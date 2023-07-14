The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks, as well as fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include domestic and foreign mutual funds, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and unit investment trusts. The Fund may invest in index funds and index-based investments.

The Fund may also invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully-invested position in equity securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% of its net assets invested in equity securities or underlying funds investing in equity securities. For the equity portion of the portfolio, the Fund may select growth- or value-oriented investments (including specific sectors), without limitation to market capitalization range or geographic region including investments in emerging markets. The Fund will also have a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% of its net assets invested in fixed income securities. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Fund may invest in securities of governments throughout the world (including the United States and emerging markets), their agencies and instrumentalities, cash equivalents, income-producing securities including domestic and foreign investment grade and below investment grade bonds, structured instruments (debt securities issued by agencies of the U.S. Government (such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac), corporations and other business entities whose interest and/or principal payments are indexed to certain specific foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, or one or more other reference indices or obligations), asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, money market funds, repurchase agreements, and derivatives, such as futures contracts, options, and swaps. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, and of any credit rating (including unrated securities). In addition, for the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Fund may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities, commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds.” The Fund may also invest in fixed income investment companies that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investments trusts.

Within the equity portion of the strategy, the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions, by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis, in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance. Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics.

● Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income; ● Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet; ● Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and ● Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.

Within the fixed income portion of the strategy, the Adviser uses a combination of quantitative models that seek to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each fixed income market segment based upon economic, market, currency and technical data, and the Adviser’s own assessment of economic and market conditions, to create an optimal allocation of the Fund’s assets among various segments of the fixed income market. After sector allocations are made, the Adviser uses a combination of traditional due diligence, and performance analysis to identify investments for the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund utilizes several defensive tactics to reduce or eliminate its position in common stocks and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to reduce the risk of loss when the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards. Consistent with its Principal Investment Strategies, the Fund may shift equity holdings to fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities.

The Fund may invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, including domestic or international stock index futures or options and option spreads on index future contracts. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on an index, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in equity market value. The use of these techniques may not protect against market declines and may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains, particularly in volatile market conditions.

The Fund addresses asset allocation decisions by adjusting the mix of stocks, bonds and cash in the Fund, within the parameters described above. When the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards, the Fund will reduce its position in underlying equity securities and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to minimize the risk of loss of capital. The Fund may also reduce its equity exposure by selling short stock index futures contracts. The Fund’s goal is to minimize losses during high-risk market environments and to provide attractive returns during low-risk markets.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.