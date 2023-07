Rajan Rehan, Director of Blackrock, is jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, including setting the Fund's overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. He has 13 years of real estate investment experience, both in private equity and listed securities. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2013, Rajan was a founding and senior member of the Global Real Estate Securities team at Aviva Investors, he was responsible for the U.S. and broader Americas portfolios. Rajan has a first class honours, BSc degree in Economics from the University of Warwick. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.