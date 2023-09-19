Daniel McDonagh is Head of Portfolio Management, Europe/UK of Pyrford and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. Daniel joined Pyrford in October 1997 after graduating from Oxford University with a degree in Politics and Economics. He became a CFA® charterholder in 2000. Daniel worked as a research analyst within the European portfolio management team before being promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2003. He was appointed to the position of Head of Europe & U.K. in November 2009.