Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
25.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.69 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BISLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|5.11%
|1 Yr
|25.2%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|3.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BISLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|BISLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-16.4%
|19.6%
|5.11%
|1 Yr
|25.2%
|-27.2%
|28.2%
|3.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BISLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|BISLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BISLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.69 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|96.88%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|1
|10801
|93.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.07 M
|0
|34.5 B
|96.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.20%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|12.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BISLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.22%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|26.50%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|69.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|51.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|66.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|46.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|50.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BISLX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.22%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|1.16%
|Financial Services
|22.51%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|7.13%
|Technology
|16.71%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|7.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.23%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|17.61%
|Healthcare
|7.73%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|87.92%
|Communication Services
|6.75%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|36.10%
|Consumer Defense
|5.31%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|92.29%
|Basic Materials
|2.54%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|93.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|92.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|85.30%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|97.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BISLX % Rank
|Non US
|92.31%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|73.89%
|US
|6.91%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|11.27%
|BISLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.02%
|26.51%
|38.06%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|67.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BISLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BISLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|86.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BISLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|BISLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BISLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|76.49%
|BISLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BISLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BISLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|BISLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2022
0.28
0.3%
Priyanka is a portfolio manager within the Global Equity team. Priyanka joined Brown Advisory in June 2015 having formerly worked for Bernstein Research on the sell-side covering European financials. Prior to this, she began her career in 2009 as a buy-side analyst for Phoenix Asset Management Partners focusing on U.K. equities. Priyanka achieved her MBA in 2009 from Columbia Business School where she was a member of the Value Investing Program.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...