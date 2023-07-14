div style="margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:calibri;"The Fund is a diversified fund that invests primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. high growth businesses of any market capitalization selected for their capital appreciation potential. BAMCO, Inc. (“BAMCO” or the “Adviser”) may invest in companies in any sector or industry that it believes will benefit from innovations and advances in technology. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. /div