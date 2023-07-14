Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
42.2%
1 yr return
29.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
Net Assets
$969 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.2%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.74%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|3.37%
|1 Yr
|29.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|4.85%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|37.07%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|9.34%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|28.42%
* Annualized
|BIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|969 M
|189 K
|222 B
|54.56%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|3509
|58.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|623 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|50.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.24%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|36.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.74%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|92.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|4.41%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|0.25%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|50.12%
|Other
|0.62%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|7.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|60.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|60.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIOPX % Rank
|Technology
|48.71%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|4.45%
|Communication Services
|16.37%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|10.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.78%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|50.37%
|Healthcare
|11.39%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|62.49%
|Financial Services
|4.85%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|87.06%
|Real Estate
|2.90%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|17.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|72.55%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|97.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|81.86%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|95.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIOPX % Rank
|US
|87.77%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|84.17%
|Non US
|5.97%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|27.86%
|BIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|24.35%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.74%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|57.46%
|BIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|66.04%
|BIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.19%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|91.75%
|BIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 17, 2000
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2006
16.25
16.3%
Michael Lippert joined Baron in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2006. In 2020, he was named Head of Technology Research. He has 20 years of research experience. In 2001, he worked at JLF Asset Management as a financial analyst and general counsel. From 1991 to 2001, he worked at Baker & Botts as a trial partner. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in History in 1988 and from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1991.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
