Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.8%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 98.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Global High Income Fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing primarily in high income producing instruments, rated at the time of purchase below “BBB–” by Standard & Poor’s Rating Service (“S&P”), or below “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or below a comparable rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated bonds determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in securities rated in the lowest ratings category or in default (i.e., “junk bonds”). Although the Fund typically invests in high income debt securities, the Fund may also invest in investment grade debt.
The Fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of high income producing securities. The strategy is primarily directed toward U.S. Dollar denominated debt rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) and the Fund ordinarily invests at least 60% of its net assets in U.S. Dollar denominated securities. However, the Fund may purchase securities denominated in foreign currencies.
The Adviser examines the material risks of an investment across a spectrum of considerations including financial metrics, regional and national conditions, industry specific factors and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks. ESG considerations are fully integrated across all asset classes. Although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and assesses how these issues are managed and mitigated as well as the opportunities they might create for the issuer. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of issuers that are expected to exhibit stable to improving credit characteristics based on industry trends, company positioning, and management strategy, taking into account the potential positive impact of any restructurings or other corporate reorganizations. In addition, the Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities issued by foreign public or private sector entities, including those based in the emerging markets.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of U.S. or foreign corporate issuers, the U.S. Government, foreign governments, municipalities, domestic or foreign governmental entities or supranational organizations, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the World Bank). The Fund may purchase both sovereign debt that trades within the country in which it is issued and sovereign debt that is tradable outside of the country of issuance.
The Fund invests in fixed income securities, debt instruments convertible into common stock, preferred stock and swaps.
The Fund invests in financial instruments issued by corporations, banks, governments, government entities and supranational organizations.
The Fund ordinarily invests in no fewer than three different countries outside the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of non-U.S. issuers. However, the Fund may invest a lesser amount of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers when market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered a non-U.S. issuer if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:
|●
|the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in, a country outside the U.S.;
|●
|the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or
|●
|the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. The Fund may invest in restricted securities and private placements including securities issued under Rule 144A and/or Regulation S (“Regulation S Securities”).
The Fund may invest in debt-like instruments (for example, structured notes and equity baskets) that provide exposure to equity markets or indices. The Fund may invest in preferred stocks, asset-backed securities, debt instruments convertible into common stock, income trusts, and swaps. The Fund may invest in bank loans, which include floating and fixed-rate debt securities generally acquired as a participation interest in, or assignment of, a loan originated by a lender or financial institution. The Fund may invest in, enter into, or acquire participation in, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in global equity securities. The Fund may invest in equity warrants, index warrants, covered warrants, interest rate warrants and long term options of, or relating to, international issuers that trade on an exchange or over-the-counter (“OTC”).
To achieve its investment goal, the Fund uses derivatives under certain market conditions. The Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for taking a position or reducing exposure to underlying assets. The Fund expects that derivative instruments will include the purchase and sale of futures contracts, forward contracts, non-deliverable forwards, swaps (including credit default swaps), options (including options on futures and options on swaps), warrants, and structured notes. In complying with the minimum and maximum investment limitations set forth above, the Fund may include investments in derivatives with an underlying asset with economic characteristics similar to the investments included in such limitation.
|Period
|BJBHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|37.28%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|85.67%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|89.98%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|88.49%
|10 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|93.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|BJBHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|88.30%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|90.78%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|40.60%
|2019
|2.0%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|48.12%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|90.66%
|Period
|BJBHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|35.67%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|79.71%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|89.89%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|59.63%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|24.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|BJBHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|87.26%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|90.63%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|40.60%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|17.94%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|21.80%
|BJBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BJBHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|78.62%
|Number of Holdings
|232
|2
|2736
|70.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|75.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.18%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|29.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BJBHX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.07%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|3.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.56%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|15.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|73.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|52.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|42.90%
|Cash
|-4.64%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|96.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BJBHX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.20%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|13.78%
|Government
|1.71%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|14.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.10%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|95.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|36.36%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|53.52%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|20.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BJBHX % Rank
|US
|61.56%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|90.19%
|Non US
|40.51%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|6.88%
|BJBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|24.59%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|76.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|5.17%
|BJBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|83.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BJBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BJBHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|85.20%
|BJBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BJBHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.18%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|74.09%
|BJBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BJBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BJBHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.41%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|49.55%
|BJBHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Ben has more than 13 years' experience in high yield and has been part of the investment team since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Matthew Kence is an Investment Director at abrdn. He is also responsible for covering US high yield Energy companies. Matt joined the company in 2010 from Gannet Welsh & Kotler where he was a Vice President, Credit. Previously, Matt also worked for MFS Investment Management as a high yield analyst. Matt graduated with a BS Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University and received his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Erlend Lochen is Head of North American Fixed Income and Global High Yield at abrdn. Erlend joined the company in 2001 as a Credit Analyst. In 2004, he became the joint fund manager of the Higher Income Fund (Pan European high yield). Erlend relocated to Boston in 2009 and was appointed head of US credit and Global High Yield. Prior to Standard Life Investments, Erlend worked with a number of companies, including Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Barclays Capital and Merrill Lynch. Erlend earned an MSc in industrial Engineering from the Norwegian Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
George Westervelt is Head of U.S. High Yield Research and is one of the Portfolio Managers on the team that manages the Global High Yield strategies. He joined abrdn in 2009 as a Credit Analyst and joined the portfolio management group in 2011. Additionally, George has research coverage responsibilities for the High Yield Electric sector. Prior to joining ASI, George worked at MFS Investment Management in Boston and Citigroup in New York. He earned a BA in English from the University of Vermont and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Arthur is an Investment Director within the Credit team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. In addition to being one of the Portfolio Managers on the Global High Yield strategy, he also manages European High Yield and Multi Asset Credit portfolios. Prior to joining the company, Arthur was at HBOS where he worked in leveraged finance, providing debt and equity funding to Management Buyout transactions. His sector responsibilities include Packaging and Environmental companies within European High Yield. Arthur is a member of the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACA) and holds a Postgraduate Diploma Commerce, Wollongong Australia and BSc Hons Immunology, University of Edinburgh.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
