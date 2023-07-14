The International Sustainable Leaders Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of seeking long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities of foreign companies that the Adviser deems to have sound and improving prospects and which demonstrate that they are current or emerging sustainable leaders through their management of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks and opportunities in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment strategies, the Adviser invests in quality companies and is an active, engaged owner and takes into consideration a company’s management of ESG risks and opportunities and the company’s ESG performance. The Adviser evaluates every company against quality criteria and builds conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The Adviser’s stock analysts work closely with dedicated ESG specialists who sit within each regional investment team and provide industry-leading expertise and insight at the company level. When investing, the Adviser seeks to understand what’s changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced in or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser seeks to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.

The Adviser will assign each company a proprietary overall quality rating and also an ESG-quality rating ranging from 1 to 5 (1 indicating leaders and 5 indicating laggards) – enabling the Fund’s investment team to identify current and emerging sustainable leaders. Companies eligible for investment by the Fund must be rated 3 or better by the Adviser on both the overall quality rating and ESG-quality rating.

The overall quality assessment covers five key factors: (1) durability of the business model, (2) the attractiveness of the industry, (3) the strength of financials, (4) the capability of management, and (5) assessment of the company’s ESG credentials. In the ESG-quality filter, the Adviser evaluates the ownership structures and governance and quality of the companies as well as potential environmental and social risks and opportunities that the companies may face. The Adviser’s sustainability criteria are based on a proprietary scoring methodology, which includes an assessment of how a company manages its most material ESG risks and opportunities and the Adviser’s subjective judgment as to which companies are current or emerging sustainable leaders.

Examples of areas under scope when assessing a company’s ESG quality include the following:

● Board Diversity ● Capital Allocation ● Capital Return ● Carbon Emissions ● Climate Risks ● Corporate Governance ● Corporate Strategy ● Cyber Security ● Deforestation ● Diversity Issues ● Employee Safety ● ESG Disclosures

● Human Rights ● Labor Management ● Market Communication ● Remuneration ● Succession Planning ● Waste Management ● Water Management

In carrying out its assessments of ESG quality, the Adviser’s equity analysts incorporate internal data sources, including a proprietary quantitative house score, external sources (e.g., MSCI reports), thematic expertise from the Adviser’s central ESG team and regional expertise from the Adviser’s on-desk ESG analysts. The Adviser relies heavily on its own in-depth research and analysis over third party ESG ratings.

Binary exclusions are also applied to exclude a defined list of unacceptable activities. Based on MSCI business involvement screening research, the Fund will seek to not invest in companies that have:

● failed to uphold one or more principles of the UN Global Compact; ● an industry tie to (including companies that provide support systems and services, as well as those with direct (i.e., owners and producers) and indirect (i.e., parents and subsidiaries) involvement in) controversial weapons (cluster munitions, landmines, biological / chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, and/or non-detectable fragments); ● a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the manufacture or sale of conventional weapons or weapons systems; ● a revenue contribution of 10% or more from tobacco or are tobacco manufacturers; ● a revenue contribution of 10% or more from the extraction of unconventional oil and gas (including oil sands, oil shale (kerogen-rich deposits), shale gas, shale oil, coal seam gas, and coal bed methane and excluding conventional oil and gas productions); or ● a revenue contribution from thermal coal extraction.

The Fund will measure compliance with its principal investment strategies at the time of investment except that compliance with binary exclusions is tested as frequently as MSCI data is updated, which is currently quarterly. If a company no longer meets the Adviser’s ESG criteria, the Adviser intends, but is not required, to sell such security.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the International Sustainable Leaders Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by companies that are located in, or that derive a majority of their earnings or revenue from, a number of countries around the world other than the U.S. that the Adviser considers to be current or emerging sustainable leaders in accordance with the Adviser’s criteria. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, a company is considered to be outside the U.S. if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in, a country outside the U.S.; ● the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or ● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.

Under normal circumstances, a number of countries around the world will be represented in the Fund’s portfolio, some of which may be considered to be emerging market countries. At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of the foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector.