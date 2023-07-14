Primary Role-Nikhil Uppal is Jointly and primarily responsible for the day‑to‑day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. And he is also a director of BlackRock Inc. since 2014 and Head of Listed Infrastructure; member of BlackRock’s Global Real Asset Securities Group since 2017; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2004 to 2014.