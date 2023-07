Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities the interest of which is exempt from Federal income taxes, that do not subject shareholders to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”), and that have either a bond issuer or a use of proceeds of the bond issuance that satisfies the Fund’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) c riteria. This 80% policy cannot be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may fully subject shareholders to Federal income tax, including the AMT. In addition, all capital gains are subject to Federal and state taxes. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers. The Fund may also invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are related in such a way that an economic, business or political development or change affecting one such security could also affect the other securities (for example, securities whose issuers are located in the same state). Certain of the fixed income securities that the Fund may invest in are often referred to as “labeled bonds.” Labeled bonds include, but are not limited to, “Green Bonds”, “Social Bonds”, “Sustainability Bonds,” or “Sustainability-Linked Bonds”.

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in municipal securities issued by states, U.S. territories, and possessions, U.S. Government securities, general obligation securities and revenue securities, including private activity bonds. Municipal securities include state and local general obligation bonds, essential service revenue issues (principally, water and sewer, transportation, public power, combined utilities and public universities), pre-refunded bonds and municipal leases. The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. Municipal leases are securities that permit government issuers to acquire property and equipment without the security being subject to constitutional and statutory requirements for the issuance of long-term fixed income securities. To enhance yield, the Fund may also invest in selective enterprise revenue and/or private activity issues. The repayment of principal and interest on some of the municipal securities in which the Fund may invest may be guaranteed or insured by a monoline insurance company (a bond insurer) or other financial institution. The Fund also may invest in other investment companies, principally money market funds.

The Adviser determines which securities to purchase by first evaluating whether a security falls within the credit guidelines set for the Fund by reviewing the ratings given by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (an “NRSRO”). Under the credit guidelines, the Fund will hold at least 80% of its total assets in investment grade municipal debt securities, as rated by an NRSRO when purchased, or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The credit guidelines provide that the Fund may also hold up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by an NRSRO or, if not rated, determined to be of equivalent quality by the Adviser. Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” Such lower rated securities and other municipal securities may become illiquid due to events relating to the issuer of the securities, market events, economic conditions or investor perceptions. If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality.

The Adviser then determines the appropriate maturity date and coupon choice after analyzing the current and targeted portfolio structure, and whether or not the issue is fairly priced. Generally, the average weighted effective maturity of the Fund’s portfolio securities will be between 4 and 10 years.

In determining the municipal securities in which the Fund may invest, the Adviser will use a process for researching securities for purchase that is based on intensive credit research and involves extensive due diligence on each issuer, state, municipality and sector relating to a municipal security.

The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Adviser utilizes ESG analysis in connection with the Fund's investments in fixed-income securities. ESG factors are considered systematically through leveraging a repeatable process that strives to minimize risk and capture opportunity. As part of the fundamental research approach, the Adviser has a process to integrate, identify and consider the ESG risks and sustainable opportunities using a proprietary ESG Assessment. The ESG Assessment may be conducted at the sector, issuer or security level. Not every investment will be covered at the issuer or security level. The Fund has access to this research and considers relevant ESG issues. However, at the Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria. The Fund's environmental evaluation considers matters including any one or more of the following factors: clean and renewable energy, climate change and water conservation, efficient mass transit and innovative efficiency solutions. The Fund's social evaluation factors focus on matters including any one or more of the following factors: economic impact, access to affordable healthcare and community health promotion, and access to education opportunities. The Fund's governance evaluation considers matters such as stewardship of debt and capital, and board governance and transparency. The outcomes of the Adviser’s ESG research may result in positive environmental and social impacts. While not a thematic fund in nature, the nature of the Adviser's ESG research considers sustainable investing themes, such as any one or more of responsible water management, accessibility of essential services like healthcare, transportation, education, and climate mitigation.

In addition to the Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Adviser has access to some ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Adviser. The Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team may also engage the issuer or relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decision, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including issuers themselves and third party sources, credit rating agencies, government databases, and news outlets. The Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Adviser’s control.

• The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if:

• Revised economic forecasts or interest rate outlook requires a repositioning of the portfolio;

• The security subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

• A more attractive security is found;

• The Adviser believes that the security has reached its appreciated potential; or

• The investment no longer meets the Fund’s ESG criteria.