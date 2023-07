The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other securities in the real estate industry. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing, as a principal strategy, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in publicly traded equity securities of real estate companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange, throughout the world, including the United States (the “80% Policy”). As part of the 80% Policy, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) will be invested in publicly traded securities of real estate companies whose primary operations or principal trading market is in a foreign market, and that are not subject to the requirements of the U.S. securities laws, markets and accounting requirements (“Foreign Securities”), and the Fund will maintain exposure to securities of real estate companies in the United States and in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund considers an issuer’s “primary operations” to be in a foreign market if the issuer (i) is organized under the laws of that country, or (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located within that country. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, including obligations of the U.S. Government, floating rate loans, money-market instruments, and below-investment grade rated securities (“junk bonds”), as described in this Prospectus. As part of the 20% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) that may be invested in fixed income securities, up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) may be invested in below investment grade (“junk”) fixed income securities, of which 5% may be invested in fixed income securities rated “CCC” or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or “Caa” or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or non-rated securities of comparable quality. The Fund, however, may not invest in securities that are in default at the time of initial investment.

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.

The Fund defines a real estate company as any company that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues from the ownership, operation, development, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate and similar activities, or (ii) invests at least 50% of its assets in such real estate.

For purposes of selecting investments, the Fund defines the real estate industry broadly. It includes, but is not limited to, the following: