiveness. The Advisor seeks companies with management that position their company’s balance sheet to be a source of strength.

• Understanding market E xpectations of a company is important in assessing risk/return opportunities.

The Advisor believes an analysis of these PRIME factors yields insights to the competitive strength of a business model.

The Advisor applies the following strategies when purchasing securities for the Fund’s portfolio:

• Intentionally avoiding short-term trading strategies and rapid shifts in industry positions.

• Setting sector limits at the greater of 30% of the Fund’s total assets or double the weighting of the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index in any one sector, as defined by such index.

• Typically holding the securities of fewer than 60 companies with exposure to at least 20 industries.

• Seeking securities whose growth prospects, in the Advisor’s opinion, are not reflected in their current stock prices.

• Limiting the size of any one new position. No security will represent more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase.

• Leveraging key tools, such as the Advisor’s proprietary tier-board, which provides a visual representation of portfolio positions and enables discussion on relative weights of underlying positions.

The Advisor may sell a security due to achievement of valuation targets, significant change in the initial investment premise or fundamental deterioration.