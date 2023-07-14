Home
Trending ETFs

BINKX (Mutual Fund)

BINKX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Infrastructure Sustainable Opportunities Fund

BINKX | Fund

$9.35

$9.99 M

0.66%

$0.06

-

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.99 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BINKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Infrastructure Sustainable Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nikhil Uppal

Fund Description

BINKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BINKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -13.0% 19.7% 3.77%
1 Yr 6.6% -18.2% 38.5% 5.66%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 27.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 14.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BINKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -27.1% -0.5% 89.62%
2021 N/A -15.6% 16.8% N/A
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BINKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -20.0% 10.1% 1.89%
1 Yr 6.6% -22.4% 11.7% 7.55%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 21.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 13.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BINKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -27.1% -0.5% 89.62%
2021 N/A -15.6% 16.8% N/A
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BINKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BINKX Category Low Category High BINKX % Rank
Net Assets 9.99 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 95.28%
Number of Holdings 48 29 233 70.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.72 M 733 K 4.98 B 95.28%
Weighting of Top 10 46.32% 8.2% 63.0% 26.42%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BINKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 86.09% 100.70% 52.83%
Cash 		1.71% -11.28% 13.91% 37.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 41.51%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 54.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 41.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 41.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BINKX % Rank
Utilities 		44.06% 3.71% 96.19% 46.23%
Industrials 		24.09% 0.00% 68.24% 50.00%
Real Estate 		18.02% 0.00% 23.51% 19.81%
Communication Services 		8.35% 0.00% 27.53% 13.21%
Technology 		5.48% 0.00% 25.65% 4.72%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 41.51%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 47.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.46% 95.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 44.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 44.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 54.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BINKX % Rank
Non US 		60.78% 0.00% 99.06% 11.32%
US 		37.52% 0.00% 99.80% 87.74%

BINKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BINKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.30% 20.38% 66.07%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.30% 1.25% 38.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.04% 0.15% 38.24%

Sales Fees

BINKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BINKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BINKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 13.00% 128.00% N/A

BINKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BINKX Category Low Category High BINKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 4.88% 41.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BINKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BINKX Category Low Category High BINKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.39% 4.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BINKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BINKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nikhil Uppal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Primary Role-Nikhil Uppal is Jointly and primarily responsible for the day‑to‑day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. And he is also a director of BlackRock Inc. since 2014 and Head of Listed Infrastructure; member of BlackRock’s Global Real Asset Securities Group since 2017; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2004 to 2014.

Guy MacKenzie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Guy is jointly and primarily responsible for the day‑to‑day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund and also Director of BlackRock, Inc. and member of BlackRock’s Global Real Asset Securities Group since 2018; Director at Credit Suisse from 2012 to 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

