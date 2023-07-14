Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.99 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|4.72%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|8.49%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|90.57%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|2.83%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|10.38%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|90.57%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|BINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.99 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|96.23%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|29
|233
|71.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.72 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|96.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.32%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|27.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.30%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|53.77%
|Cash
|1.71%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|38.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|72.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|83.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|72.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|72.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINAX % Rank
|Utilities
|44.06%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|47.17%
|Industrials
|24.09%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|50.94%
|Real Estate
|18.02%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|20.75%
|Communication Services
|8.35%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|14.15%
|Technology
|5.48%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|5.66%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|71.70%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|76.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|98.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|74.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|72.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|81.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BINAX % Rank
|Non US
|60.78%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|12.26%
|US
|37.52%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|88.68%
|BINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.30%
|20.38%
|31.25%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|40.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.90%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|41.18%
|BINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|4.50%
|5.75%
|83.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|13.00%
|128.00%
|N/A
|BINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.51%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|50.94%
|BINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BINAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|N/A
|BINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Primary Role-Nikhil Uppal is Jointly and primarily responsible for the day‑to‑day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. And he is also a director of BlackRock Inc. since 2014 and Head of Listed Infrastructure; member of BlackRock’s Global Real Asset Securities Group since 2017; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2004 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Guy is jointly and primarily responsible for the day‑to‑day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund and also Director of BlackRock, Inc. and member of BlackRock’s Global Real Asset Securities Group since 2018; Director at Credit Suisse from 2012 to 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...