Trending ETFs

Baron Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
BIOPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.55 -0.08 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (BIOPX) Primary Inst (BIOIX) Retirement (BIOUX)
BIOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 42.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Lippert

Fund Description

div style="margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:calibri;"The Fund is a diversified fund that invests primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. high growth businesses of any market capitalization selected for their capital appreciation potential. BAMCO, Inc. (“BAMCO” or the “Adviser”) may invest in companies in any sector or industry that it believes will benefit from innovations and advances in technology. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. /div
Read More

BIOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.2% -41.7% 64.0% 3.37%
1 Yr 29.1% -46.2% 77.9% 4.85%
3 Yr 2.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 37.07%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 9.34%
10 Yr 6.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 28.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.0% -85.9% 81.6% 87.96%
2021 1.6% -31.0% 26.7% 65.77%
2020 20.5% -13.0% 34.8% 2.82%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.48%
2018 0.6% -15.9% 2.0% 2.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.2% -41.7% 64.0% 2.96%
1 Yr 29.1% -46.2% 77.9% 4.35%
3 Yr 2.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 36.86%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 11.62%
10 Yr 11.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 13.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.0% -85.9% 81.6% 87.96%
2021 1.6% -31.0% 26.7% 65.77%
2020 20.5% -13.0% 34.8% 2.82%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.48%
2018 0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 6.86%

NAV & Total Return History

BIOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIOPX Category Low Category High BIOPX % Rank
Net Assets 969 M 189 K 222 B 54.56%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 58.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 623 M -1.37 M 104 B 50.95%
Weighting of Top 10 49.24% 11.4% 116.5% 36.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.91%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.51%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.25%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.50%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.17%
  6. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Class A 3.67%
  7. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 3.17%
  8. Gartner Inc 2.92%
  9. Rivian Automotive, Inc. Series E Preferred Stock 2.86%
  10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. Series E Preferred Stock 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIOPX % Rank
Stocks 		93.74% 50.26% 104.50% 92.50%
Preferred Stocks 		4.41% 0.00% 4.41% 0.25%
Cash 		1.23% -10.83% 49.73% 50.12%
Other 		0.62% -2.66% 17.15% 7.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 60.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 60.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIOPX % Rank
Technology 		48.71% 0.00% 65.70% 4.45%
Communication Services 		16.37% 0.00% 66.40% 10.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.78% 0.00% 62.57% 50.37%
Healthcare 		11.39% 0.00% 39.76% 62.49%
Financial Services 		4.85% 0.00% 43.06% 87.06%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 16.05% 17.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 72.55%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 97.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 81.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 95.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIOPX % Rank
US 		87.77% 34.69% 100.00% 84.17%
Non US 		5.97% 0.00% 54.22% 27.86%

BIOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 20.29% 24.35%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.18%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BIOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.74% 0.00% 316.74% 57.46%

BIOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIOPX Category Low Category High BIOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 66.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIOPX Category Low Category High BIOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -6.13% 1.75% 91.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Lippert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2006

16.25

16.3%

Michael Lippert joined Baron in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2006. In 2020, he was named Head of Technology Research. He has 20 years of research experience. In 2001, he worked at JLF Asset Management as a financial analyst and general counsel. From 1991 to 2001, he worked at Baker & Botts as a trial partner. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in History in 1988 and from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1991.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

