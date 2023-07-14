The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”). Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly invests in U.S. equity securities across all market capitalization ranges and all investment styles, fixed income securities of various types, and select foreign (including emerging market) securities. The Fund tactically allocates its assets among these asset classes in response to market conditions or to seek to capitalize on investment opportunities. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which an underlying fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, and other instruments with similar characteristics.

Currently, the underlying funds invest in fixed income securities consisting principally of high-yield debt securities, investment grade debt securities, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, U.S. Government securities, convertible securities, bank loans, inflation-linked investments, and cash equivalents. Certain of the underlying funds may invest up to 100% of their assets in fixed income securities that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds).

Securities of foreign companies include emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts, and may be traded on a U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchange and may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in any type of derivative as part of its investment strategies or for risk management purposes. Currently, the Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. To the extent that the Fund invests directly in derivatives, the Fund intends to do so primarily for non-hedging purposes. The market value of the Fund’s directly held positions in derivatives, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund currently expects, however, that under normal conditions the market value of such instruments, determined at the time of the most recent position

established, will not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets. These percentage limitations exclude Fund assets indirectly invested in derivatives through the underlying funds.

The Fund’s portfolio management team tactically allocates the Fund’s assets among the underlying funds based on market conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory developments, among other considerations. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell or reallocate its investments among the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets, increase cash, or satisfy redemption requests, among others. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.