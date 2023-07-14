The Fund uses a dynamic asset allocation strategy in an effort to generate returns while also seeking to preserve capital during prolonged market downtrends by allocating across a portfolio of broadly diversified global asset classes. Generally during favorable market environments the Fund will have a higher equity allocation, while during unfavorable market conditions the Fund will lower equity allocations and have higher fixed income allocations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek growth through capital appreciation by investing in individual securities and shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively “Portfolio Funds”). The Fund will also utilize futures contracts as a volatility hedge and to gain exposure to certain asset classes as noted below. The Fund will invest in the following asset classes, and will typically hold either a collection of individual securities, a single Portfolio Fund, futures contracts or a blend of the three in order to represent each asset class:

● U.S. Equity

● Foreign Developed Equity

● Emerging Market Equity

● Real Estate

● US Bonds

● Global Bonds

● Inflation-Protected Bonds (“TIPS”)

● Commodities

Investments within these asset classes are selected based on the quantitative algorithms and proprietary calculations of price trends developed by Blueprint Investments Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). Each asset class within the portfolio will then be weighted, and the Sub-Adviser will shift such weightings based on proprietary calculations of price trends, which are the direction and momentum of the prices of securities in those asset classes. The Sub-Adviser will review these price trends over four timeframes – 10, 50, 100, and 200 days – in order to complete its calculations to adjust the weightings of each asset class. Under normal market conditions, each asset class will be represented in the portfolio at all times. The type of commodities the Fund intends to invest in are precious metals, energy, food and fiber.

The Fund defines emerging market securities as those that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in any country included in the Morningstar Emerging Market Index. “TIPS” are treasury bonds that are indexed to inflation such that the principal value of such TIPS is recalculated as the consumer price index rises. The Fund will invest in futures contracts, foreign currency future contracts, call or put options on equity index futures contracts, forwards, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and managed futures investments. The Adviser selects these investments on the basis of liquidity, volatility, and when the Adviser believes such investments will provide a more efficient representation of an asset class in which the Fund seeks exposure. “Managed Futures” are investments in which a portfolio of futures contracts are actively managed by professionals.

The Fund may hold equity securities, either directly or indirectly, of all capitalizations, and may indirectly hold fixed-income securities of all credit qualities.

The Fund will generally seek to maintain an allocation within the Fund’s portfolio of approximately 80% to equity securities and approximately 20% to fixed-income securities, but may shift this allocation depending on market conditions. When appropriate, the Fund may allocate a portion of its equity allocation to commodities. In poor market conditions, such as when the Sub-Adviser perceives a bear market or high volatility, the Fund may begin to shift to a higher percentage of fixed-income securities, and in some conditions the allocation may completely invert to approximately 20% equity securities and approximately 80% in fixed-income securities. The Fund’s derivative investments will be used in an effort to generate further return and/or for hedging purposes.