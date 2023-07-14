Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of US small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies are those companies within the range of the largest and smallest company in the Russell 2000 Index at the time of purchase. However, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in securities outside of this range. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock; equity securities of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"); and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter ("OTC") derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures and forward currency agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, futures on indices may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; or to obtain exposure to certain markets.

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO").

Management process

In selecting securities, the Advisor seeks to invest in companies that possess dominant market positions or franchises, a major technological edge, or a unique competitive advantage. To this end, the Advisor considers earnings revision trends, positive stock price momentum and sales acceleration when selecting securities.

The Fund may invest in emerging growth companies, which are companies that the Advisor expects to experience above-average earnings or cash flow growth or meaningful changes in underlying asset values.

The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.