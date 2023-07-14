Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.