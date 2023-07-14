The Global High Income Fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing primarily in high income producing instruments, rated at the time of purchase below “BBB–” by Standard & Poor’s Rating Service (“S&P”), or below “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or below a comparable rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated bonds determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in securities rated in the lowest ratings category or in default (i.e., “junk bonds”). Although the Fund typically invests in high income debt securities, the Fund may also invest in investment grade debt.

The Fund normally invests in a diversified portfolio of high income producing securities. The strategy is primarily directed toward U.S. Dollar denominated debt rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) and the Fund ordinarily invests at least 60% of its net assets in U.S. Dollar denominated securities. However, the Fund may purchase securities denominated in foreign currencies.

The Adviser examines the material risks of an investment across a spectrum of considerations including financial metrics, regional and national conditions, industry specific factors and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks. ESG considerations are fully integrated across all asset classes. Although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and assesses how these issues are managed and mitigated as well as the opportunities they might create for the issuer. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of issuers that are expected to exhibit stable to improving credit characteristics based on industry trends, company positioning, and management strategy, taking into account the potential positive impact of any restructurings or other corporate reorganizations. In addition, the Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities issued by foreign public or private sector entities, including those based in the emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of U.S. or foreign corporate issuers, the U.S. Government, foreign governments, municipalities, domestic or foreign governmental entities or supranational organizations, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the World Bank). The Fund may purchase both sovereign debt that trades within the country in which it is issued and sovereign debt that is tradable outside of the country of issuance.

The Fund invests in fixed income securities, debt instruments convertible into common stock, preferred stock and swaps.

The Fund invests in financial instruments issued by corporations, banks, governments, government entities and supranational organizations.

The Fund ordinarily invests in no fewer than three different countries outside the U.S. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of non-U.S. issuers. However, the Fund may invest a lesser amount of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers when market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered a non-U.S. issuer if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in, a country outside the U.S.;

● the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or

● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. The Fund may invest in restricted securities and private placements including securities issued under Rule 144A and/or Regulation S (“Regulation S Securities”).

The Fund may invest in debt-like instruments (for example, structured notes and equity baskets) that provide exposure to equity markets or indices. The Fund may invest in preferred stocks, asset-backed securities, debt instruments convertible into common stock, income trusts, and swaps. The Fund may invest in bank loans, which include floating and fixed-rate debt securities generally acquired as a participation interest in, or assignment of, a loan originated by a lender or financial institution. The Fund may invest in, enter into, or acquire participation in, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in global equity securities. The Fund may invest in equity warrants, index warrants, covered warrants, interest rate warrants and long term options of, or relating to, international issuers that trade on an exchange or over-the-counter (“OTC”).

To achieve its investment goal, the Fund uses derivatives under certain market conditions. The Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for taking a position or reducing exposure to underlying assets. The Fund expects that derivative instruments will include the purchase and sale of futures contracts, forward contracts, non-deliverable forwards, swaps (including credit default swaps), options (including options on futures and options on swaps), warrants, and structured notes. In complying with the minimum and maximum investment limitations set forth above, the Fund may include investments in derivatives with an underlying asset with economic characteristics similar to the investments included in such limitation.