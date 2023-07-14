Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$80 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.2%
Expense Ratio 6.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 130.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund uses a dynamic asset allocation strategy in an effort to generate returns while also seeking to preserve capital during prolonged market downtrends by allocating across a portfolio of broadly diversified global asset classes. Generally during favorable market environments the Fund will have a higher equity allocation, while during unfavorable market conditions the Fund will lower equity allocations and have higher fixed income allocations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek growth through capital appreciation by investing in individual securities and shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively “Portfolio Funds”). The Fund will also utilize futures contracts as a volatility hedge and to gain exposure to certain asset classes as noted below. The Fund will invest in the following asset classes, and will typically hold either a collection of individual securities, a single Portfolio Fund, futures contracts or a blend of the three in order to represent each asset class:
|●
|U.S. Equity
|●
|Foreign Developed Equity
|●
|Emerging Market Equity
|●
|Real Estate
|●
|US Bonds
|●
|Global Bonds
|●
|Inflation-Protected Bonds (“TIPS”)
|●
|Commodities
Investments within these asset classes are selected based on the quantitative algorithms and proprietary calculations of price trends developed by Blueprint Investments Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). Each asset class within the portfolio will then be weighted, and the Sub-Adviser will shift such weightings based on proprietary calculations of price trends, which are the direction and momentum of the prices of securities in those asset classes. The Sub-Adviser will review these price trends over four timeframes – 10, 50, 100, and 200 days – in order to complete its calculations to adjust the weightings of each asset class. Under normal market conditions, each asset class will be represented in the portfolio at all times. The type of commodities the Fund intends to invest in are precious metals, energy, food and fiber.
The Fund defines emerging market securities as those that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in any country included in the Morningstar Emerging Market Index. “TIPS” are treasury bonds that are indexed to inflation such that the principal value of such TIPS is recalculated as the consumer price index rises. The Fund will invest in futures contracts, foreign currency future contracts, call or put options on equity index futures contracts, forwards, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and managed futures investments. The Adviser selects these investments on the basis of liquidity, volatility, and when the Adviser believes such investments will provide a more efficient representation of an asset class in which the Fund seeks exposure. “Managed Futures” are investments in which a portfolio of futures contracts are actively managed by professionals.
The Fund may hold equity securities, either directly or indirectly, of all capitalizations, and may indirectly hold fixed-income securities of all credit qualities.
The Fund will generally seek to maintain an allocation within the Fund’s portfolio of approximately 80% to equity securities and approximately 20% to fixed-income securities, but may shift this allocation depending on market conditions. When appropriate, the Fund may allocate a portion of its equity allocation to commodities. In poor market conditions, such as when the Sub-Adviser perceives a bear market or high volatility, the Fund may begin to shift to a higher percentage of fixed-income securities, and in some conditions the allocation may completely invert to approximately 20% equity securities and approximately 80% in fixed-income securities. The Fund’s derivative investments will be used in an effort to generate further return and/or for hedging purposes.
|Period
|BLUPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|59.87%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|28.54%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BLUPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|4.21%
|2021
|7.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|BLUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLUPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|80 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|81.64%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|2
|10961
|64.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.6 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|71.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.16%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|31.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLUPX % Rank
|Stocks
|66.46%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|41.13%
|Cash
|17.41%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|11.48%
|Bonds
|12.03%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|80.58%
|Other
|3.12%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|24.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.98%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|23.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|72.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLUPX % Rank
|Technology
|25.26%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|3.18%
|Financial Services
|17.06%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|31.42%
|Healthcare
|12.19%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|39.92%
|Consumer Defense
|9.38%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|17.83%
|Real Estate
|8.28%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|33.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.43%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|61.78%
|Communication Services
|6.17%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|60.51%
|Energy
|6.02%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|37.15%
|Industrials
|5.31%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|92.78%
|Basic Materials
|2.84%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|89.38%
|Utilities
|1.07%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|87.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLUPX % Rank
|US
|55.66%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|1.25%
|Non US
|10.80%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|91.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLUPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|60.61%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|10.65%
|Corporate
|22.18%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|54.49%
|Government
|12.56%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|70.98%
|Securitized
|4.63%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|52.40%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|34.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|55.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BLUPX % Rank
|US
|8.39%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|72.86%
|Non US
|3.64%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|63.67%
|BLUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.96%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|20.46%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|93.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|BLUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|BLUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BLUPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|130.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|N/A
|BLUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLUPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|24.95%
|BLUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BLUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BLUPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|95.21%
|BLUPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
"Mr. Robinson is a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management which he established with Mr. Brandon Langley in 2006. Jointly with Mr. Langley he created the analytical processes employed by Robinson-Langley Capital Management which are the foundation to their trading strategy. He also plays an active role in the implementation of that strategy and its evolution on a daily basis. In addition, Mr. Robinson is responsible for oversight of all front and middle office operations. Before the founding of RL Capital, he held the position of equity research analyst for Prudential Equity Group. Prior to joining Prudential Equity Group, Mr. Robinson has held positions as trader and market maker in the equity markets at Bear Wagner Specialists. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2003, earning a BS degree in both Finance and Economics. "
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Brandon Langley is a founding partner and the developer of the Blueprint Tactical Strategies. He is responsible for creation of the proprietary testing platform used to evaluate and maintain performance of the strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the process that identifies changing market conditions, selects the appropriate portfolio allocations and ensures proper balance in the strategies’ targeted risk/reward profile. Prior to Blueprint, Brandon was a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management where he has provided similar contributions for the company’s futures trading operation. In addition to ten years of experience creating and maintaining trend-based investment strategies, Brandon has served as Risk Manager for Wells Fargo’s automotive lending division, Wells Fargo Dealer Services. Brandon graduated in 2004 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro earning a Master’s Degree in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
