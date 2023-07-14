Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$141 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal investments
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of US small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies are those companies within the range of the largest and smallest company in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. However, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in securities outside of this range. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock; equity securities of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"); and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities.
The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures and forward currency agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, futures on indices may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; or to obtain exposure to certain markets.
Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO").
Management process
In selecting securities, the Advisor seeks to invest in companies that possess dominant market positions or franchises, a major technological edge, or a unique competitive advantage. To this end, the Advisor considers earnings revision trends, positive stock price momentum and sales acceleration when selecting securities.
The Fund may invest in emerging growth companies, which are companies that the Advisor expects to experience above-average earnings or cash flow growth or meaningful changes in underlying asset values.
The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.
|YTD
|12.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|67.40%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|67.06%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|64.57%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|50.65%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|56.99%
* Annualized
|2022
|-31.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|62.09%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|70.88%
|2020
|13.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|18.74%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|50.74%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|34.23%
|YTD
|12.0%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|66.22%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|65.20%
|3 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|64.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|49.07%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|31.41%
* Annualized
|2022
|-31.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|62.09%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|71.06%
|2020
|13.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|18.74%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|50.74%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|36.52%
|Net Assets
|141 M
|183 K
|28 B
|78.62%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|6
|1336
|51.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|78.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.51%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|49.75%
|Stocks
|97.31%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|52.69%
|Cash
|2.70%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|41.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|6.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|23.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|3.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|2.69%
|Healthcare
|24.19%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|40.40%
|Technology
|23.52%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|60.10%
|Industrials
|20.40%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|17.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.10%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|39.39%
|Financial Services
|6.47%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|55.22%
|Energy
|3.63%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|32.83%
|Communication Services
|2.75%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|41.41%
|Real Estate
|2.32%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|45.29%
|Consumer Defense
|2.29%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|78.79%
|Basic Materials
|1.33%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|72.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|34.18%
|US
|96.13%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|28.96%
|Non US
|1.18%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|81.14%
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|50.85%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|67.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|37.44%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|74.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|63.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|55.88%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|8.25%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.74%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|50.34%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 1997
24.68
24.7%
David Wabnik is responsible for overseeing and managing the US Small Cap Growth Equity portfolios at UBS Asset Management. David has been a portfolio manager with the firm since 1995. He served as a small cap portfolio manager/senior research analyst with Value Line Asset Management for four years prior to joining the firm. He also served as a tax accountant at Morgan Stanley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2011
10.6
10.6%
Samuel Kim is responsible for managing the US Small Cap Growth Equity portfolios while also providing generalist research coverage. Samuel Kim joined the firm in 2003. Prior to joining the firm, he held portfolio management/analyst responsibilities in the small and micro cap arenas with Blackrock Financial Management for five years. Before his work at Blackrock, he served as a small cap growth analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
