Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.62
$10 M
1.86%
$0.16
4.52%
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 4.52%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 147.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.62
$10 M
1.86%
$0.16
4.52%
|Period
|BLZAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|56.19%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|68.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLZAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|47.41%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|79.41%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BLZAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|54.16%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|63.51%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLZAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|47.41%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|79.41%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|BLZAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLZAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10 M
|717 K
|102 B
|91.30%
|Number of Holdings
|246
|10
|6734
|24.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.12 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|92.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.11%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|60.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLZAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.52%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|59.62%
|Cash
|3.47%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|33.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|74.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|70.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|69.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|73.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLZAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.32%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|38.03%
|Financial Services
|22.53%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|46.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.05%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|66.11%
|Basic Materials
|8.87%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|40.23%
|Communication Services
|7.79%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|63.91%
|Utilities
|5.48%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|4.27%
|Energy
|5.20%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|32.99%
|Healthcare
|5.14%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|31.44%
|Industrials
|4.45%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|74.90%
|Consumer Defense
|3.61%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|83.31%
|Real Estate
|1.57%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|51.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLZAX % Rank
|Non US
|96.47%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|42.23%
|US
|0.05%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|71.37%
|BLZAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.52%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|3.86%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|38.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.65%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|31.43%
|BLZAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|74.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BLZAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BLZAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|147.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|96.34%
|BLZAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLZAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.86%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|24.04%
|BLZAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BLZAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLZAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.31%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|65.65%
|BLZAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Principal of BGI from 2007 to 2009; Associate of BGI from 2002 to 2007;
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2020
1.78
1.8%
Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...