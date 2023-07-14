Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Blueprint Adaptive Growth Allocation Fund

mutual fund
BLUPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.07 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (BLUPX) Primary Inst (BLUIX)
BLUPX (Mutual Fund)

Blueprint Adaptive Growth Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.07 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (BLUPX) Primary Inst (BLUIX)
BLUPX (Mutual Fund)

Blueprint Adaptive Growth Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.07 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (BLUPX) Primary Inst (BLUIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Blueprint Adaptive Growth Allocation Fund

BLUPX | Fund

$12.07

$80 M

0.30%

$0.04

6.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$80 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 130.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Blueprint Adaptive Growth Allocation Fund

BLUPX | Fund

$12.07

$80 M

0.30%

$0.04

6.96%

BLUPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Blueprint Adaptive Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Blueprint Fund Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Robinson

Fund Description

The Fund uses a dynamic asset allocation strategy in an effort to generate returns while also seeking to preserve capital during prolonged market downtrends by allocating across a portfolio of broadly diversified global asset classes. Generally during favorable market environments the Fund will have a higher equity allocation, while during unfavorable market conditions the Fund will lower equity allocations and have higher fixed income allocations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek growth through capital appreciation by investing in individual securities and shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively “Portfolio Funds”). The Fund will also utilize futures contracts as a volatility hedge and to gain exposure to certain asset classes as noted below. The Fund will invest in the following asset classes, and will typically hold either a collection of individual securities, a single Portfolio Fund, futures contracts or a blend of the three in order to represent each asset class:

U.S. Equity
Foreign Developed Equity
Emerging Market Equity
Real Estate
US Bonds
Global Bonds
Inflation-Protected Bonds (“TIPS”)
Commodities

Investments within these asset classes are selected based on the quantitative algorithms and proprietary calculations of price trends developed by Blueprint Investments Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”). Each asset class within the portfolio will then be weighted, and the Sub-Adviser will shift such weightings based on proprietary calculations of price trends, which are the direction and momentum of the prices of securities in those asset classes. The Sub-Adviser will review these price trends over four timeframes – 10, 50, 100, and 200 days – in order to complete its calculations to adjust the weightings of each asset class. Under normal market conditions, each asset class will be represented in the portfolio at all times. The type of commodities the Fund intends to invest in are precious metals, energy, food and fiber.

The Fund defines emerging market securities as those that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in any country included in the Morningstar Emerging Market Index. “TIPS” are treasury bonds that are indexed to inflation such that the principal value of such TIPS is recalculated as the consumer price index rises. The Fund will invest in futures contracts, foreign currency future contracts, call or put options on equity index futures contracts, forwards, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and managed futures investments. The Adviser selects these investments on the basis of liquidity, volatility, and when the Adviser believes such investments will provide a more efficient representation of an asset class in which the Fund seeks exposure. “Managed Futures” are investments in which a portfolio of futures contracts are actively managed by professionals.

The Fund may hold equity securities, either directly or indirectly, of all capitalizations, and may indirectly hold fixed-income securities of all credit qualities.

The Fund will generally seek to maintain an allocation within the Fund’s portfolio of approximately 80% to equity securities and approximately 20% to fixed-income securities, but may shift this allocation depending on market conditions. When appropriate, the Fund may allocate a portion of its equity allocation to commodities. In poor market conditions, such as when the Sub-Adviser perceives a bear market or high volatility, the Fund may begin to shift to a higher percentage of fixed-income securities, and in some conditions the allocation may completely invert to approximately 20% equity securities and approximately 80% in fixed-income securities. The Fund’s derivative investments will be used in an effort to generate further return and/or for hedging purposes.

