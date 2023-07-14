Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Balanced Opportunity Fund

BLAVX | Fund

$10.57

$2.32 B

3.37%

$0.36

0.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$2.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

85.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BLAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Balanced Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Giulio Martini

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”). Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly invests in U.S. equity securities across all market capitalization ranges and all investment styles, fixed income securities of various types, and select foreign (including emerging market) securities. The Fund tactically allocates its assets among these asset classes in response to market conditions or to seek to capitalize on investment opportunities. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which an underlying fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, and other instruments with similar characteristics.

Currently, the underlying funds invest in fixed income securities consisting principally of high-yield debt securities, investment grade debt securities, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, U.S. Government securities, convertible securities, bank loans, inflation-linked investments, and cash equivalents. Certain of the underlying funds may invest up to 100% of their assets in fixed income securities that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds).

Securities of foreign companies include emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts, and may be traded on a U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchange and may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in any type of derivative as part of its investment strategies or for risk management purposes. Currently, the Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. To the extent that the Fund invests directly in derivatives, the Fund intends to do so primarily for non-hedging purposes. The market value of the Fund’s directly held positions in derivatives, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund currently expects, however, that under normal conditions the market value of such instruments, determined at the time of the most recent position

established, will not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets. These percentage limitations exclude Fund assets indirectly invested in derivatives through the underlying funds.

The Fund’s portfolio management team tactically allocates the Fund’s assets among the underlying funds based on market conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory developments, among other considerations. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell or reallocate its investments among the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets, increase cash, or satisfy redemption requests, among others. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

BLAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -8.3% 18.1% 76.53%
1 Yr 6.2% -13.3% 143.9% 30.53%
3 Yr -3.4%* -8.0% 25.9% 87.17%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 74.66%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 45.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -34.7% 92.4% 41.46%
2021 -3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 97.70%
2020 4.0% -7.5% 11.8% 11.45%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 23.74%
2018 -3.2% -12.6% 0.0% 83.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BLAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -11.9% 18.1% 76.12%
1 Yr 6.2% -13.3% 143.9% 30.18%
3 Yr -3.4%* -8.0% 25.9% 87.22%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.7% 24.3% 64.73%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 42.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BLAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -34.7% 92.4% 41.46%
2021 -3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 97.70%
2020 4.0% -7.5% 11.8% 11.45%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 20.70%
2018 -1.8% -12.6% 0.2% 54.39%

NAV & Total Return History

BLAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BLAVX Category Low Category High BLAVX % Rank
Net Assets 2.32 B 658 K 207 B 26.50%
Number of Holdings 23 2 15351 72.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.99 B 660 K 48.5 B 19.51%
Weighting of Top 10 85.35% 8.4% 105.0% 20.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lord Abbett Focused Large Cap Value I 20.54%
  2. Lord Abbett High Yield I 14.39%
  3. Lord Abbett International Value I 8.91%
  4. Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond I 7.46%
  5. Lord Abbett Growth Leaders I 6.84%
  6. Lord Abbett Fundamental Equity I 6.05%
  7. Lord Abbett Durable Growth I 5.90%
  8. Lord Abbett Inflation Focused I 5.79%
  9. Lord Abbett Floating Rate I 5.11%
  10. Lord Abbett Growth Opportunities I 4.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BLAVX % Rank
Stocks 		58.43% 0.00% 99.40% 56.07%
Bonds 		37.81% 0.00% 116.75% 28.92%
Convertible Bonds 		1.94% 0.00% 23.84% 9.41%
Cash 		1.67% -16.75% 81.51% 78.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 27.92% 42.97%
Other 		0.03% -2.51% 25.19% 50.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLAVX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.81% 0.00% 38.77% 13.68%
Technology 		17.46% 0.00% 44.21% 64.30%
Healthcare 		14.43% 0.00% 29.35% 33.38%
Industrials 		11.86% 0.00% 24.37% 25.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.40% 0.00% 19.36% 57.05%
Energy 		7.60% 0.00% 85.65% 16.01%
Communication Services 		7.19% 0.00% 23.67% 49.38%
Consumer Defense 		5.91% 0.00% 19.93% 72.91%
Basic Materials 		4.58% 0.00% 33.35% 37.07%
Utilities 		2.26% 0.00% 99.55% 75.65%
Real Estate 		1.50% 0.00% 65.01% 85.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLAVX % Rank
US 		43.85% -1.65% 98.67% 60.85%
Non US 		14.58% 0.00% 37.06% 38.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLAVX % Rank
Corporate 		69.03% 0.00% 98.21% 9.28%
Securitized 		14.47% 0.00% 92.13% 54.98%
Government 		12.33% 0.00% 97.26% 81.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.03% 0.14% 100.00% 89.50%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 24.80% 53.07%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 31.93% 32.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BLAVX % Rank
US 		26.45% 0.00% 62.18% 65.21%
Non US 		11.36% 0.00% 84.73% 6.28%

BLAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BLAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.17% 0.01% 17.63% 91.35%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.83% 25.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.83% 10.53%

Sales Fees

BLAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BLAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BLAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 343.00% 58.09%

BLAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BLAVX Category Low Category High BLAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.37% 0.00% 8.35% 17.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BLAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BLAVX Category Low Category High BLAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.88% -2.34% 19.41% 16.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BLAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BLAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Giulio Martini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Martini is chief investment officer-currency & quantitative strategies of AllianceBernstein with which he has been associated since prior to 2001. Previously, he was named chief international economist and portfolio manager on the international and global value equities team in 1992. He also served as a senior economist since joining Bernstein in 1985. Prior to AllianceBernstein, he conducted economic research and taught at the Institute of Employment Policy at Boston University for three years.

Robert Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Robert A. Lee is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the Lord Abbett & Company. Mr. Lee joined Lord Abbett in 1997 and was named Partner in 2002. His prior experience includes: Portfolio Manager and Vice President at ARM Capital Advisors; Assistant Portfolio Manager and Assistant Vice President at Kidder Peabody Asset Management; and Fixed Income Research Analyst at The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Lee received a BS from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the investment business since 1991.

Jeffrey Herzog

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Jeffrey O. Herzog joined Lord Abbett in 2013. Mr. Herzog was formerly Senior Economist at Oxford Economics from 2012 to 2013 and Senior Economist at BBVA Compass from 2009 to 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

