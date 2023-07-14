Under normal circumstances, the Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities that satisfy the Fund’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) criteria as well as by also investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies that Brown Advisory Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes are leaders within their industry or country as demonstrated by an ability to deliver high relative return on invested capital over time. This typically can be attributable to, among other things, a strong competitive position and a defendable barrier to entry. These securities also typically use sustainability in a positive way to compound a competitive advantage, and have strong ESG risk management practices. The Fund also will, under normal market conditions: (1) invest at least 80% of its assets outside the United States, or if market conditions are not favorable, at least 70% of its assets outside the United States, and (2) hold securities of issuers located in at least three countries (not including the United States). The Fund determines where a company is located, and thus, whether a company is considered to be located outside the United States by considering whether: (i) it is organized under the laws of or maintains its principal office in a country located outside the United States; (ii) its securities are principally traded on trading markets in countries located outside the United States; (iii) it derives at least 50% of its total revenue or profits from either goods produced or services performed or sales made in countries located outside the United States; or (iv) it has at least 50% of its assets in countries located outside the United States. The Fund’s non-U.S. investments may include equity securities issued by companies that are established or operating in emerging market countries. Emerging market companies for these purposes consist of companies in emerging market countries in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and include, among other countries, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities, such as stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The equity securities in which the Fund may invest will generally be issued by mid- and large capitalization companies. Medium and large market capitalization companies are, according to the Sub-Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase. In addition to those s ecurities, the Fund may also invest in convertible bonds, Rule 144A securities, U.S. Treasury bills, fixed and/or floating rate U.S. Government securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and unlisted securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances.

The Sub-Adviser views ESG factors as relevant to fundamentals and seeks to understand their impact on companies in which the Fund may invest. ESG factors are systematically integrated into the Sub-Adviser’s investment decision-making process. The Sub-

Adviser leverages proprietary ESG research that seeks to understand sustainable opportunities and ESG risks for every security added to the portfolio. However, at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Sub-Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria. The Sub-Adviser also leverages the ESG research and resources of Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”).

When assessing the sustainability profile of a company, the Sub-Adviser seeks companies with emerging or mature sustainable opportunities, defined as companies that use sustainability to improve their financial position. One way that companies may improve their financial position is through what the Sub-Adviser deems to be internal sustainability strategies that lead to one or more Sustainable Business Advantages (such as revenue growth, cost improvements, or enhanced franchise value). The Sub-Adviser believes that these represent three distinct ways that underlying companies can use Sustainable Business Advantages to improve their financial position: (1) Revenue Growth - that is, by offering a product or service that helps customers reduce the cost of doing business – by means of energy usage, water intake, or raw material usage – thus helping to drive productivity and efficiency for their customers; (2) Cost Improvements - which involves maintaining efficient and productive internal operations that help to reduce resource consumption; and (3) Enhanced Franchise Value - which involves using sustainability to improve the overall value of the business franchise through increasing customer loyalty, elevating the brand reputation, and improving employee engagement, retention and recruitment. The Sub-Adviser also seeks companies with low exposure to ESG risks, or that have strong ESG risk management practices in place where ESG risks may be present.

The Sub-Adviser pursues strategic engagement with certain companies and other stakeholders in an effort to enhance due diligence and monitor sustainable opportunities and ESG risks that may impact the investment thesis. Additional monitoring is also undertaken through a quarterly review of certain ESG characteristics of the Fund.

The Fund expects to have low to no exposure to companies that have received international sanctions, do not adhere to certain global norms and conventions, or derive significant direct revenue from controversial weapons or related business activities, tobacco, or fossil fuel extraction. However, the Fund may hold companies which the Sub-Adviser believes are indirectly or insignificantly exposed to these business activities.

In addition to the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Sub-Adviser has access to ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Sub-Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Sub-Adviser with oversight by the Adviser. The Sub-Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team will seek to engage the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decision, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Sub-Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including the companies themselves and third party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Sub-Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Sub-Adviser’s control.

The Sub-Adviser considers each proxy voting proposal related to holdings in the Fund on its own merits and an independent determination is made based on the relevant facts and circumstances, including both fundamental and ESG factors. Proposals regarding environmental, social and governance issues, in general, are supported, especially when they would have a clear and direct positive financial effect on shareholder value and would not be burdensome or impose unnecessary or excessive costs on the issuer.

The Fund may sell its portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities, or in the Sub-Adviser’s view, the sustainability profile of the investment is no longer attractive.

In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and

prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments. A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.