Read More

BLUPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -23.7% 16.4% 59.87%
1 Yr 3.0% -8.9% 48.3% 28.54%
3 Yr 3.8%* -2.2% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -40.8% 20.6% 4.21%
2021 7.2% -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -23.7% 16.4% 58.58%
1 Yr 3.0% -12.8% 48.3% 26.48%
3 Yr 3.8%* -3.4% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -40.8% 20.6% 4.21%
2021 7.2% -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BLUPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLUPX Category Low Category High BLUPX % Rank
Net Assets 80 M 1.12 M 110 B 81.64%
Number of Holdings 128 2 10961 64.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.6 M -31.7 M 22 B 71.61%
Weighting of Top 10 48.16% 10.8% 100.0% 31.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.09%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 4.32%
  3. First American Government Obligs X 4.32%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.69%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLUPX % Rank
Stocks 		66.46% -45.72% 98.42% 41.13%
Cash 		17.41% -97.12% 185.58% 11.48%
Bonds 		12.03% -39.76% 93.84% 80.58%
Other 		3.12% -1.25% 197.12% 24.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.98% 0.00% 25.49% 23.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 72.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLUPX % Rank
Technology 		25.26% 0.00% 39.48% 3.18%
Financial Services 		17.06% 0.00% 30.34% 31.42%
Healthcare 		12.19% 0.00% 30.30% 39.92%
Consumer Defense 		9.38% 0.00% 31.85% 17.83%
Real Estate 		8.28% 0.00% 90.14% 33.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.43% 0.00% 20.84% 61.78%
Communication Services 		6.17% 0.00% 28.59% 60.51%
Energy 		6.02% 0.00% 38.61% 37.15%
Industrials 		5.31% 0.09% 32.39% 92.78%
Basic Materials 		2.84% 0.00% 60.23% 89.38%
Utilities 		1.07% 0.00% 40.29% 87.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLUPX % Rank
US 		55.66% -4.82% 95.75% 1.25%
Non US 		10.80% -46.69% 57.06% 91.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLUPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		60.61% 0.10% 100.00% 10.65%
Corporate 		22.18% 0.00% 99.90% 54.49%
Government 		12.56% 0.00% 98.64% 70.98%
Securitized 		4.63% 0.00% 83.28% 52.40%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 31.28% 34.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 55.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLUPX % Rank
US 		8.39% -177.12% 87.76% 72.86%
Non US 		3.64% -39.00% 137.36% 63.67%

BLUPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.96% 0.16% 2.71% 20.46%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.70% 93.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 20.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

BLUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

BLUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 130.00% 0.00% 441.00% N/A

BLUPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLUPX Category Low Category High BLUPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 10.92% 24.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLUPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLUPX Category Low Category High BLUPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -5.20% 6.33% 95.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLUPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLUPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

"Mr. Robinson is a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management which he established with Mr. Brandon Langley in 2006. Jointly with Mr. Langley he created the analytical processes employed by Robinson-Langley Capital Management which are the foundation to their trading strategy. He also plays an active role in the implementation of that strategy and its evolution on a daily basis. In addition, Mr. Robinson is responsible for oversight of all front and middle office operations. Before the founding of RL Capital, he held the position of equity research analyst for Prudential Equity Group. Prior to joining Prudential Equity Group, Mr. Robinson has held positions as trader and market maker in the equity markets at Bear Wagner Specialists. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2003, earning a BS degree in both Finance and Economics. "

Brandon Langley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Brandon Langley is a founding partner and the developer of the Blueprint Tactical Strategies. He is responsible for creation of the proprietary testing platform used to evaluate and maintain performance of the strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the process that identifies changing market conditions, selects the appropriate portfolio allocations and ensures proper balance in the strategies’ targeted risk/reward profile. Prior to Blueprint, Brandon was a founding partner of Robinson-Langley Capital Management where he has provided similar contributions for the company’s futures trading operation. In addition to ten years of experience creating and maintaining trend-based investment strategies, Brandon has served as Risk Manager for Wells Fargo’s automotive lending division, Wells Fargo Dealer Services. Brandon graduated in 2004 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro earning a Master’s Degree in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×